Markus Arnold, Corinne Duboin & Judith Misrahi-Barak (éd.),

Borders and Ecotones in the Indian Ocean - Cultural and Literary Perspectives

PULM, collection "PoCoPages", 2020.

EAN13 : 9782367813578.

This collection of critical essays anchors itself in the Indian Ocean and explores the multiple ways dynamic exchanges have shaped this multilingual region of the world, from India to the Mascarene Islands to Southern Africa. Borders, edges and third spaces are revisited through the notion of the ecotone, a transitional zone between two ecosystems. If the term has primarily been used by biologists and ecologists, the metaphorical angle proves to be fruitful as it authorizes transdisciplinary approaches and empowers fresh perspectives. In French and in English, this volume aims to contribute to scholarship already published across various disciplinary fields and to participate in the development of Indoceanic studies. The authors of the volume rethink those ecotonal sites that are spaces of frictions as much as spaces of fusion.

Keywords: Ecotones, Indian Ocean, Borders, Liminality, Migrations

Les essais critiques réunis dans ce volume prennent leur ancrage dans l’océan Indien et explorent les multiples façons dont la dynamique des échanges a formé cette région multilingue, de l’Inde aux Mascareignes et en Afrique australe. Frontières, lisières et tiers-espaces sont revisités à travers la notion d’écotone, une zone de transition entre deux écosystèmes. Si le terme a été surtout utilisé par les biologistes et les écologistes, l’angle métaphorique s’avère particulièrement fertile en ce qu’il autorise des approches transdisciplinaires et rend possibles des perspectives nouvelles. En anglais et en français, ce volume vise à enrichir la recherche déjà publiée dans plusieurs champs disciplinaires et à participer au développement des études indo-océaniques. Les auteurs du volume réexaminent ces écotones comme des espaces de frictions autant que des espaces de fusion.

Mots-clés : Écotones, Océan Indien, Frontières, Liminalité, Migrations



Table des matières



Introduction

Markus Arnold, Corinne Duboin and Judith Misrahi-Barak

Borders, Ecotones, and the Indian Ocean



I – Between Land and Water: Motion, Flux and Displacement

Meg Samuelson

Coastal Thought: an Alphabet Spanning the Seas



Ritu Tyagi

The Container and Itinerant Identity in Amal Sewtohul’s Made in Mauritius



Valérie Magdelaine-Andrianjafitrimo

Is « The Unity […] submarine » ? Hommes et femmes à la mer dans quelques textes des îles du sud-ouest de l’océan Indien



Elisa Huet

Pour une cartologie de l’océan Indien



Pallavi Chakravarty

Ecotones of Resistance: The Contested Narrative of the ‘Refugee’ in post-Partition Bengal (1947-71)



II – Individuals and Communities: The Human and the Nonhuman Ecotone

Annu Jalais

The Human and the Nonhuman: ‘socio-environmental’ ecotones and deep contradictions in the Bengali heartland



Debdatta Chowdhury

Lands and Communities in Flux: The Chars in the Ganga-Brahmaputra Deltaic Region



Nicolas Roinsard

Des frontières à géométrie variable : une sociologie des alliances objectives entre citoyens français et étrangers comoriens à Mayotte



Marianne Hillion

‘A Mesh of Lanes and Voices’ - Kolkata’s Para as a Transitional Zone in Contemporary Indian Anglophone Literature



Laurence Gouaux-Rabasa

Ecotones, écho-texte et liminalité : Where Shall We Go This Summer? d’Anita Desai



III – Here, There and Across: the Macro and the Micro Ecotone

J. U. Jacobs

The Dutch East India Company and its Outposts: Colonial Ecotones in Islands by Dan Sleigh



Pierre-Éric Fageol et Frédéric Garan

Les Réunionnais à Madagascar durant la période coloniale : espaces de contact et émergence de nouvelles identités (années 1880-1960)



Cécile Do Huu

Une Archéologie des îles des Mascareignes et de Polynésie Française - L’Océan Indien en perspective comparée dans Voyage à Rodrigues (J.M.G. Le Clézio) et Hombo. Transcription d’une biographie (C. Spitz)



Laëtitia Saint-Loubert

(Trans-)Archipelagic Modes of Publishing Indian Ocean and Caribbean Multilingual Ecologies



IV – Beyond Borders

Markus Arnold

Au-delà des frontières : pour une nouvelle poétique de la rencontre

En conversation avec Shenaz Patel





Bibliography

Abstracts

Bio-bibliographical notices