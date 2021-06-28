Toulouse

Journées d'étude

"Les objets matériels et l'écriture du souvenir dans les littératures du monde anglophone"

Toulouse

11 mars 2022



Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès



Organisation: Carline Encarnacion, Aurélie Guillain



Conférence plénière: Marie-Christine Lemardeley, Université Paris-Sorbonne

INFORMATIONS

Les propositions (200 mots environ, pour une communication en français ou en anglais de 20 minutes), accompagnées d’une courte bio-bibliographie, seront adressées à : howmemoryworkswiththings@gmail.com

Date-limite d’envoi des propositions : 6 septembre 2021

Retour sur les propositions : 15 octobre 2021

Une sélection de communications pourra donner lieu à une publication



Proposals of about 200 words (for a 20 minute-paper ), accompanied by a short bio-bibliography, should be sent to howmemoryworkswiththings@gmail.com by September 2021.

Notifications of acceptance will be sent on October 15, 2021.

Conference papers may be considered for subsequent publication following the symposium

Contact : howmemoryworkswiththings@gmail.com



PRESENTATION

Cette journée d’étude propose d’étudier le rôle que jouent les objets matériels dans les évocations du processus mémoriel, dans les littératures du monde anglophone.



Nous nous intéresserons aux objets « porte-mémoire », ceux qui déclenchent un souvenir ou un récit de souvenir : ainsi, la surface de cette pelote à épingles où Lucy Snowe retrouve l’empreinte des doigts défunts qui l’ont maniée avant elle (C. Brontë, Villette) ou ce tissu écarlate ravivant le souvenir du vieux Salem et brûlant tel « un fer rouge » pour l’écrivain qui l’exhume (Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter), ou encore le folioscope de Nicholas Hoel qui donne à re-voir la croissance d’un châtaignier familial centenaire (Powers, The Overstory). L’archive touchante rend le passé fugitivement palpable, visible, audible, humable, comestible : que ce soit à la faveur d’une méditation consciente ou d’une réminiscence involontaire, la chose devient métonymie puissante. Pourtant, elle demeure matière. L’objet oscille donc entre une présence muette ne renvoyant qu’à elle-même et le renvoi poignant à des figures absentes qui font signe à travers lui, relançant une dynamique psychique tout autant qu’une dynamique narrative ou poétique.



On pourra ainsi se demander ce que les écritures du souvenir, dans les textes poétiques, dramatiques et narratifs nous disent de l’articulation entre sensation et remémoration, lorsque c’est la réalité sensible qui paraît lancer l’association d’idées et lui communiquer son énergie.



Des approches stylistiques de l’écriture du souvenir pourront nourrir une approche phénoménologique des textes, dans la tradition de la critique thématique (Bachelard, Richard, Romano) ; des approches psychanalytiques de l’écriture du souvenir dans son rapport aux objets matériels seront également bienvenues.



Des approches inspirées de l’étude des cultures matérielles (material culture studies) seront particulièrement précieuses pour cerner les significations socialement et historiquement construites dans lesquelles les objets matériels sont enchâssés (Bennett, Brown, Graves).



En effet, l’écriture du souvenir révèle les usages socialement construits des objets, mais elle dévoile aussi comment des rêveries mémorielles singulières s’emparent des objets et comment des positions individuelles y sont négociées : dans The Old Curiosity Shop (Dickens) des marchandises semblent accumulées pour elles-mêmes ; dans The Song of the Lark, des fragments archéologiques sont matière à rêverie, la réminiscence ne se distinguant plus alors de l’imagination créatrice (Cather). Ici, l’objet est avant tout fragment : pan arraché à une scène absente, morceau d’édifice en ruines, élément détaché d’un récit préexistant, il est rendu libre pour d’autres réagencements : comme l’écrit Marie-Christine Lemardeley au sujet des objets de 91 Revere Street, texte en prose de Robert Lowell, « la série de choses (…) fait surgir des sensations irréductibles à un sens fixé une fois pour toutes ».



C’est ainsi qu’on pourra étudier l’écriture du souvenir comme le lieu d’un ébranlement et d’un repositionnement du sujet vis-à-vis de traditions familiales. Quel est l’enjeu des objets qui sont les prolongements de gestuelles ou de corps familiers ? Ainsi, la montre du père de Quentin dans The Sound and the Fury (Faulkner), ou la bêche du père de l’écrivain (Heaney, « Digging », Death of a Naturalist), ou encore le bol à raser du père de Philip Roth (Patrimony), pour n’en citer que quelques-uns.



Dans les déclinaisons gothiques de l’écriture du souvenir, l’objet porte-mémoire ne s’éprouve plus comme le lieu où se négocie une place propre, mais bien plus souvent comme un vecteur de contagion et de perte d’identité : par exemple, les objets accumulés par Mrs. Baily dans « Exchange values » (Charles R. Johnson) sont les instruments d’une confusion entre perception propre et souvenir d’emprunt, voire d’une dépersonnalisation dont les implications esthétiques et idéologiques pourront être étudiées.



Dans l’écriture du souvenir traumatique, l’objet peut être le lieu où s’éprouve l’enchaînement du sujet à un affect irreprésentable : ainsi le judas de la porte, œil mort et objet phobique dans The Eye in the Door (Barker). Néanmoins, la circulation des objets, telle cette mallette qui passe de main en main dans les escaliers du World Trade Center dans Falling Man, n’est-elle pas aussi l’occasion de faire renaître le récit du souvenir, lorsque la restitution de l’objet à son propriétaire redonne une impulsion vitale à une parole et une mémoire jusque-là empêchées (DeLillo) ?



