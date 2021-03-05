APPEL A CONTRIBUTIONS

Les apports artistiques de Michael Jackson : un autre regard

Date limite des propositions d’envoi : 31 mars 2021

Numéro de la revue dirigé par Isabelle Petitjean

[ENGLISH VERSION BELOW]

PRESENTATION

Le nombre des études universitaires portant sur Michael Jackson s’est accru ces dernières années, coïncidant sans doute, tout à la fois, avec une prise de conscience de son impact au sein de l’industrie musicale, de l’Histoire de la musique et de la société, et un intérêt croissant développé à son égard par les cultural studies. Pour autant, nombre des études le concernant ciblent bien moins ses apports artistiques que la fluidité dite anxiogène de son image artistique (Dalmazzo 2009, 2010 ; Scott 2012), de son startext (Raphael 2012) ou que sa capacité à brouiller tous les codes simultanément (Fast 2010, 2012). Michael Jackson intéresse essentiellement les domaines de la « race » (Zulu ed. 2010 ; Brackett 2012 ; Woodward 2014) du genre (Scott 2012), du sexe (Fuchs 1995), de l’altérité « étrange » (Fast 2012 ; Jefferson 2006) et ce, même dans le cadre musical (Roberts 2011 ; Malela 2012 ; Gondwe 2013 ; Petitjean 2019) ou chorégraphique (Takiguchi 2014). Ses chansons et ses courts-métrages musicaux ont été passés au crible d’interprétations tantôt orientalistes (Faust 2012), tantôt nationalistes (Rossiter 2012), tantôt post essentialistes ou post constructivistes (Fuss 1989 ; Awkward 1995) et les précédentes revues qui lui ont été consacrées (Zulu ed. 2010 ; Hawkins & Fast eds. 2012) ont largement souscrit à ces prismes mélaniques et musico-coloristes. Si son œuvre sonore et visuelle a, certes, évolué dans un contexte où genre et pigmentation ont toujours été connectés, Michael Jackson n’a, cependant, jamais eu de cesse de se battre pour ne pas être enfermé dans une niche marketing monoraciale. Et pour ce faire, il n’a eu de cesse de répercuter et de déployer un vivier de références pluralistes, interagissant avec la fragmentation et la rotation des genres au sein du courant dominant (Mercer 1994 : 95), jouant, plutôt que brisant les catégories (Brackett 2012), et proposant un art éminemment pluridisciplinaire, combinatoire et fédérateur.

En consacrant un numéro spécial à Michael Jackson, NaKan propose de décaler un regard et un faisceau d’approches trop souvent mélano-centrés pour générer une réflexion davantage tournée vers l’œuvre et les mediums d’expression de l’artiste, comme autant de canaux offrant une possibilité de contextualisations et d’analyses historiques et stylistiques. Les défis de cette édition résideront dans la capacité des contributeurs à renouveler le discours sur cette question « raciale » en s’éloignant du contexte étatsunien par exemple, et à proposer des approches disciplinaires ou pluridisciplinaires de la production sonore, chorégraphique, vidéographique et scénique de l’artiste, per se. C’est là tout l’enjeu des trois champs d’investigations et d’analyses qui sont proposés.

Réception et perception de la production jacksonienne hors des États-Unis

S’il n’est pas possible de dégager Michael Jackson de toute problématique identitaire et communautaire, et pour cause, il nous semble intéressant d’interroger l’effectivité et la validité de ces considérations hors des États-Unis, dans des pays où le marché du disque n’est pas forcément segmenté, où les agents et musiques issus des communautés et des marges côtoient, sans discrimination, les plus généralistes. L’identité de Michael Jackson et le caractère pluri-stylistique et décatégorisant de ses expressions artistiques ont-ils fait l’objet d’un traitement et d’une approche différents par le public ou les médias ? A-t-il été (ou est-il) possible d’y envisager son œuvre sous le même angle que la pop d’artistes comme Madonna, Whitney Houston, Prince, ou George Michael, c’est-à-dire au-delà de leurs contours identitaires (généralement moins conflictuels) ? Est-il parvenu, dans les pays d’Europe où il remportait de vastes succès (Angleterre, Italie, Allemagne, France) ou sur d’autres continents, à atteindre l’idéal artistique post-racial qu’il visait ? (McLaren 1992 : 77 ; Lewis Jones, 2005 : 233, 279-280)

