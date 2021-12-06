Milan

L’eredità dell’orfano. Percorsi e comparazioni nella non fiction



La recente riflessione teorica intorno alla non fiction interroga direttamente gli studiosi circa la possibilità di trovare temi che siano propri, o più nettamente rispondenti, alla modalità della non-finzione.

Preliminarmente, il dibattito intorno alla non fiction merita di essere messo in luce, specificando limiti e possibilità di una produzione che si distanzia dalla messa in scena dell’immaginazione “pura”.

Non solo la delimitazione temporale della pratica non finzionale pone alcune complessità – se la maggior parte degli studiosi fa risalire la nascita della littérature non fictionnelle agli esempi di In Cold Blood di Truman Capote o Operación masacre di Rodolfo Walsh, altri osano aperture più o meno suggestive a testi assai anteriori, come le produzioni enciclopediche settecentesche, spingendosi fino agli scritti autobiografici di Dante –, ma la stessa “identità” della non fiction appare problematica.

Generalmente, si intende per non-fiction la produzione letteraria che si esprime nella saggistica, nella memorialistica e nella non-fiction novel, vale a dire la scrittura che coniuga un alto grado di referenzialità a elementi di immaginazione, spesso indistinguibili dal tessuto “oggettivo”.

Tuttavia, l’ambiguità del genere (o sovra-genere) rende difficile qualsiasi tipo di categorizzazione.

La nascita del Réseau international Non fiction, che esprime la collaborazione di specialisti di diverse discipline, sancisce e conferma il dinamico interesse accademico intorno a questo “genere”; casi letterari recenti come quello di Emmanuel Carrère, o del premio Nobel Svetlana Aleksievitch, hanno reso le scritture non finzionali dei fenomeni editoriali ai quali occorre porre questioni teoriche e stilistiche.

Una di queste è quella di apertura: esistono temi che esprimono le ambigue specificità della non fiction meglio di altri?

Quello della famiglia – intesa come nucleo sociale, ma anche, simbolicamente, come cellula in seno a una tradizione: una scuola estetica, una corrente politica…– è certamente un perimetro in cui la non fiction si è mossa, e sul quale, nell’epoca dell’ipermodernità, in cui la famiglia “tradizionale” sembra essersi frammentata per lasciar posto a famiglie “nuove”, occorre interrogarsi.

Studi recenti (Baghetti 2020; Skocki 2019; Recalcati 2017) hanno messo in luce un aspetto comune alle scritture e alle tendenze degli ultimi anni: la famiglia che riposava su un patriarca forte, su un padre-pilastro, non esiste più, lasciando ai figli un’eredità da risemantizzare.

Se nei generi finzionali è già stata rilevata una sostituzione del padre forte con quello debole o defunto – come nel caso della letteratura italiana degli anni Cinquanta e Sessanta, in cui il genitore vigoroso lascia spazio al padre cagionevole e “morente” (Baghetti 2020) della letteratura contemporanea –, la non fiction è il campo in cui le dinamiche padre-figlio devono ancora essere indagate.

L’oggetto della riflessione della giornata di studi, che ha come obiettivo quello di recensire e problematizzare le morti dei padri e le eredità dei figli nella letteratura non finzionale, saranno le modalità e le espressioni di questo momento di passaggio, attraverso una particolare attenzione alla porosità tra l’argomento e la resa letteraria.

In altre parole: la morte del padre è un tema che può trovare un’espressione privilegiata nella scrittura di non fiction?

La giornata di studi intende articolarsi secondo percorsi critici che potranno vertere sulla messa in scena della morte del padre e della risposta dei figli nei testi presi in esame, così come sulla produzione del testo stesso come una reazione a una morte extra-testuale.

In questo senso, il padre e il figlio sono da intendersi non solamente come personaggi, ma come modelli di una tradizione (letteraria, politica, storica) e dell’innovazione che segue la perdita di un punto di riferimento: cristallizzato, elaborato o rifiutato, il lutto paterno è sempre, per gli orfani biografici o simbolici, un elemento di transizione

L’arco cronologico preso in considerazione sarà quello che va dal 1950 al 2021, al fine di mettere in luce le espressioni più recenti e pertinenti del tema.

Approcci testuali, storici, sociologici, etc. sono i benvenuti; particolarmente apprezzate saranno le proposte di stampo comparatistico, vista la natura profondamente interdisciplinare della giornata.

Le lingue del seminario saranno l’italiano e l’inglese.



Alcune linee di riflessione, che non si intendono esclusive, potranno riguardare:

- Il decesso della figura paterna come metafora di un declino storico;

- L’eclissi del padre come momento biografico da elaborare;

- Il destino dei figli, orfani simbolici (e non);

- La produzione letteraria come riscatto o reazione alla morte del genitore;

- Il rapporto del “genere” non-fiction con il tema specifico della morte dei padri;

- Il romanzo familiare come espressione di una “non finzionalità” problematica.



Rivolta agli studiosi di formazione umanistica, la giornata di studi (che potrebbe estendersi a due giornate in caso di forte partecipazione) è proposta da un gruppo di dottorandi e docenti del Corso dottorale in Studi letterari, linguistici e interculturali in ambito europeo ed extra-europeo dell’Università degli Studi di Milano.

La giornata, divisa in sessioni tematiche, si svolgerà indicativamente tra la tarda primavera e l’inizio dell’estate 2022.