Ainsi, dans les retours ou les trajectoires ouvertes des objets matériels, on pourra étudier les articulations entre mémoire individuelle et mémoire collective du trauma. La signification conférée à la restitution ou au don des choses matérielles dans l’écriture du souvenir de l’holocauste pourra faire l’objet d’une attention toute particulière : ainsi les pérégrinations du bureau dans Great House (Krauss). Le destin des objets matériels et leur rapport au souvenir dans les littératures diasporiques du monde anglophone pourra aussi être un sujet d’étude privilégié.

AXES

Nous proposons de nous intéresser aux thématiques suivantes, sans que cette liste soit en rien exhaustive :



-Les choses et la mémoire dans les récits de voyage : le kitsch, la contrefaçon, l’authenticité/l’aura du souvenir rapporté

-Les marchandises et le travail de la mémoire, les antiquités et le souvenir, vendre et conserver

-Les objets de collection, l’écriture collectionneuse

-Les choses dans l’écriture élégiaque et dans les poétiques du fragment : le rebut, le trésor,

-Les accessoires de la mémoire au théâtre : mémentos et rappels, les prétextes de la réminiscence ou de la scène rejouée

-L’autobiographie, l’autofiction et les choses

-L’écriture de l’exil et les objets

-L’écriture du traumatisme et les choses : objets trouvés et/ou hérités

-Les choses et le souvenir contagieux ; souvenir personnel, souvenir parasite

-Les archives ; l’information en excès, la mémoire de stockage par opposition à la mémoire vive.

-Les objets miroirs de l’écriture du souvenir, les enjeux métafictionnels des objets: les boites, les malles, les albums, les manuscrits, les carnets, les appareils photos, les folioscopes.



English version



Please send a 200 word abstract with a short bio (for a 20-minute paper) to this address: howmemoryworkswiththings@gmail.com

Deadline for abstract proposals : September 6, 2021

Notification of proposal acceptance or refusal : October 15, 2021

Conference papers may be considered for subsequent publication following the symposium



Contact : howmemoryworkswiththings@gmail.com

PRESENTATION



This symposium seeks to examine the role played by material objects in representations of the memory process in literary texts of the English-speaking world.



In C. Brontë’s Villette, when Lucy Snowe’s sympathetic hand discovers the trace of ghostly fingers on the surface of a pincushion, a sudden vision of her own past re-appears at the surface of the text. In Hawthorne’s « Custom House », personal and collective memories of old Salem coalesce around a piece of scarlet cloth found by the writer’s persona. In Richard Powers’ The Overstory, Nicholas Hoel’s flipbook conjures up a host of family memories as well as the moving picture of a century-old chestnut tree.



In these texts, the presence of the past is made palpable (even portable) through a material object. While it functions as a powerful metonymy pointing to the past, it also remains a tangible thing to be grasped through the senses, in the present moment. Through its unstable semiotic status, the thing is a powerful pre-text causing time shifts but also tonal and generic instability.



This symposium seeks to study how drama, poetry and narrative connect memory with sensation and perception, whenever a material object is identified as the trigger of a memory process. Stylistic approaches and phenomonological approaches (Bachelard, Richard, Romano) are therefore encouraged, as well as psychoanalytical reflections on the roles of objects (e.g. fetishes, phobic objects, archeological fragments) in igniting memory in literary texts.



We also welcome contributions inspired by or rooted in material culture studies (Bennett, Brown, Graves). Material objects are always embedded in a network of collectively constructed meanings. By studying how literary texts can bring to the fore the interplay between memory and things, it is hoped that the symposium with delve into the way in which these texts anchor the individual memory process in the complexities of a given historical situation.



We would like to examine how individual subject-positions are negotiated in the memory process, for instance in relation to family heirlooms (e.g the spade in Heaney’s « Digging », or the father’s shaving mug in Roth’s Patrimony).



The role of « contagious » material objects in the gothic mode could be a promising area to explore, when memories belonging to the dead seem overpower the living, through mere contact with a portrait or with the belongings of the deceased (Johnson, « Exchange Value »). The paradoxical bond established between the work of memory and a de-personalizing process is worth pondering anew, from an ideological as well as an aesthetic perspective.



The appearance of material objects in the literature of trauma may also signify a process of deadening repetition, yet the circulation of objects inside the diegesis can also lead to a revival of the traumatized subject’s speech about the past (e.g. the briefcase in Don DeLillo’s Falling Man). The paths that objects take in literary evocations of the Holocaust (e.g. the desk in Krauss’s Great House) or the role of objects in the literature of diaspora and exile will also be of particular interest in this respect.

AXIS

Please find a non exhaustive list of potential topics below:



-Things and memory in travel writing: kitsch, counterfeits, authenticity, the aura of the souvenir

-Commodities and the memory process

-Collected items, the writer in the guise of collector

-Elegy and things: discarded and cherished fragments in poetic writing

-The theatrical props of memory : reminders, mementoes and the remembering process on stage

-Autobiography, memory and things (lost and inherited)

-Writing about exile, writing about trauma : the circulation of objects and the dynamics of the text

-Things as archive: things as information to be processed, potentially exceeding the subject’s « working memory »

-The metatextual function of things : chests, boxes, photo albums, manuscripts (lost or not), record players, text-books, flipbooks, cameras.





Bibliographie indicative/ Select Bibliography



