The Department of French, Francophone, & Italian Studies at the University of Kansas is currently accepting applications to its M.A. and to its Ph.D. programs for fall semester 2021.

Our graduate students work closely with faculty who conduct internationally recognized research in a broad range of fields from medieval to extreme contemporary, including French global literatures, film, and cultures. We seek national and international degree candidates who wish to develop their talents through rigorous exploration of the literary, filmic, and cultural riches of French and Francophone worlds. The graduate faculty are committed to the mentoring and professional and intellectual development of M.A. and Ph.D. candidates, who present their research at national French and Francophone conferences and publish in journals of national and international renown.

Our program is interdisciplinary. M.A. and Ph.D. candidates may take two courses outside of French and Francophone studies as part of their program. The Department is linked to the Kansas African Studies Center and the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies, designated as National Resource Centers by the U.S. Department of Education. Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) fellowships are available for students pursuing proficiency in less commonly taught languages including Arabic, Haitian Creole, Kiswahili, and Wolof. Our students are active participants in the Gunn Center for the Study of Science Fiction, http://www.sfcenter.ku.edu/, and KU’s Institute for Digital Research in the Humanities, http://idrh.ku.edu/. Graduate Certificates, which complement the M.A. and Ph.D. in French and Francophone Studies, are available in fields including:

--African Studies, https://kasc.ku.edu/graduate-certificate

--Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, https://wgss.ku.edu/graduate-certificate-overview

--Medieval and Early Modern Studies, http://frenchitalian.ku.edu/sls

--Film and Media Studies, https://film.ku.edu/gc-overview

--Second Language Studies, http://frenchitalian.ku.edu/sls

Chimères (https://journals.ku.edu/chimeres), one of the nation’s only graduate-run journals in French and Francophone studies, now in its 52nd year, offers students exceptional opportunities for peer research and editorial experience. Graduate students also have the opportunity to spend four weeks as an assistant with our Summer Language Institute in Paris, or spend a year in France through our exchange program with Université de Franche-Comté in Besançon.

Successful applicants to M.A and Ph.D. programs receive Graduate Teaching Assistantships with an annual stipend ($17,750) and benefit from full tuition remission. GTA’s receive strong support and guidance through a course on language teaching acquisition and methods, French 704, and ongoing professional and pedagogical development activities. Our innovative Introduction to Graduate Studies, French 720, provides training for academic and public humanities careers.

In addition to Graduate Teaching Assistantships, other departmental and university funding opportunities are available: the departmental Cornell and Mahieu Funds support research overseas; the departmental Magerus Fund supports scholarly conference presentations; and the Office of Graduate Studies offers many other research awards, as do the Hall Center for the Humanities, http://hallcenter.ku.edu/funding/graduate-support and the KU Institute for Digital Research in the Humanities, https://idrh.ku.edu/travel-grants. The Hall Center also strongly supports external grant applications by graduate students, http://hallcenter.ku.edu/services-student.

The University of Kansas provides excellent research facilities: our libraries rank in the top 50 nationally for volumes held. Watson Library, the main library, has strong holdings in all fields of French and Francophone studies; Kenneth Spencer Research Library is home to more than 750,000 books and manuscripts; Spencer Museum of Art houses more than 37,000 works. Library collections on our Lawrence campus contain more than 5.6 million volumes.

Our campus ranks in national polls as among the most beautiful. Set on the Kansas River, the city of Lawrence (population 95,000) provides a vibrant yet calm environment with beautiful parks; a bustling downtown with a large variety of shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops; and a great selection of recreational activities. Lawrence repeatedly ranks among the top 5 US college towns.

To learn more about our M.A. program, see http://frenchitalian.ku.edu/overview-ma

To explore our Ph.D. program, see: http://frenchitalian.ku.edu/overview-phd-french.

To contact faculty members, see: http://frenchitalian.ku.edu/faculty-0, where you will also find profiles of our current M.A. and Ph.D. candidates.

The director of graduate studies--Prof. Van Kelly (vkelly@ku.edu, 785-218-4699) welcomes inquiries about our M.A. & Ph.D. programs.

To be considered for funding for fall 2021, students should submit an application by January 20, 2021. To apply, click here: http://graduate.ku.edu/ku-graduate-application

ABOUT OUR FACULTY:

Tom Booker’s research interests include the French novel of the 19th and 20th centuries, narratology, and first-person narration (novel, autofiction, autobiography).

Christine Bourgeois’s research focuses on Old French and Occitan literature of the medieval period, including the history of authorship, relationships between medieval themes and modern texts, intersections of the secular and the sacred, and literary representations of saintliness.

Patrizio Ceccagnoli focuses on 19th- and 20th-century Italian Literature and Culture, Italian and European Avant-garde of the 20th century, Giacomo Leopardi and Italian Romanticism, theory and practice of translation, textual criticism and literary theory.

Diane Fourny works on 18th-century French literature and culture with a focus on 18th-century novel, the history of ideas, Enlightenment and critique of Enlightenment, and autobiography.

Bruce Hayes, Chair of Department, focuses on Renaissance studies, especially theater, popular culture, and Rabelais, with strong interests in humor and Reformation-era religious polemics.

Caroline Jewers specializes in literature and cultural history of medieval France and Occitania, with a focus on chivalric romance and lyric poetry. Her other research interests include the early history of the novel and medievalism.

Van Kelly, Director of Graduate Studies, is a specialist in French and Francophone global film, literature, and thought of 20th/21st centuries with emphases on postcolonial studies, transnational poetics, political and social imaginaries, urbanism in the Francophone world, and Senegal.

Allan H. Pasco is the Hall Distinguished Professor of Nineteenth-Century Literature. His extensive research contextualizes eighteenth-, nineteenth-, and twentieth-century French literature within the periods’ culture, while emphasizing such major figures as Rousseau, Balzac, Flaubert, and Proust.

Paul Scott’s area of focus lies in 17th-century studies, particularly theater and poetry; early modern spirituality, liturgy, and hagiography; subversion in Ancien Régime France; and science fiction.

Kimberly Swanson is a specialist in second language acquisition and language pedagogy, with a focus on French and English phonology/phonetics and on history of the French language.

Graduate Director Van Kelly

Dept. of French, Francophone, & Italian Studies

University of Kansas

1445 Jayhawk Blvd.

Wescoe Hall, Room 2103

Lawrence, KS 66045-7590

USA