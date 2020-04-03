Lecturer/Assistant Professor, Modern Languages, Literature and Culture (one year contract post)

Department: Modern Languages, Lit & Culture

Vacancy ID: 006002

Closing Date: 10-May-2020

We are seeking an excellent academic to join our staff as a Lecturer in French Studies (one year contract post). The person appointed will have a proven record of teaching, research and publication in any aspect of French or Francophone literature, film, society or culture. He / she will be expected to make a strong contribution to the teaching programme of the School / French Studies and undertake teaching duties on the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes as well as the supervision of MA students.

The appointee will be expected to support the University’s research strategy including affiliating to the Research Institutes, where appropriate, and working with colleagues on national and international research. The appointee will be expected to sustain and conduct research, engage in scholarship of quality and substance and generate publications of international standard.

Lecturer Salary Scale: €53,774 – €84,544 p.a. (7 points)

Assistant Lecturer Salary Scale: €34,065 – €59,789 p.a. (14 points)

Closing Date: 23:30 hrs (local Irish time) on Sunday, 10th May 2020

