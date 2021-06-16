Sorbonne Nouvelle

(english version below)

Objets textuels: des femmes et leurs livres en Europe, XVIe-XVIIIe siècles

Colloque international

Sorbonne nouvelle, 17-18 juin 2022

Si “les femmes qui lisent sont dangereuses”, selon le titre d’un célèbre ouvrage (Adler et Bollman 2005), que dire de celles qui possèdent des livres, à une époque où l’accès des femmes à la culture n’est pas toujours aisé ? Ce colloque, organisé dans le cadre du projet de recherche “Corpus Feminae: matérialités des écritures féminines dans l’Europe moderne”, soutenu par la Sorbonne nouvelle, a pour but d’examiner les liens qui se tissent entre des femmes et leurs livres, de manière à mettre en lumière leur dimension concrète, physique. On interrogera l’éventuelle porosité entre la matérialité du livre (formats, reliures, types de papier, illustrations et frontispices, marginalia…) et le corps féminin, en se demandant si le contact avec celui-ci « laisse des traces » sur l’objet lu.

Dans la lignée des travaux de Roger Chartier, qui ont bien montré l’importance de la matérialité du livre dans sa réception, les études sur la possession des livres (“book ownership”) sont un champ en plein essor dans les pays anglophones, mais ces questions sont rarement envisagées dans une perspective à la fois européenne et genrée. Par ce projet, nous espérons contribuer au développement de ces études en rendant aux femmes la place qui devrait être la leur, et élargir la focale pour inclure toute l’Europe, ainsi que le Nouveau Monde. Il ne s’agit bien sûr pas de présupposer que toutes les femmes de l’Europe moderne possédaient leurs livres de la même façon, mais de chercher à identifier d’éventuelles convergences et divergences en comparant les approches, et aussi, peut-être, de mettre au jour des réseaux de circulations transnationales qui inclueraient des femmes.

En effet, l’acculturation des femmes connaît dans l’Europe moderne (16e-18e siècles) une progression lente, non sans obstacles, mais conséquente (Timmermans 2005). Leur accès à la lecture, et, dans une moindre mesure, à l’écriture, commence timidement à se démocratiser, même si les femmes de l’aristocratie continuent à être largement privilégiées (Cruz 2011; Howe 2018). Dans ce contexte, un nombre croissant de femmes peut non seulement lire, mais posséder des livres, c’est-à-dire se les procurer par achat, don, héritage ou autre forme de transmission, et plus encore, les revendiquer comme siens (De Courcelles 1999; Knight 2018; Bombart 2020). C’est aux différentes formes et modalités de cette appropriation que ce colloque entend s’intéresser, c’est-à-dire à la fois aux parcours qui mènent les livres jusqu’à leurs propriétaires (et inversement), et aux différentes manières dont celles-ci les rendent pleinement les leurs. Ainsi, comment les femmes de l’Europe moderne se procuraient-elles leurs livres, dans le cas de la publication imprimée ? Quel rôle ont-elles pu jouer dans la circulation d’œuvres manuscrites (“simples” lectrices, commanditaires ou mécènes, co-autrices, comme dans le cas de Mary Sidney Herbert qui poursuit la traduction des Psaumes initiée par son frère Philip…) ? Comment constituaient-elles leurs propres ouvrages manuscrits, par exemple sous la forme de recueils de lieux communs ?

On se demandera comment des femmes en venaient à reconnaître des livres comme les leurs, et à les identifier comme tels, en s’interrogeant sur les différentes marques (signatures, toutes formes d’annotation) grâce auxquelles elles rendaient cette appartenance visible, ou conditionnaient la transmission de l’objet à une autre personne, une autre génération (Cavallo 2000). Cette appropriation se faisait-elle de manière différente pour les femmes et pour les hommes, dans un contexte où l’éducation des femmes reste controversée ? Plus généralement, peut-on observer, dans ces livres de femmes, une translation du corps, un passage du corps féminin vers le corps du texte, vers l’objet livre en lui-même ? En d’autres termes, y a-t-il des livres de femmes à la période moderne, que leur contenu s’adresse explicitement au genre féminin ou non?

