[english below]

Revue Viatica

Numéro spécial

"Patrick Leigh Fermor "

(numéro en français et en anglais)

PRESENTATION

La revue Viatica, première revue française (en ligne et en accès libre) entièrement dédiée à la littérature des voyages, consacrera un numéro hors série à Patrick Leigh Fermor à paraître en 2023.

Reconnu depuis longtemps au Royaume-Uni comme un auteur majeur de littérature de voyage, Patrick Michael Leigh Fermor (1915-2011) ne bénéficie pas encore en France de toute l’attention qu’il mérite malgré de premières traductions dès les années 1990, notamment dues à Guillaume Villeneuve ; il avait été invité à cette occasion par Michel Le Bris au Festival Etonnants Voyageurs en 1991. Pour s’en tenir à la seule littérature de voyage qui occupe une part importante mais non exclusive de son œuvre, les récits de Fermor sont d’un intérêt exceptionnel, tant pour ce qu’ils révèlent des stratifications sociales de l’Europe centrale et orientale de l’entre-deux guerres qu’il a traversée à plusieurs reprises, que pour ses observations sur la mosaïque culturelle et linguistique de cette Mitteleuropa qui a fasciné tant de voyageurs. On doit également à Fermor des récits consacrés aux Caraïbes, notamment à la Martinique (The Violins of Saint Jacques, 1953), et, bien sûr, à la Grèce (Mani - Travels in the Southern Peloponnese, 1958 ; Roumeli, 1966). Bien connu en Grèce où il avait choisi de vivre, Fermor y avait connu son heure de gloire en 1957, lors de la diffusion du film de Michael Powell et Emeric Pressburger Ill met by Moonlight, relatant l’équipée du commando qu’il commandait durant la guerre, célèbre pour avoir enlevé le général allemand Karl Kreipe.

La publication aux éditions belges Nevicata en 2014 d’un gros volume rassemblant, sous le titre Dans la nuit et le vent (traductions dues à Guillaume Villeneuve) les trois récits relatant les pérégrinations de Fermor dans l’Europe centrale et orientale de l’entre-deux guerres (A Time of Gifts, 1977 ; Between the Woods and the Water, 1986 ; The Broken Road, 2013) devrait susciter un regain d’intérêt pour cet écrivain voyageur qui, bien avant Nicolas Bouvier ou Jacques Lacarrière, a pratiqué l’art de l’errance et le goût des rencontres faites chemin faisant.

AXES

Parmi les pistes possibles d’exploration de l’œuvre fermorienne pouvant donner lieu à des contributions, on retiendra notamment :

- L'Europe centrale et orientale de l'entre-deux guerres vue par Fermor ;

- Fermor et la question des langues : entre curiosité viatique et appétence philologique ;

- La notion de frontière linguistique, ethnique, culturelle dans la Mitteleuropa de Fermor ;

- Fermor avant Bouvier : l'éblouissement du monde (la place fondamentale des sensations dans le voyage et le rendu du voyage) ;

- Questions de poétique : du voyage à la mise en récit du voyage ;

- La Grèce de Fermor ;

- Fermor et le monachisme ;

- La réception de Fermor au Royaume-Uni et en France ;

- Fermor lecteur des classiques ;

- Fermor et le cinéma ;

- Fermor agent du Special Operations Executive ;

- Dans le sillage de Fermor : œuvres et travaux d’inspiration fermorienne.

Les propositions de contributions, en français ou en anglais, sous la forme d’un titre suivi d’un résumé d’environ 500 mots, accompagné d’une bio-bibliographie, devront parvenir aux adresses ci-dessous avant le 30 juin 2021 :

anne.duprat@u-picardie.fr

anne.rouhette@uca.fr

emmanuelle.peraldo@univ-cotedazur.fr

glouys@parisnanterre.fr

Les contributeurs retenus – ils en seront informés d’ici le 31 juillet 2021 - seront invités à adresser leur texte complet (40 000 signes espaces comprises) au plus tard le 30 juin 2022, pour une publication prévue en 2023.

[EN]

PRESENTATION

Viatica, the first French online journal devoted to travel writing, invites contributions for a special issue on Patrick Leigh Fermor in 2023.

Leigh Fermor’s travel narratives are of exceptional interest on many accounts, not least for what they reveal of the social structures of Central and Eastern Europe between the two wars and for his observations on the cultural and linguistic mosaic of that Mittleuropa which has fascinated so many travellers. He is also the author of books on the Caribbean, especially on Martinique (The Violins of Saint Jacques, 1953), and of course on Greece (Mani - Travels in the Southern Peloponnese, 1958 ; Roumeli, 1966). A well-known figure in Greece, where he set up residence, Leigh Fermor became famous there in 1957 with the film Ill Met by Moonlight, which relates the adventures of the group he led during World War 2 and their capture of German general Heinrich Kreipe. This travelling writer mastered the art of wandering, with a taste for fortuitous encounters along the way.

TOPICS

Possible topics include (but are not limited to):

Leigh Fermor’s view of Central and Eastern Europe between the two world wars

Leigh Fermor and languages: between curiosity and philology

Leigh Fermor and frontiers, linguistic, ethnic, cultural

Leigh Fermor before Nicolas Bouvier – a sense of wonder before the world, the role played by the senses in travel and travel-writing

Questions of poetics – from travelling to travel-writing

Leigh Fermor’s Greece

Leigh-Fermor and monachism

The reception of Leigh Fermor in Britain and France

Leigh Fermor as a reader of classical literature

Leigh Fermor and cinema

Leigh Fermor as an SOE agent

The adaptations of Leigh Fermor’s works for the cinema or the opera.

Please send a title, a 500-word abstract and a short bio-bibliographical notice before June 30 2021 to

anne.duprat@u-picardie.fr

anne.rouhette@uca.fr

emmanuelle.peraldo@univ-cotedazur.fr

glouys@parisnanterre.fr

Applicants will be notified of acceptance or rejection by July 31. The completed papers (about 40,000 signs, spaces included) will be due June 30, 2022, for publication in 2023.