Al fine di organizzare coerentemente i diversi momenti di riflessione, chiediamo ai relatori di inviare un abstract di 1500-2000 caratteri (specificando area di studio e genere delle opere trattate) e un breve profilo bio-bibliografico all’indirizzo giorgia.testa@unimi.it entro il 15 febbraio 2022.

Per preparare un dibattito dinamico, vi preghiamo di inviarci eventuali materiali (power point, documenti, testi…) un paio di settimane prima dello svolgimento della giornata, in modo da poterli fornire con anticipo ai partecipanti.



Comitato organizzativo:

Rossella Caria, Anna Caterino, Rita Luppi, Irene Orlandazzi, Giorgia Testa, Francesca Turri

An Orphan’s Heritage. Comparison and Paths in Non-fiction Literature.



Recent theoretical considerations regarding non-fiction have led researchers to ask themselves whether non-fictional narratives contain themes that are typical of or more responding to that particular genre.

The ongoing debate surrounding nonfiction deserves to take centre stage as the limits and possibilities of a production that distances itself from the performance of “pure” imagination are highlighted.

The temporal limits of non-fiction complicate the matter: if most academics trace the origins of littérature non to In Cold Blood by Truman Capote or Operacion Masacre by Rodolfo Walsh, others dare trace it back to much older texts such as the production of 17th-century encyclopedias or Dante’s autobiographical work. Furthermore, the very identity of nonfiction appears to be problematic too.

Non-fiction generally refers to literary productions that are expressed in essay-writing, memoirs and non-fiction novels, that is, pieces of writing that combine a high degree of referentiality with elements of the imagination, often indistinguishable from the "objective" ones.

However, the genre’s ambiguity (or supra-genre) makes any kind of categorization difficult. The birth of the Réseau international Non Fiction, with the collaboration of specialists from different disciplines, sanctions and confirms the lively academic interest around this "genre". Recent literary cases such as that of Emmanuel Carrère, or of the Nobel laureate Svetlana Aleksievitch, have made a phenomenon out of non-fictional publishing sensations, leading to theoretical and stylistic questions.

One of these questions regards openings: are there themes that express the ambiguous specificities of non-fiction better than others?

That of the family - understood as a social nucleus, but also, symbolically, as a unit within a tradition: an aesthetic school, a political current... - is certainly a perimeter within which non-fiction has moved. In an era of hypermodernity, these topics are especially relevant in which the "traditional" family seems to have fragmented to make way for "new" families and consequently have to be taken into consideration.

Recent studies (Baghetti 2020; Skocki 2019; Recalcati 2017) have highlighted a common aspect of texts and trends of recent years: the family that rested on a strong patriarch, with the father presented as a pillar, no longer exists, leaving to the children a legacy that has to be resemanticized.

If in fictional genres a substitution of the strong father with the weak or deceased one has already been detected - as in the case of Italian literature of the 1950s and 1960s, in which the vigorous parent leaves room to the frail and "dying" father (Baghetti 2020) of contemporary literature - father-son dynamics have yet to be investigated in non-fiction.

The topic of the study day, which aims to review and problematize the deaths of fathers and the inheritances of children in non-fictional literature, will be the methods and expressions of this moment of transition, through particular attention to the porosity between the topic and the literary rendering.

In other words: is the death of the father a theme that can find a privileged expression in non-fiction?



The conference day intends to be articulated according to critical paths that may focus on the staging of the death of the father and the response of the children in the texts examined, as well as on the production of the text itself as a reaction to an extra-textual death.

Therefore, father and son are to be understood not only as characters but also as representatives of a tradition (literary, political, historical) and as the innovation that follows the loss of a point of reference. Whether crystalized, dealt with or rejected, grieving a father is always, for symbolic as well as non-symbolic orphans, a moment of transition.

The chronological period taken into consideration is 1950-2021 to highlight the topic’s most recent and pertinent expressions.

Textual, historical, sociological, and other approaches are all welcome. Comparative proposals will be particularly welcomed given the strong interdisciplinary nature of the conference day.

The languages ​​of the seminar will be Italian and English.



Some lines of reflection, which are not intended to be exclusive, may concern:

- Death of the father figure as a metaphor for a historical decline;

- Eclipsing the father, a biographical moment to be elaborated;

- The fate of the children, symbolic and non-symbolic orphans;

- Literary production as a ransom or reaction to the death of the parent;

- The relationship of non-fiction and the death of the fathers;

- Family romance as an expression of a problematic non-fictionality

Aimed at scholars in the humanities, the conference day (which could be lengthened to two days in case of a high number of participants) is brought to you by a group of doctoral students and professors of the PhD course Linguistic, Literary and Intercultural Studies in European and Extra-European perspectives of Università degli Studi di Milano.



The day, which will be divided into thematic sessions, will take place between late spring and early summer 2022.



To arrange the various times of reflection, we ask the speakers to submit an abstract of 1500-2000 characters (please specify your study area and the genre of the works you want to work with) and a brief bio-bibliography to giorgia.testa@unimi.it (deadline: 15/02/2022).

To set up a dynamic debate, we also ask you to send us any materials such as powerpoints, documents, and texts a couple of weeks in advance so that we can timely hand them to the participants.



Organizing committee :

Rossella Caria, Anna Caterino, Rita Luppi, Irene Orlandazzi, Giorgia Testa, Francesca Turri