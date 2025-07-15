CLIC is happy to announce four short (1-2 months) paid Grant Writing Residencies in the periodAugust-December 2025.

Candidates will spend the Residency preparing postdoctoral fellowship applications for the Flemish Research Foundation (FWO) and/or Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA).

Are you an early-career postdoctoral researcher (max. 6 years post-PhD) with a background in literary studies, theatre studies, journalism studies, translation studies, or related disciplines? Are you eager to start the next step of your academic career in the coming year? Then consider applying for a Grant Writing Residency to prepare your next postdoc project with CLIC!

Interested candidates can submit their applications to gry.ulstein@vub.be (with their envisioned CLIC supervisor in CC) by 31 July 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview by 14 August 2025; online interviews will be held in the second half of August.

For more details on the call, see CLIC's website:

https://clic.research.vub.be/clic-grant-writing-residency-2025-call-for-applications.