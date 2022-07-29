Christchurch, Nouvelle-Zélande

Ko te whakamana tākata i te ao hurihuri

7-9 o te marama waru 2022, Ōtautahi, Aotearoa

Nau mai, haere mai, tauti mai! He karaka tēnei kia tae mai ki tēnei hui rakahau. Ko te kaupapa ko te ao tino hurihuri nei, mai i te taha tākata, ki te tōrakapū, ki te taiao me te āhuaraki, ki te mate korona, ki te pakaka anō hoki. Anō hoki ko kā āhuataka e pā ana ki kā iwi taketake, ki kā iwi tokoiti nei me ā rātou mahi ki te whai i te mana motuhake kia noho herekore rātou. Ko te pokapū o te hui nei ko Te Moananui-a-Kiwa me kā iwi o konei, ekari ka toro atu anō hoki ki te ao whānui. Tukua mai tō tono kia haere mai ki Aotearoa nei!

(De)Constructing Minorities and Freedoms

7-9 December, 2022 - Christchurch, New Zealand

Call for Papers

We are undeniably in an age of crisis, defined most notably by a pandemic and a war, as well as numerous humanitarian, political, ecological and economic crises. In a period of lockdowns, testing and screening, an era in history often described as “post-truth” where the constant threat of terrorism goes hand in hand with “surveillance capitalism” (Zuboff) and a new form of “algorithmic governmentality” (Rouvroy and Berns), the freedoms and liberties of individuals and communities are constantly questioned. In parallel with the frenetic deployment of COVID vaccines, we bear witness on the theatrum mundi to scenes that place the individual against the collective, or those with privilege and/or authority against marginalized groups. On the one hand, we observe movements and rallies such as anti-vax, anti-mask and freedom convoys, organized and driven by libertarian and conservative groups. On the other hand, we witness movements born from marginalization imposed by colonial and patriarchal institutions such as Black Lives Matter, advocates of Truth and Reconciliation—including in response to the recent mass graves found at former residential schools in Canada—, as well as the separation of families and refugees, including those displaced by climate change—from the Ukraine and Syria to Manus Island, without forgetting the Mexican/American border—, the #metoo movement, flight shaming and anthropotechnic ameliorations in which AI advancement allows an individual to decide the existential conditions of others. The notions of “freedom”, “minorities” as well as “ecologies” are already fundamentally interrelated, and it is essential to theorize this interweaving from perspectives within the Humanities and Social Sciences. This conference, which is part of a larger project funded by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs entitled “Humanitarian and Ecological Crises: (De)Constructing Minorities and Freedoms,” will focus primarily on the interconnection between freedoms and minorities.

The terms “minority” and “freedom”, despite their proliferation in journalistic and political discourse, often contain nebulous connotations. Anchored in the Social Sciences and the Humanities, with an interdisciplinary Oceanian perspective as a starting point, this conference aims to discuss the relationship between “minorities” and “freedoms” regardless of context and timeframe: from a historical, literary, cultural, religious and socio-political perspective.

Two guiding questions are essential to understanding the extent of these concepts:

What qualifies and quantifies a minority? There does not seem to exist a universal and exhaustive definition of the term. The notion of minority—and by association, that of majority—originates in the absence of social homogeneity and especially in the discrimination of specific targeted groups. Societal divisions lead to groups of diverse size and influence. Paradoxically, a minority is not defined de facto numerically, but rather through the representation and perception of the minority from the dominant group who can define the former’s identity. Therefore, women are occasionally considered a minority, despite—often—being a numerical majority. What is at stake when we consider “minority” and “freedom” contiguously and overlappingly? The homogenization of a group unravels when tensions arise between individual and collective freedoms and liberties. Maintaining peace and social cohesion while respecting one’s civil liberties is crucial to the group’s survival. Tensions, conflicts, resistance, force, legitimacy, recognition and power are all criteria that govern the social and moral dimensions of groups, including their identity as well as the common political and economic interests that should not be ignored. Groups born from this balance of power, of inclusion or exclusion, can define themselves in relation to common values and often characterize their identities in terms of “mosaics” rather than a cultural “melting pot.”

