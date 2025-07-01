Tenure-track Professor of French and Francophone Studies, Open Rank, at Middlebury College (Middlebury, VT)

Open Rank, Tenure-track Professor of French and Francophone Studies, Middlebury College, MIDDLEBURY, VT

The Lois '51 and J. Harvey Watson Department of French and Francophone Studies invites applicants for an Assistant or Associate Professor position in the field of French and Francophone Performance Studies, including specialists on Theater, Music, Dance, Film and Media Studies of any century and any region of the Francophone world beginning fall 2026. Additional expertise in any of the following fields is highly desirable: digital humanities, gender and sexuality studies, race, or conflict resolution. Ideal candidates will be interested in working in a collaborative environment in a small liberal arts college setting. Applicants must have native or near native command of French (this includes all its varieties: European, Caribbean, North American, African, etc.) and should have completed all Ph.D. requirements by August 2026. Candidates who are already in Assistant or Associate professorial positions will be considered. Candidates must show evidence and/or promise of excellence in teaching students from diverse backgrounds and have an active research agenda. We are seeking outstanding teachers with demonstrated experience in teaching French language at all levels in an immersive environment.

As part of a full teaching load, the candidate will also occasionally contribute to Middlebury’s First Year Seminar Program and Winter Term course offerings. All faculty at Middlebury are also expected to contribute to service to the College including, but not limited to, committee membership and serving as Director or Chair of a Program or Department when asked.

Middlebury College is a top-tier liberal arts college with a demonstrated commitment to excellence in both faculty teaching, research, and service. It is also an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to fostering a truly open, and supportive learning, teaching, and working environment. The College hires faculty from a myriad of life experiences, cultures, frames of reference, social identities, and learning perspectives to help cultivate and advance innovation in our curriculum and to provide a rich and varied educational experience to our talented and distinguished student body. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age or protected veteran status.

Middlebury College uses Interfolio to collect all faculty job applications electronically. Email and paper applications will not be accepted. At Middlebury, we strive to make our campus a respectful, engaged community that embraces difference, and a full range of views and opinions, with all the complexity and individuality each person brings. Through Interfolio submit: a letter of application addressed to the chair, William Poulin-Deltour; a curriculum vitae; undergraduate and graduate transcripts; a statement of teaching and research plans; and three current letters of recommendation, at least two of which must speak to teaching ability/promise.

More information is available at https://apply.interfolio.com/168479 and https://www.middlebury.edu/college/academics/french.

The application deadline is August 31, 2025.

Offers of employment are contingent on completion of a background check. Information on our background check policy can be found here: http://go.middlebury.edu/backgroundchecks

Key words: French and Francophone studies, Performance Studies, Dance, Theater, Music, Film.