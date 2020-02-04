Toronto

Executive Committees for the Forum on Medieval French Literature

and the Forum on Sixteenth-Century French Literature,

Joint Call for Proposals:

French Medieval and Sixteenth-Century Urban Space and Urbanism Round Table

How were towns and cities built, inhabited, imagined, theorized in Medieval and Sixteenth-Century Literature? How does urban space distinguish itself in theory and praxis? Were there changes that impacted perceptions of Urban Spaces and Urbanism in French Medieval and Renaissance Worlds? This round table to be held at the MLA in Toronto, 7–10 January 2021, welcomes a variety of perspectives and theoretical approaches, including comparative approaches, and from scholars at any stage of their careers. Please send abstract (max. 250 words) and a brief CV to Anne-Hélène Miller (ahm@utk.edu) and Elizabeth Black (eblack@odu.edu) by March 10, 2020.



Executive Committee for the Forum on Sixteenth-Century French Literature, Calls for Proposals:

Current Work in Sixteenth-Century French Literary and Cultural Studies

The Executive Committee for the Forum on Sixteenth-Century French Literature invites proposals for 18-minute papers on any aspect of sixteenth-century French literature and culture to be delivered at the MLA in Toronto, 7-10 January 2021. We will consider scholarship from a variety of perspectives and theoretical approaches, and welcome abstracts from scholars at any stage of their careers. Please send abstract (max. 250 words) and a brief CV to Elizabeth Black eblack@odu.edu by March 6, 2020.

New Work in Sixteenth-Century French Verse Genres

In 2008, Jonathan Culler called into the question the predominance of prose in the academy at the expense of verse-based literary genres: lyric, tragedy, comedy, pastoral, etc. To visit ways that scholars today are implementing more visual, auditory, cyclical and less linear forms of creation into their research and teaching, the Executive Committee for the Forum on Sixteenth-Century French Literature invites proposals for 18-minute papers on sixteenth-century French poetry and theater, to be delivered at the MLA in Toronto, 7-10 January 2021. We will consider scholarship from a variety of perspectives and theoretical approaches. We welcome abstracts from scholars at any stage of their careers. Please send abstract (max. 250 words) and a brief CV to Elizabeth Black eblack@odu.edu by March 6, 2020.

New Work in Sixteenth-Century French Literature and Philosophy

The Executive Committee for the Forum on Sixteenth-Century French Literature invites proposals for 18-minute papers examining how literature intertwines with philosophical reasoning in the Renaissance to be delivered at the MLA in Toronto, 7-10 January 2021, including but not limited to historical and theoretical approaches. Please send abstract (max. 250 words) and a brief CV to Elizabeth Black eblack@odu.edu by March 6, 2020.

New Work in Sixteenth-Century French Theater

The Executive Committee for the Forum on Sixteenth-Century French Literature invites proposals for papers on sixteenth-century French theater, to be delivered at the MLA in Toronto, 7–10 January 2021. We will consider scholarship from any approach although we would be particularly interested in questions concerning materiality and the notion of presence on stage. We welcome abstracts from scholars at any stage of their careers. Please send abstract (max. 250 words) and a brief CV to Elizabeth Black eblack@odu.edu by March 6, 2020.

Fictions of Politics / Political Fictions in Sixteenth-Century French Literature

The sixteenth century in France is marked by the increasing dominance of what came to be known as realpolitik, a politics of prudence embraced by sovereign actors. It is also the time when fictional accounts of political action and the body politic abounded from satires to utopias, plays, and heroic narratives. To reconsider the role and power of fiction in this political context of increasing absolutism, the Executive Committee for the Forum on Sixteenth-Century French Literature invites proposals for papers on sixteenth-century French literature, to be delivered at the MLA in Toronto, 7–10 January 2021. We will consider scholarship from a variety of perspectives and theoretical approaches, and from scholars at any stage of their careers. Please send abstract (max. 250 words) and a brief CV to Elizabeth Black eblack@odu.edu by March 6, 2020.