Contextualisations historiques et impact contemporain

Les productions musicales, scéniques, vidéographiques et chorégraphiques de Michael Jackson constituent autant un jalon que le sommet d’une dynamique historique et séculaire d’évolutions stylistiques et d’emprunts combinatoires complexes alimentant désormais le supra-genre de la pop (Brackett 2000 : 68). Les conventions et influences qui innervent son œuvre sont nombreuses et traversent des champs disciplinaires aussi variés que la grande musique, le ballet, la comédie-musicale, les beaux-arts ou le cinéma. Certaines se sont même agrégées autour de son personnage charismatique jusqu’à en devenir indissociables et à être assimilés à une véritable signature. Et c’est essentiellement par deux médiums que cette esthétique kaléidoscopique et caméléon (Malela 2012 : 19) a été portée et popularisée massivement : les courts-métrages musicaux et la scène…

…Des courts-métrages souvent diffusés en mondovision et conçus avec un cahier des charges cinématographique dont on pourra se demander s’ils constituaient, de toute façon, une mutation inéluctable de leur fonction publicitaire initiale ou s’ils ont véritablement été déclencheurs d’un changement de paradigmes de la part d’artistes contemporains dont les vidéos ont souvent été mises en balance (Madonna aux USA, Duran Duran en Angleterre, A-Ha en Norvège, Mylène Farmer en France).

… Une scène pensée dans une certaine tradition d’art total, combinant spectacle vivant, live (musique, danse, cirque, magie) et technologie (vidéo, effets spéciaux), abolissant l’espace-temps (Smith 2012 : [1]) et créant un véritable espace de rituel, parfois codifié, et de communion spirituelle ou profane (Coman 2011). Une approche artistique marquée par des dynamiques pluridisciplinaire, poly-expressive, voire synesthésique (Harper 1989), le rattachant à des pratiques ethniques africaines autant qu’elles remettent en question les carcans et les échelles hiérarchiques entre les arts dits nobles et les plus commerciaux et populaires. Qu’en est-il de l’impact de ses spectacles pluridisciplinaires à grande échelle ? Comment ont-ils pu marquer, dès le Victory Tour en 1984, l’inversion des rapports de force entre artistes et organisateurs de concert qu’on leur reconnaît (Greenburg 2014 : 80-95 ; McLaren 1992 : 144-145) ? Est-ce le fruit d’efficaces stratégies de communication, d’une capitalisation sur un succès commercial déjà considérable doublé de contrats publicitaires lucratifs, d’un contenu artistique audacieux ? Ont-ils véritablement eu un effet sur la manière de penser et de promouvoir le spectacle pop ?

Héritage artistique

Enfin, l’œuvre de Michael Jackson mérite, près de 12 ans après sa disparition, d’être interrogée en tant que legs. Quelle est la teneur de l’héritage laissé par la conception artistique jacksonienne sur la scène actuelle ? Nombreux sont les artistes qui, ces dernières années, le citent comme influence ou le mettent en scène plus ou moins directement dans leurs productions musicales, textuelles ou visuelles (Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Usher, The Weeknd, Akon, Drake, Beyoncé, MKTO, Black M, Soprano, Christine and the Queens…). S’agit-il d’un simple outil de légitimation, de capitalisation artistique, de simples évocations nostalgiques, de clins d’œil ou s’agit-il d’une véritable pierre d’achoppement, des stigmates d’une pop marquée durablement par ses avancées et créations ? Existe-t-il un legs jacksonien et comment peut-il être défini ?

CONTRIBUTIONS

Pour entrer en résonance avec ces questionnements, les contributions pourront prendre la forme d’articles originaux, d’études de cas, d’analyses, de synthèses, d’entrevues ou de recensions dans ces champs disciplinaires connexes dont une liste non exhaustive suit :

Sciences du langage : musicologie, chorégraphie

arts visuels et vivants

cultural studies

sciences humaines et sociales : histoire, sociologie, et une diversité de champs connexes

sémiotique et sémiologie

littérature comparée

Processus de sélection et calendrier

La sélection des propositions se fera en deux temps.

· Du 1er février au 31 mars 2021 : envoi des abstracts et notices biobibliographiques

Les propositions de contribution devront comporter un titre et un résumé d’environ 400 mots maximum dans la langue habituelle de l’auteur. Elles devront être assorties d’une brève notice biobibliographique, n’excédant pas 150 mots.

· Du 1er avril au 10 juin 2021 : sélection des propositions.

Les propositions retenues feront l’objet d’un article de 35 000 signes maximum, espaces comprises. Une notification parviendra aux auteurs au plus tard le 10 juin 2021.

