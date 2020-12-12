Les Cahiers Linguatek, Performantica, 2020.

EAN13 : ISSN25597752.

Appel à contribution / Call for papers

Pour les numéros 9-10/2021 : Mémoire et Oubli, LES CAHIERS LINGUATEK, la revue interdisciplinaire du Centre de Langues Modernes Appliquées et Communication LINGUATEK de l’Université « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iaşi, Roumanie, vous invite à envoyer des propositions d’articles en français, anglais, espagnol, italien, allemand ou roumain, sur le thème de la relation entre la mémoire, l’oubli et le langage (en communication, linguistique, psycholinguistique, littérature, cinéma & théâtre, publicité, histoire, didactique etc.) jusqu’au 15 février 2021, à l’adresse : doinamihaelapopa@yahoo.fr

Les résumés (d’environ 300 mots), accompagnés d’une petite fiche biobibliographique, seront évalués par notre comité scientifique et les réponses vous parviendront jusqu’au 25 février 2021 ; nous attendons les articles in extenso (6-10 pages) des auteurs acceptés jusqu’au 1 juin 2021, selon un template indiqué ultérieurement par nous, en vue d’une rédaction standardisée. La revue - en double format : électronique et papier (avec ISSN, Editions Performantica de Iaşi, Roumanie) - paraîtra en novembre 2021 et la taxe de publication est de 25 €.

*

For its 9-10/2021 issue, Memory and oblivion, LINGUATEK NOTEBOOKS – the interdisciplinary publication of “LINGUATEK” Centre for Modern Languages and Communication of the “Gheorghe Asachi” University of Iaşi, Romania – invite authors to submit paper proposals in French, English, Spanish, Italian, German or Romanian, treating of the relationship between memory, oblivion and language (in the fields of communications, linguistics, psycholinguistics, literature, cinema & drama, advertising, history, language teaching), by 15 February 2021, to the email address: doinamihaelapopa@yahoo.fr, together with a brief bio-bibliography.

The abstracts (about 300 words) will be evaluated by our scientific committee, and notifications of acceptance will be sent by 25 February 2021. The accepted full-text papers (6-10 pages) will be sent by 1 June 2021, in accordance to a template with guidelines subsequently sent.The volume will be published in both an electronic and a paper version with ISSN by the publishing house “Performantica”, in November 2021 and the publication fee will be EUR 25.