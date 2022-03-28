We are seeking an excellent academic to join our staff as an Assistant Professor / Lecturer in French and Francophone Studies. The person appointed will have a proven record of teaching, research and publication, appropriate to career stage. He/she/they will be expected to make a strong contribution to the teaching programme of the French and Francophone studies section and the School and undertake teaching duties on undergraduate and postgraduate programmes as well as the supervision of Master’s and PhD students.



The appointee will be expected to build a strong research profile that supports the University’s research strategy, including affiliating to the Research Institutes, where appropriate, and working with colleagues on national and international research. Whilst we are open to applicants with a specialism in any area of French or Francophone literary/cultural studies, we would be particularly interested in receiving applications from candidates with a strong research profile in Francophone studies, pre-twentieth century literature and culture, or screen studies. The appointee will be expected to sustain and conduct research, engage in scholarship of quality and substance, and generate publications of international standard.



Application Instructions:

Closing Date:



23:30hrs (local Irish time) on Sunday, 17 April 2022



Please note all applications must be made via our Online Recruitment Portal at the following link:



https://www.maynoothuniversity.ie/human-resources/vacancies



Applications must be submitted by the closing date and time specified above. Any applications which are still in progress at the closing time on the specified closing date will be cancelled automatically by the system.



Late applications will not be accepted.

Informations détaillées (Job Specification)



Post Ref: 014581



Maynooth University

Ollscoil Mhá Nuad

School of Modern Languages,

Literatures and Cultures (SMLLC)





Lecturer / Assistant Professor in

French and Francophone Studies

(Permanent)





The Role

Maynooth University is committed to a strategy in which the primary University goals of excellent research and scholarship and outstanding education are interlinked and equally valued.

Principal Duties



Teaching:

Undergraduate and postgraduate teaching duties are assigned by the Head of the School.



The duties will include:



• Teaching and assessing students at undergraduate level in both language and content modules. This may include lecturing, tutoring, leading practical learning activities, project supervision, and setting, supervising and grading assessments;

• Teaching, supervising, and assessing postgraduate students in both language and content modules, including lecturing, leading seminars and other learning activities, supervision of student research activities, and setting, supervising and grading assessments;

• Enhancing and innovating teaching and assessment practice;

• Contributing, as required, to the assurance and enhancement of the quality of teaching;

• Outreach and promotional activities and the recruitment and selection of undergraduate and postgraduate students;

• Developing and enhancing the curriculum;

• Designing and delivering new courses.





Research & Scholarship:

Building a research and scholarly profile is an essential part of an academic career. This will include:



• Conducting research and engaging in scholarship of quality and substance in the discipline;

• Generating external income or securing resources to support scholarly activity as necessary;

• Disseminating research and scholarly outcomes through: peer reviewed publication; presentation at national and international conferences; preparation of professional reports; commercialisation; or other appropriate means;

• Affiliating with a University Research Institute, where appropriate;

• Building research capacity;

• Fostering links with other institutions which will benefit both research and teaching at Maynooth University;

• Integrating research into the teaching curriculum;

• Supervising research students and postdoctoral fellows.



Service:

The academic staff members of the University are critical to achieving the strategic objectives of the University, and as such are required to engage in work that serves the collective strategic needs of the University. This may include:



• Administrative and service duties;

• Leading or contributing to strategic projects and initiatives;

• Contributing to the internationalisation of the university;

• Outreach and engagement activities;

• Collaborative work with external partners;

• Activities to promote the University locally, nationally, and internationally;

• Carrying out any other duties within the scope, spirit, and purpose of a Maynooth University academic post.





Administrative and other duties:

This will include:



• Undertaking administrative tasks within the language unit, School, Faculty and University as required and as assigned by the Head of School, the Dean, or the President;

• Attending and serving on School, Faculty, Institute and University committees as appropriate;

• Attending courses and engaging in other activities associated with professional development as appropriate;

• Complying with all University policies.



The ideal candidate will have:

• A PhD in a relevant discipline;

• Native or near-native language competence (CEFR C2 level) in French and English;

• A strong academic record in teaching and research;

• A record of scholarly work and publication of international quality, demonstrating potential to become a significant contributor in her/his/their field;

• Experience of and a demonstrated commitment to undergraduate and postgraduate teaching, programme development and academic innovation;

• Experience of supervising or potential to supervise graduate research students;

• Experience of, and commitment to, working in an interdisciplinary setting;

• Good administrative, organisational, teamwork and communication skills.





The University



Maynooth University is a very distinctive university, a collegial institution focused on science and engineering, humanities, and social sciences, and equally committed to research, teaching and community engagement. Located in Ireland’s only university town, its distinctive features and character owe much to its unique history and heritage. It provides a high-quality educational experience to over 13,500 students on a campus with 18th century roots and 21st century dynamism. The strategic trajectory and accomplishments of Maynooth University, in the twenty years since its establishment as an autonomous public university, are exceptional, and a source of great pride to the university community, staff, students and alumni. Maynooth University is now acknowledged to be one of the leading young universities in the world, ranked 43rd in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) ‘Young Universities’ list. Maynooth University’s growing global reputation is based on the originality, quality, importance and impact of its research and scholarship, commitment to teaching and learning, the quality of academic programmes, and its leadership in widening participation in higher education. The sources of success are the dedication of its staff and the energy and engagement of its students.