Les communications pourront ainsi, à travers des cas particuliers et/ ou des études transversales, éclairer les diverses relations matérielles qu’entretiennent les femmes et leurs livres dans l’Europe moderne, mais aussi sur la dimension concrète des processus d’acquisition, de circulation, ou de constitution de bibliothèques. Les approches interdisciplinaires et transnationales seront particulièrement bienvenues.

*

Les propositions de 300 mots environ, accompagnées d’une brève notice bio-bibliographique, peuvent être envoyées à Guillaume Coatalen (guillaume.coatalen@cyu.fr) et Aurélie Griffin (aurelie.griffin@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr) pour le 15 novembre 2021.

Les langues du colloque seront le français et l’anglais; les communications n’excéderont pas 25 minutes.

Une sélection d’articles fera l’objet d’une publication sous forme de recueil collectif.

* *

HerBook: Women and Book Ownership in Europe, 16th-18th centuries

International Conference

Sorbonne nouvelle, Paris, 17-18 June 2022

If “women who read are dangerous”, as the title of a famous book has it (Adler and Stollmann 2005), what could be said of women who owned books, at a time when their access to culture was still controversial? This conference, which is part of the Sorbonne nouvelle’s “Corpus Feminae: women’s materialities in early modern Europe” project, intends to examine the relationships between women and their books to shed light on their physical properties. The conference will consider how permeable the materiality of the book (formats, bindings, types of paper, illustration and frontispieces, marginalia…) is to women’s bodies, by asking if the contact between the two may leave traces on the object which is read.

In the wake of Roger Chartier’s works, which have shown the importance of materiality in the reception of the book, book ownership has been a fast developing field, but these questions are rarely contemplated from a perspective that is both European and gendered. Building on the recent work on female book ownership in the English-speaking world, we would like to widen the perspective to include all European countries, and possibly the New World, and take into consideration cross-cultural exchanges, in particular the circulation of books. With this project, we hope to contribute to the development of such studies and to help to recover the place women should have in them. Far from suggesting that all early modern women had the same approach to book ownership, we would like to uncover both similarities and differences in their practices, and also to possibly shed light on transnational networks of circulation that included women.

Indeed, women’s education developed slowly but surely in early modern Europe, as did their involvement in the culture of the time, despite the many obstacles they had to face (Timmermans 2005). Literacy slowly began to reach more women, even if upper-class, especially aristocratic, women continued to be privileged in this regard (Cruz 2011; Howe 2018). In this context, not only could a growing number of women read, but even possess books, i.e. procure them by purchase, gift, inheritance or any other form of transmission - books that they often claimed as their own (De Courcelles 1999; Knight 2018; Bombart 2020). This conference aims to explore the various forms and modalities such an appropriation could take, both by discovering how books were brought to women (and conversely) and by scrutinizing the different manners in which women made their books fully their own. How did early modern women come across their printed books? What roles did they play in the circulation of manuscripts (as “simple” readers, patrons, or co-authors, as with Mary Sidney Herbert’s translation of the Psalms, continuing her brother’s work after his death…)? How did they create their own manuscript works, especially in the case of commonplace books?

We would like to examine the ways in which women came to recognize and identify books as their own by interrogating the diverse signs of appropriation (such as signatures, notes, scribbles or others) through which they left their marks on books, publicizing their ownership and/or conditioning the transmission of books to another person or another generation (Cavallo 2000). Did this appropriation take different forms for men and women, at a time when women’s education remained debated? More generally, can we observe a translation of the body in these female books – a passage from the body of the reader to the materiality of the book itself? In other words, were books materially gendered in the early modern period, whether or not their content was specifically addressed to women?

The conference seeks to interrogate (through case studies and/or transversal ones) the various relations entertained by women and their books in early modern Europe by focusing on the materiality of the book, but also on the concrete dimension of the processes of acquisition, circulation, or the creation of libraries. Interdisciplinary and cross-cultural studies would therefore be particularly welcome.

*

We invite individual submissions for 20 to 25 minute presentations, either in English or in French. Please send a 300-word abstract with a short bio-bibliographical notice to Guillaume Coatalen (guillaume.coatalen@cyu.fr) and Aurélie Griffin (aurelie.griffin@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr) by 15 November 2021. A selection of papers will be submitted for publication as a collection of essays.

* *

Bibliography:

