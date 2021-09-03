ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Applicants from sub-Saharan African countries. Priority will be given to qualifying candidates from PANGeA partner institutions.

Applicants should have obtained 70% in the final year of the previous completed degree.

in the final year of the previous completed degree. Applicants are expected to provide a sample of their writing with their application:

o MA thesis for PhD applicants

o Any published academic articles related to your application.

· At the date of application, applicants must not be older than 35 years to apply for a PhD scholarship.

· Applicants must be able to commence studies in February 2022 (subject to possible COVID-19 related delays).

· Students are not required to be registered or to have a supervisor. They should, however, inform themselves regarding the availability of suitable supervisors in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences in their particular field of research, before submitting an application.

RECOMMENDATIONS

· An existing record of publications;

· Awards or grants received;

· Relevant professional or artistic experience;

· The ability to use any language(s) in addition to English for academic purposes.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE AND REQUIREMENTS

· Official application form (here below);

· A motivation letter (not longer than 600 words);

· A pre-proposal (or research idea) of no more than 500 words describing your proposed research question and conceptualization on any of the three project themes. You should discuss the unique contribution your research will make to the existing body of knowledge in this field of study, the problem statement, the methodology / theoretical framework / philosophical underpinnings you intend to use and the feasibility of your study.

· A certified copy of your full academic transcript;

· A certified copy of your MA degree certificate – or foreign equivalent (if you have completed the qualification but have not yet obtained the certificate, official proof from the institution concerned that the degree will be delivered before March 2022);

· A certified copy of your South African ID or passport (for international students).

VALUE OF SCHOLARSHIPS

· PhD scholarships: Up to R420 000, over three years. (In addition to study fees and an allowance, the scholarship covers research activities such as a writing retreat, conference attendance and publication costs.)

ENQUIRIES

Please direct any enquiries about the scholarships to Dr Candice Steele at graduateschool@sun.ac.za.