Maynooth University is a place of lively contrasts – a modern institution, dynamic, rapidly-growing, research-led and engaged, yet grounded in historic academic strengths and scholarly traditions. With over 13,500 students Maynooth offers a range of programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral level in the humanities, science and engineering and social sciences, including business, law and education. The University also offers a range of international programmes and partnerships.



Maynooth’s unique collegial culture fosters an interdisciplinary approach to research, which its world-class academics bring to bear in tackling some of the most fundamental challenges facing society today. The University’s research institutes and centres consolidate and deliver this impact as vibrant communities of learning, discovery and creation. Research at Maynooth also is very much central to its teaching and the University prides itself on placing equal value on its research and teaching missions.





Principles and Values

Maynooth University is committed to the following values:



• Scholarly rigour;

• Academic freedom;

• Integrity and ethical behaviour;

• Collegiality, transparency and trust;

• Equality, inclusiveness and social justice;

• Operational excellence, organisational flexibility and responsiveness;

• Dignity, respect and care for the individual.





Strategy 2018 - 2022

The University’s Strategic Plan 2018-22 builds from a position of confidence. Maynooth University is a University with ambition, vision and values, a clear identity and sense of purpose, a history of achievement, and a future of considerable promise. The Strategy builds on the University’s accomplishments and concentrates institutional energy and resources on further development of research and postgraduate education.

For more information please visit http//www.maynoothuniversity.ie/about-us/university-strategic-plan





School of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures

The School of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures comprises Chinese Studies, French and Francophone Studies, German Studies, and Spanish and Latin American Studies. The School has research strengths in literary and cultural studies (from early medieval through to the twenty-first century) and applied linguistics/intercultural studies. The School of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures has 18 academic staff members, 20 members of academic support staff, and 5 permanent members of administrative/technical staff; it also employs a number of staff members on a part-time/occasional basis. It currently has 8 PhD students. The various language units in the School offer undergraduate and postgraduate degrees to approximately 900 students.





Faculty and Research Institutes



The Faculty of Arts, Celtic Studies and Philosophy comprises the Departments of Ancient Classics, English, History, Media Studies, Music, Philosophy, and the following Schools: Celtic Studies (Early Irish and Nua Ghaeilge) and Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures (Chinese, French, German and Spanish & Latin American Studies). The University has also developed a number of interdisciplinary institutes to support excellent research and to build research capacity across disciplines. The Arts and Humanities Institute is closely associated with Faculty research activity. The role of the Faculty is to co-ordinate the academic activities of individual departments, schools, and institutes, to oversee the strategic development of these units and to support interdepartmental and interdisciplinary activities and programmes.





Selection and Appointment



• Only shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend for interview;

• Candidates invited for interview will be required to make a brief presentation;

• Appointments will be approved by the President based on the report of the selection board;

• It is anticipated that interviews will be held during the week of 16 May 2022;

• The appointment is expected to be effective from 1 September 2022.



Equality and Diversity

Maynooth University values the enrichment that comes from a diverse community and seeks to promote equality, prevent discrimination and protect the human rights of each individual. To learn more about our commitment to Equality and Diversity, please read the Maynooth University Equality and Diversity Policy. Additionally, as an Athena SWAN Bronze Award Institute, we are committed to advancing gender equality across the University.

We aim to reflect the diversity of the community we serve and welcome applications from all individuals, in particular from people underrepresented in our workforce.





Terms and Conditions

The appointment will be made at Assistant Professor/Lecturer level, of which there are two grades: Assistant Professor/Lecturer and Assistant Lecturer. To be appointed at the Assistant Professor/Lecturer level, the successful candidate will have a strong record of research, publications, teaching and academic leadership.

The University will make a permanent appointment where the preferred candidate has an established track record in research and teaching; where it is in the best interests of the university, the post may be filled on a fixed-term contract basis.



Data Protection Law

Maynooth University will process any personal data provided by you in connection with an application for this role in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Acts 2018.

If your application is successful and you accept an offer of employment at Maynooth University, then your personal data will continue to be processed in accordance with Maynooth University’s Staff Data Privacy Notice.

Both the privacy notices and further information relating to data protection, including Maynooth University’s other data protection policies and processes, can be viewed at https://www.maynoothuniversity.ie/data-protection



Salary

Assistant Professor / Lecturer (Post 1995*): €55,397 – €87,724 per annum (7 points)

Assistant Lecturer (2021): €35,246 – €61,595 p.a. (14 points)

Appointment will be made in accordance with the Department of Finance pay guidelines.

*New entrants to the public sector will be appointed on the first point of the Assistant Lecturer (2021) payscale or the Lecturer (Post 1995) payscale.



Maynooth University is an equal opportunities employer

The position is subject to the Statutes of the University