Mots-clés : Michael Jackson ; industrie du disque ; musicologie ; spectacle vivant ; transdisciplinarité

Les propositions d’articles, assorties d’une courte notice biobibliographique, sont à envoyer à nakancontributions@gmail.com. Pour toute information nécessaire, merci d’adresser un email à nakancontributions@gmail.com.

NaKaN, revue d’études culturelles qui prend sa source aux Antilles, rassemble des chercheur(e)s de tous horizons. Elle s’intéresse aux marges culturelles, en fonction d’une approche transdisciplinaire qui allie à la fois le souci du local et du global, synchroniquement et diachroniquement. La revue NaKaN trouve sa cohérence dans les enjeux et la réflexion théorique qu’elle soulève et qui l’inscrivent en rupture avec les lectures substantialistes des marges littéraire, artistique et sociale. Les axes privilégiés par la revue sont l’étude de la culture littéraire, artistique, musicale, les représentations, l’histoire des idées…

Comité de direction et de rédaction

§ Buata Malela, directeur de la revue (Centre universitaire de Mayotte)

§ Frédéric Lefrançois, rédacteur en chef (Université des Antilles, Martinique)

§ Malissa Conseil (Université des Antilles, Martinique)

§ Cheikh N’Guirane (Université des Antilles, Martinique)

§ Gérald Désert (Université des Antilles, Martinique)

***

[ENGLISH VERSION]

CALL FOR PAPERS

Michael Jackson's artistic contributions: a different perspective

Deadline for submitting contributions: 31 March 2021

Journal issue edited by Isabelle Petitjean

PRESENTATION

The number of academic studies on Michael Jackson has increased in recent years, no doubt coinciding with both an awareness of his impact on the music industry, music history and society, and the growing interest he represented for cultural studies. However, many of the studies concerning him have focused much less on his artistic contributions than on the so-called anxiety-provoking fluidity of his artistic image (Dalmazzo 2009, 2010; Scott 2012), his startext (Raphael 2012) or his ability to blur all the codes simultaneously (Fast 2010, 2012). Michael Jackson engages essentially the fields of "race" (Zulu ed. 2010; Brackett 2012; Woodward 2014), gender (Scott 2012), sex (Fuchs 1995), "strangeness" (Fast 2012; Jefferson 2006), even in a musical (Roberts 2011; Malela 2012; Gondwe 2013; Petitjean 2019) or choreographic (Takiguchi 2014) context. His songs and his musical short films have been dissected through orientalist (Faust 2012), nationalist (Rossiter 2012), post-essentialist or post-constructivist interpretations (Fuss 1989; Awkward 1995) and previous reviews of his work (Zulu ed. 2010; Hawkins & Fast eds. 2012) have largely subscribed to these melanic and musico-colorist prisms. Admittedly, his sound and visual work evolved in a context where genre and pigmentation have always been connected, however, Michael Jackson never ceased to fight to avoid being locked into a monochrome marketing niche. And to do so, he never stopped echoing and deploying a pool of pluralist references, interacting with the fragmentation and rotation of genres within the mainstream (Mercer 1994: 95), playing with, rather than breaking categories (Brackett 2012), and proposing an eminently multidisciplinary, combinatory and federative art.

By dedicating a special issue to Michael Jackson, NaKan proposes to shift this perception and broaden the approaches that are too often melano-centric to generate a reflection that is more oriented towards the artist's work and the mediums of his expressions, as so many channels offering a possibility of contextualization, and historical and stylistic analysis. The challenges of this edition will reside in the capacity of the contributors to renew the discourse on this "racial" question by moving away from the American context, for example, and to propose disciplinary or multidisciplinary approaches to the artist's sound, choreographic, video and stage production, per se. This is what is at stake in the three proposed fields of investigation and analysis.

Reception and perception of Jacksonian production outside the United States

If, for good reason, it is not possible to free Michael Jackson from all identity and community issues, it seems incumbent upon us to question the effectiveness and validity of these considerations outside the United States, in countries where the recording market is not necessarily segmented, where agents and music from communities and margins are co-equal with the most generalist, without discrimination. Have Michael Jackson's identity, and the pluri-stylistic and decategorizing nature of his artistic expressions, been treated and approached differently by the public or the media? Has it been (or is it) possible to view his work from the same angle as the pop of artists such as Madonna, Whitney Houston, Prince, or George Michael, i.e. beyond their (generally less conflicting) identity profiles? Did he manage, in the European countries where he was highly successful (England, Italy, Germany, France) or on other continents, to achieve the post-racial artistic ideal he was aiming for? (McLaren 1992: 77; Lewis Jones, 2005: 233, 279-280)

