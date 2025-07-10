Five positions as doctoral research associates (m-f-d), Research Training Group "Politics of Enlightenment" (Martin-Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg, Germany)

The Interdisciplinary Centre for European Enlightenment Studies (IZEA) at Martin-Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg is offering 5 part time (65%) positions as part of the “Politics of the Enlightenment” Research Training Group (RTG 2999) as a

Research Associate (m-f-d)

for a fixed term of up to 4 years, starting from 01.04.2026.

Remuneration will be determined based on job duties and responsibilities and will be aligned with the fulfillment of listed personal requirements, up to pay grade 13 under the TV-L (Tarifvertrag für den Öffentlichen Dienst der Länder – ‚German Public Service Pay Agreement for the Federal States‘).

Job Responsibilities:

– Completion of a dissertation within the Research Training Group’s thematic spectrum.

– Assistance with Research Training Group activities.

– The research and training objectives of the Research Training Group are available here https://cloud.uni-halle.de/s/XZFiJKO3UaxHmrh

Requirements:

– Very good academic university degree (master’s, state exam, or equivalent) in one of the areas of study involved in the Research Training Group (English studies, American studies, German studies, Romance studies, comparative literature, history, cultural history, philosophy, political science).

– Openness to interdisciplinary cooperation.

– Very good language skills in German and English. Further language skills are desirable.

– Strong communicative and social skills.

We offer:

– An open, motivating, interdisciplinary, and international research context with the opportunity to gain teaching experience.

– A structured qualification program for university and non-university career paths including a one- to three-month (optional) internship.

30 days of annual vacation plus additional days off on December 24 and 31.

– A family-friendly, diversity-oriented, and intercultural work environment at a certified family-oriented university, including holiday childcare.

Application Requirements:

– Exposé of your dissertation project of no more than 5 pages (additionally, a schedule and a summary of the planned structure). This should demonstrate a methodologically well-reflected research question that can be answered in the given timeframe and with interdisciplinary implications within the thematic framework of the Research Training Group.

– Statement of purpose (with one suggestion for a topic and format for an event that could be organized within the Research Training Group, e.g., seminar, workshop)

– CV

– Your most recent final thesis on a relevant subject

– Copies of all relevant transcripts

– List of courses taught and publications, if applicable

– Certificates of employment, if applicable

– Letter of recommendation from a university lecturer

Applications from disabled persons, including those of equal status (as certified by the Bundesagentur für Arbeit / Federal Employment Agency), will be given preferential consideration if they are equally suitable and qualified. Women are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications from individuals of all nationalities are explicitly welcome. Applicants with a degree that was not obtained at a German university must submit a Statement of Comparability for Foreign Higher Education Qualifications from the Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB) (https://www.kmk.org/zab/central-office-for-foreign-education) as proof of equivalence upon conclusion of the employment contract. You can find ways to apply for a financial grant for this under: https://www.anerkennung-in-deutschland.de/html/en/pro/recognition-grant.php.

If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Martin Dönike, Email: grk@polight.uni-halle.de.

Please send your application, including Reg. No.: 4-6767/25-D to Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Graduiertenkolleg “Politik der Aufklärung”, IZEA, Prof. Dr. Elisabeth Décultot, 06099 Halle (Saale) by 27.10.2025.

If possible, please send your application documents by email (in a single PDF document) with the subject “Application Documents RTG Doctoral Candidate Position” and the Reg. No. to: graduiertenkolleg.pda@izea.uni-halle.de.

This job posting is subject to potential budgetary restrictions. Application costs will not be reimbursed by Martin Luther University. Application documents will only be returned if a sufficiently stamped envelope is enclosed. Electronic applications are welcome.