This international conference aims to study the interdisciplinary ties that regulate the two concepts of “freedom” and “minorities,” with an Oceanian perspective as a starting (or end) point. The sociologist Epeli Hauʻofa, in his manifest Our Sea of Islands, observed in 1994 that “Oceania is vast, Oceania is expanding, Oceania is hospitable and generous, Oceania is humanity rising from the depths of brine and regions of fire deeper still, Oceania is us.” Lived Oceanian experiences, through their geographies, aesthetics, religions, poetics, and politics, offer a propitious backdrop to reconsider notions of minority/majority that this project, rooted in Aotearoa New Zealand, wishes to explore. Nonetheless, complex questions related to inclusion and exclusion, to equality and discrimination extend beyond Oceania. Therefore, a comparative approach to the topic is also very welcome.

Submit a proposal

Proposals for 20-minute presentations (or a panel of 3 presentations, each 20 minutes long) related to any aspect of the conference themes should be submitted to minorities2022@canterbury.ac.nz by 15 September 2022, and should contain a proposal of approximately 250 words and a short bio-bibliography. Proposals will be reviewed by the committee, and decisions made early October 2022. The conference format privileges face-to-face interactions at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | the University of Canterbury (Ōtautahi Christchurch, NZ); however, a limited number of presentations can take place online. Please specify if you wish to participate online. Travel and accommodation are at the expense of presenters.

Conference fees are NZD$160 for academics, NZD$90 for students, post-docs, and retired academics, and NZD$25 for online participants.

The conference languages are te reo Māori, English and French.

Les minorités et les libertés en (dé)construction

7 au 9 décembre 2022, à Christchurch, Nouvelle-Zélande

Appel à contribution

Nous traversons indéniablement une ère de crise, certes définie par une pandémie et une guerre ainsi que par de nombreuses crises humanitaire, politique, écologique et économique. À une époque de confinement et de (dé)pistage, époque souvent taxée de « post-vérité » où la menace constante de terrorisme accompagne un « capitalisme de la surveillance » (Zuboff) et une nouvelle « gouvernementalité algorithmique » (Rouvroy et Berns), les libertés des individus et des communautés sont constamment remises en question. Parallèlement au déploiement frénétique du vaccin contre la COVID, nous sommes tous témoins présentement sur le theatrum mundi qui met en scène l’individu contre le collectif, les privilégiés ou autoritaires contre les marginaux : qu’il s’agisse de manifestations et de mouvements libertaires anti-vaccins, anti-masques ou les convois de la liberté, par exemple, ou de mouvements nés d’une méfiance à l’égard de systèmes coloniaux et patriarchaux tels que « Black Lives Matter / La vie des Noirs compte », les défenseurs de la Vérité et de la Réconciliation – surtout à la suite de la découverte de tombes dans d’anciens pensionnats d’enfants autochtones –, de la séparation de familles et de réfugiés, y compris pour de raisons climatiques – de l’Ukraine à l’île de Manus en passant par la frontière entre le Mexique et les États-Unis – au mouvement #metoo et #balancetonporc, ou encore le concept de « flight shaming » et l’amélioration anthropotechnique, cette production d’une intelligence artificielle qui permet à un individu de décider les conditions existentielles d’un autre. Les notions de « libertés », de « minorités » et même d’« écologie » sont d’ores et déjà fondamentalement nouées, et il est essentiel de théoriser ce tressage de manière interdisciplinaire, selon les perspectives des études humanistes et des sciences sociales. Cette conférence qui s’inscrit au sein d’un projet plus large subventionné par le Ministère français des affaires étrangères, intitulé « Crise humanitaire, crise écologique : les minorités et les libertés en (dé)construction », ciblera davantage l’interconnexion entre la notion de libertés et de minorités.

