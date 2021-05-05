Milan, Italy

Polifemo n. 23, 2022,

"Littérature et périphéries"

La « périphérie » est depuis longtemps un terrain où se jouent les enjeux les plus urgents du développement, urbain, économique et social : dans ses différents aspects, souvent hélas négatifs, la périphérie constitue un lieu de transition et de raccord inévitable entre le « centre » et « l’extérieur » de la ville, tout en maintenant des caractéristiques contrastantes vis-à-vis des deux et se présentant comme laboratoire identitaire d’une « société de la terre intermédiaire» où la dégradation se mêle aux opportunités et est compensée par le ferment créatif.

La périphérie est un lieu extrêmement mobile, dans le temps et dans l’espace : elle change selon les époques et les villes de référence et selon la localisation, vu qu’aujourd’hui il existe des périphéries « internes », caractérisées par des situations de marginalisation sociale, d’appauvrissement culturel et affectif, de manque d’opportunités.

C’est un « objet » variable et pour cette raison échappant continuellement aux évaluations : si, d’une part, elle est définie par soustraction par rapport aux termes de comparaison qui lui sont confrontés, de l’autre elle trouve à présent sa place dans l’imaginaire comme accumulation des nombreuses acceptions acquises au cours du temps. L’utilisation métaphorique (et sémantiquement redéfinie – au sens anthropologique, linguistique et culturel) du terme se sert donc de différentes connotations, vues comme valeurs ou manques de valeurs, selon les contextes diaphasiques et, surtout le regard, interne ou externe de ceux qui racontent les périphéries. Aujourd’hui la périphérie est un thème tellement approfondi par les arts (la littérature, les arts visuels, la musique) et par les sciences humaines en général (les sciences sociales, du langage, anthropologiques et historiques) qu’elle a désormais acquis un statut classique, qui doit trouver une tentative d’aménagement épistémologique interdisciplinaire.

Ce numéro thématique de Polifemo accueillera les travaux de chercheurs des différentes disciplines – littéraires et celles des autres arts – consacrés à l’étude du thème proposé.

Parmi les thèmes qui pourront être développés, citons à titre d’exemple :

 Rôle de la langue et de la littérature dans la formation du concept de “périphérie” en référence à certains cas spécifiques;

 La métaphore de la périphérie et ses connotations ;

 Les périphéries de la littérature (le genre noir et autre) ;

 La littérature des périphéries ;

 La condition des jeunes dans les périphéries.

D’autres propositions d’étude sur le sujet offertes par ceux qui entendent collaborer au volume seront examinées par le Comité Scientifique, afin d’élargir l’exploration entreprise dans ce numéro de la Revue. Nous acceptons les contributions en italien, en anglais et en français.

À cette fin, la Rédaction propose le calendrier suivant d’échéances : le passage préliminaire et essentiel est l’envoi, à l’adresse redazione.polifemo@iulm.it d’un résumé (min. 10, max. 20 lignes), des mots clés et d’un bref curriculum vitae du candidat, à envoyer d’ici au 1° octobre 2021 (date limite).

La Rédaction confirmera aux auteurs l’acceptation de leurs contributions d’ici le 15 octobre 2021. L’envoi de la contribution est fixée au 15 février 2022.

Toutes les contributions seront soumises à un examen en double aveugle par des pairs.

Le numéro, sous la direction des professeures Giovanna Rocca et Marta Muscariello, sera publié en juin 2022.

Polifemo no. 23, 2022, Literature and peripheries

The 'periphery' has long been the scene for the most pressing wagers of urban, economic and social development: in its various, often unfortunately negative aspects, the periphery constitutes a node of transition and inevitable connection between the 'centre' and the 'outside' of the city, maintaining opposing characteristics towards both, and acting as an identity-creating workshop for 'middle-earth society', where degradation is mixed with opportunities and is redeemed by creative energy.

The periphery is an extremely mobile place, in both time and space: it changes according to epochs and the cities where it is located, seeing that today there are 'internal' peripheries, characterised by situations of social marginalisation, cultural and emotional deprivation, and a lack of opportunities.

It is a mutable 'object' and for this reason continually eludes evaluations: if, on the one hand, it is defined by subtraction in relation to the terms of reference with which it is compared, on the other hand, it is now finding its place in the imagination as an accumulation of the multiple meanings acquired over time. The metaphorical (and re-semanticised - in an anthropological, linguistic and cultural sense) use of the term therefore makes use of different connotations, seen as values or as disvalues, depending on the diaphasic contexts and, above all, on the internal or external gaze of those who narrate the peripheries.

Nowadays, the periphery is a theme that has been so well covered by the arts (literature, the visual arts, music) and by the humanities in general (social, linguistic, anthropological and historical sciences) that it has now acquired a classic status, which must now attempt to find an interdisciplinary epistemological structure.

This thematic issue of Polifemo will welcome the work of researchers from the various disciplines - literary and other arts - who are studying the theme proposed.

Among the topics that may be developed, we can mention by way of example:

 the role of language and literature in the formation of the concept of 'periphery' with reference to some specific cases;

 the metaphor of the periphery and its connotations;

 the peripheries of literature (the noir genre and others);

 the literature of the peripheries;

 the condition of young people in the peripheries.

Other proposals for study on the subject put forward by those intending to collaborate in the publication will be examined by the Scientific Committee, in order to widen the field of exploration undertaken in this issue of the Magazine. Contributions will be accepted in Italian, English and French.

To this end, the Editorial Board proposes the following deadlines: a preliminary and essential step is the sending, to redazione.polifemo@iulm.it, of an abstract (min.10/max.20 lines), keywords and a brief curriculum vitae of the proposer, by 1st October 2021 (absolute deadline). The Editorial Office will confirm to the authors the acceptance of the contributions by 15 October 2021. The deadline for submission of contributions is 15th February 2022.

All contributions will be subject to double blind peer review.

The issue, edited by Prof. Giovanna Rocca and Prof. Marta Muscariello, will be published in June 2022.