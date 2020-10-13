M.A. and Ph.D. Programs in French and Francophone Studies at The University of Maryland, College Park

M.A. and Ph.D. Programs in French and Francophone Studies at The University of Maryland, College Park

The Department of French and Italian at the University of Maryland, College Park is recruiting outstanding candidates for advanced study leading to the M.A. and Ph.D. degrees. In the wake of the pandemic, the Department continues to promote a safe and engaging learning environment for students. The program offers competitive funding opportunities, including fellowships and assistantships with health insurance eligibility and full tuition remission. Additional funding is available in the form of conference travel and summer research grants as well as fellowships. The program also features exchange programs and partnerships with Université de Nice-Sophia Antipolis.

The French program, housed within the School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, is a dynamic and diverse community of internationally recognized scholars and researchers focusing on French and Francophone cultural studies, critical theory, film, literature, and linguistics, from the Early Modern period to the present day (http://sllc.umd.edu/french/people).

The School fosters collaborative work across disciplines, languages, media, centuries, and fields and provides thorough pedagogical training and teaching experience in French language, literature and culture courses. Further opportunities for interdisciplinary work are available through graduate certificates and programs such as Women’s Studies, Comparative Literature, Digital Humanities as well as Graduate School Field Committees (in Film Studies, and Medieval and Early Modern Studies).

Located in the Washington D.C. metro area, in close proximity to the Library of Congress, the National Archives, the Folger Shakespeare Library, national museums, and embassies, the University of Maryland is a large and diverse campus which offers outstanding resources for advanced research, further enhanced by our participation in the Big Ten’s Consortium on Institutional Cooperation.

We welcome applicants from historically underrepresented groups, for whom additional internal fellowships are often available. The deadline for applications is January 15, 2021 for the PhD in Modern French Studies (FRMS), and for the MA in French Language and Literature (FRIT).

For more information, visit our website at https://sllc.umd.edu/french/graduate.

And/or write to Prof. Sarah Benharrech, Director of Graduate Studies at sbenharr@umd.edu.