Les termes « minorités » et « libertés », malgré leur prolifération dans les discours journalistiques et politiques actuels, se colorent souvent de connotations nébuleuses. Ancré dans les sciences sociales et les humanités, suivant une perspective en premier lieu océanienne et surtout interdisciplinaire, ce colloque se donne comme objectif d’approfondir les rapports entre les « minorités » et les « libertés » dans tous les contextes, sur les différents continents et de manière diachronique : d’un point de vue historique, littéraire, religieux, culturel et socio-politique.

Deux questions se posent d’emblée à ceux qui souhaiteraient étudier l’étendue de ces concepts-signes :

Qu’est-ce qui qualifie ou quantifie une minorité ? Il ne semble pas qu’une définition exhaustive ou universelle existe à ce sujet. La notion de minorité – et par association et dissociation de majorité – trouve ses origines dans l’absence d’homogénéité sociale et surtout dans les discriminations visant des groupes donnés. Les clivages sociétaux donnent naissance à des groupes de taille et d’influence diverses. Paradoxalement, la minorité ne se définit pas de facto en termes numériques, mais en fonction du processus inhérent à la perception que le groupe dominant a d’elle et de son caractère identitaire. Ainsi les femmes sont parfois considérées comme une minorité bien qu'elles soient, parfois, numériquement majoritaires. Quels sont les enjeux lorsque nous considérons de manière contiguë et superposée « minorités » et « libertés » ? L’homogénéisation au sein du groupe se délite lorsque des tensions surgissent entre libertés individuelle et collective. Maintenir la paix sociale tout en respectant les libertés loisibles, c’est là que réside la survie du groupe. Tensions, conflits, résistance, force, légitimité, reconnaissance et pouvoir sont autant de critères qui gouvernent les dimensions sociales et morales des groupes, leur identité et les intérêts politiques et économiques communs que nul n’est censé ignorer. Les groupes qui naissent de ces rapports de force, d’inclusion comme d’exclusion, se définissent par rapport à des valeurs communes et se caractérisent souvent en termes de « mosaïque identitaire » plutôt que de « creuset culturel » ou de « melting pot ».

Ce colloque international souhaite approfondir l’étude des liens interdisciplinaires qui régissent les deux concepts de « libertés » et de « minorités », en proposant comme point de départ et/ou d’arrivée une perspective océanienne. Le sociologue Epeli Hauʻofa observait, dans son manifeste Our Sea of Islands en 1994 que « l’Océanie est vaste, l’Océanie est en expansion, l’Océanie est accueillante et généreuse, l’Océanie c’est l’humanité renaissant des profondeurs de la saumure et des points chauds. L’Océanie c’est nous ». Géographique, esthétique, religieuse, poétique et politique, l’expérience océanienne vécue semble donc pouvoir renouveler la notion de minorité/majorité que l’ancrage de ce projet en Aotearoa-Nouvelle Zélande entend également revendiquer. Se posent les questions complexes d’inclusion et d’exclusion, d’égalité et de discrimination au-delà de l’Océanie. Ainsi, une approche comparatiste de la problématique pourra aussi être abordée.

Proposer une communication

Les propositions pour une communication de 20 minutes (ou un panel de 3 communications de 20 minutes chacune) portant sur tout aspect lié à la thématique du colloque devront comporter un résumé d’environ 250 mots ainsi qu’une courte notice bio-bibliographique et être envoyée avant le 15 septembre 2022 à minorities2022@canterbury.ac.nz. Les propositions seront soumises à évaluation (notification début octobre 2022). Le format du colloque privilégie une conférence en présentielle à l’Université de Canterbury (Christchurch, NZ), cependant un nombre limité de communications pourront avoir lieu en visioconférence. Veuillez préciser si vous souhaitez participer uniquement en ligne. Les frais de voyage et d’hébergement ne sont pas pris en charge.

Les frais de colloque sont de NZD$160 pour les professeur.e.s, NZD$90 pour les étudiant.e.s, postdocs et retraité.e.s, et NZD$25 pour les participants en ligne.

Les langues du colloque sont le te reo māori, l’anglais et le français.