Historical Contextualizations and Contemporary Impact

Michael Jackson's musical, stage, video, and choreographic productions are as much a milestone as they are the pinnacle of a historical and secular dynamic of stylistic evolutions and complex combinatorial borrowings now feeding the supra-genre of pop (Brackett 2000: 68). The conventions and influences that innervate his work are numerous and cross disciplinary fields as varied as great music, ballet, musical comedy, fine arts or cinema. Some of them have even aggregated around his charismatic character to the point of becoming inseparable and being assimilated as a true signature. And it is essentially through two mediums that this kaleidoscopic, chameleon-like aesthetic (Malela 2012: 19) has been carried and popularized on a massive scale: musical short films and the stage...

...Short films often broadcast in mondovision and conceived with cinematographic specifications that one might wonder whether they were, in any case, an inevitable mutation of their initial advertising function or whether they really triggered a paradigm shift on the part of contemporary artists whose videos have often been balanced (Madonna in the USA, Duran Duran in England, A-Ha in Norway, Mylène Farmer in France).

... A staging thought in a certain tradition of total art, combining live performance (music, dance, circus, magic) and technology (video, special effects), abolishing space-time (Smith 2012: [1]) and creating a true space of ritual, sometimes codified, and of spiritual or profane communion (Coman 2011). An artistic approach marked by multidisciplinary, poly-expressive, even synesthetic dynamics (Harper 1989), linking it to African ethnic practices as much as they question the shackles and hierarchical scales between the so-called noble arts and the more commercial and popular ones. What about the impact of his large-scale multidisciplinary performances? How have they been able to mark, since the Victory Tour in 1984, the reversal of the power relations between artists and concert organizers that we recognize in them (Greenburg 2014: 80-95; McLaren 1992: 144-145)? Is it the result of effective communication strategies, capitalizing on an already considerable commercial success coupled with lucrative advertising contracts and bold artistic content? Have they really had an effect on the way of thinking and promoting pop music?

Artistic Heritage

Finally, Michael Jackson's work deserves, almost 12 years after his death, to be examined as a legacy. What is the content of the legacy left by Jackson's artistic conception on the current scene? Many artists in recent years mention his name as an influence or stage his work or gesture more or less directly in their musical, textual or visual productions (Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Usher, The Weeknd, Akon, Drake, Beyoncé, MKTO, Black M, Soprano, Christine and the Queens, BTS, Dimash...). Is it a simple instrument

SUBMISSIONS

Contributions may take the form of original articles, case studies, analyses, syntheses, interviews or reviews drawing upon transnational and multidisciplinary perspectives:

Language sciences: musicology, choreography

visual and performing arts

cultural studies

humanities and social sciences: history, sociology, and a variety of related fields

semiotics and semiology

comparative literature

SELECTION PROCESS AND TIMELINE

The selection of proposals will be done in two stages.

- From 1st February to 31 March 2021: submission of abstracts and bio-bibliographic note

Proposals should include a title and an abstract of approximately 400 words (maximum) in the author's usual language. They should also include a short bio-bibliographic note, not exceeding 150 words.

- From 1st April to 10 June 2021: selection of proposals.

Authors will be notified by 10 June 2021 of acceptance or refusal of their proposals. These will then be processed into articles limited to 35,000 characters, including spaces.

The submission of abstracts, with their bio-bibliographic note, must be send to nakancontributions@gmail.com. For more informations, please send you message to nakancontributions@gmail.com

Key words: Michael Jackson; music industry; musicology; performing arts; transdisciplinarity

NaKaN, a journal of cultural studies which has its roots in the West Indies, brings together leading academics from different areas. It focuses on cultural margins, based on a transdisciplinary approach that combines concerns for the local and the global, synchronously and diachronically. The journal NaKaN finds its genuine relevance through in the issues and theoretical considerations that it raises and which places it at odds with substantialist readings of the literary, artistic and social margins. The journal focuses on the study of literary, artistic and musical cultures, representations, the history of ideas, etc. The journal’s main areas of interest are the study of literary, artistic and musical culture, representations, the history of ideas…

Steering and Editorial Committee

§ Buata Malela, director of the journal (Centre universitaire de Mayotte)

§ Frédéric Lefrançois, editor in chief (Université des Antilles, Martinique)

§ Malissa Conseil (Université des Antilles, Martinique)

§ Cheikh N’Guirane (Université des Antilles, Martinique)

§ Gérald Désert (Université des Antilles, Martinique)