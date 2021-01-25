Université de Limoges

(english version below)

« Le polar nordique, objet transmédiatique ?

Lancement d’un Cycle de journées d’études

Université de Limoges et Université de Nancy

Vendredi 3 décembre 2021 (Limoges)

Nous lançons un cycle de journées d’études organisé par l’axe 3 d’EHIC (Université de Limoges) et l’axe IMAJE du LIS (Université de Nancy). La première journée aura lieu le vendredi 3 décembre à Limoges. Il s’agit d’étudier les exportations spatiales et médiatiques de ce genre fictionnel pour comprendre comment le Nordic Noir circule d’un pays à l’autre et comment ses exportations médiatiques contribuent à son évolution transculturelle. Nous nous intéresserons à la façon dont le polar nordique investit ces nouvelles formes multimédiatiques : série, podcast, jeux-vidéo, escape room, jeux de rôles, applications, sites internet, performances multimédia, littéraTube, blogs, podcasts…

Le Nordic Noir essaime actuellement dans les différents médias contemporains. Cette culture médiatique, particulièrement mobile, a franchi les frontières du Nord pour envahir les différentes productions populaires européennes, sans pourtant se délester des morphèmes nordiques qui l’ont engendrée : neige, glace, froid, rigueur, austérité du climat sont loin d’être un simple aménagement paysager constituent un noyau sémantique nécessaire pour comprendre le genre et sa prolifération multimédiatique actuelle, à l’instar du genre de jeux-vidéos appelé « Game Noir ».

L'exportation de ce modèle a encouragé la création de nouvelles fictions transculturelles entre les pays nordiques et d'autres pays européens, comme pour les séries Walhalla Murder (2020) et Jordskott (2015-2017), la série franco-suédoise Jours polaires (2016) ou la série anglaise Marcella (2016) écrite par le suédois Hans Rosenfeldt. Le Nordic Noir s’en trouve conforté et trouve dans le reste de l'Europe des points de relais conséquents. Des phénomènes comme la réécriture et la transcodification sont efficaces en Europe où se multiplient les fictions inspirées des productions nordiques, comme dans le cas des adaptations franco-belges Zone blanche (2017) et Millénium (2013) de Sylvain Runberg.

Cette circulation culturelle, destinée à un public de masse, constitue un phénomène économique européen. Le transfert culturel qui caractérise ces transformations et l’insertion des thématiques nordiques dans des contextes culturels différents entraîne également un phénomène de reterritorialisation vers les régions boréales lorsqu’elles se réapproprient du Nordic Noir. La transculturalité pourrait alors expliquer la prolifération de ces fictions criminelles contemporaines dans des formes multimédias ainsi que l’hybridation et l’innovations des supports médiatiques, comme les jeux-vidéos Year Walk (2013) ou Through the Woods (2016).

Toutes les approches critiques et thématiques sont les bienvenues. Les communications pourront notamment porter sur les aspects suivants :

- Les éléments multimédiatiques du Nordic Noir

- Les nouvelles fictions et les nouveaux médias issus du Nordic Noir ;

– Les représentations étrangères du polar scandinave

- Les réemplois exogènes du Polar Nordique

- Réflexions politiques, économiques et sociocritiques sur le Nordic Noir et son expansion européenne.

Modalités de proposition : Les propositions d’intervention (une présentation d’environ 200 mots, le titre ainsi qu’une courte notice bibliographique) doivent être envoyées avant le 30 juin 2021 aux adresses suivantes : frederique.toudoire-surlapierre@unilim.fr et alessandra.ballotti@univ-lorraine.fr.

Sous réserve d’acceptation des articles par un comité de lecture, les textes feront l’objet d’une publication.

*

“Nordic Noir, transmedia object?”

Launch of a cycle of conferences - University of Limoges and University of Lorraine

Friday, December 3rd, 2021 (Limoges)

We are launching a cycle of conferences organized by EHIC (University of Limoges) and LIS (University of Lorraine), beginning on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 in Limoges. It will study space and media exports of this fictional genre to understand how Nordic Noir circulates from one country to another and how media exports contribute to its transcultural evolution. We will focus on how the Nordic thriller invests these new multimedia forms: series, podcast, video games, escape room, role-playing games, applications, websites, multimedia performances, literaTube, blogs, podcasts...

Nordic Noir is currently spreading in various contemporary media. This particularly mobile media culture has crossed the borders of the North to invade various popular European productions, without shedding the Nordic morphemes that engendered it: snow, ice, cold, harshness, austerity of the climate are far from being a simple landscape and instead constitute a semantic core necessary for understanding the genre and its current multimedia proliferation, such as in the genre of video games called “Game Noir”.

Exportation of this model has encouraged the creation of new cross-cultural fictions between the Nordic and other European countries, such as in series Walhalla Murder (2020) and Jordskott (2015-2017), the Franco-Swedish series Polar Days (2016) or the English series Marcella (2016) written by the Swedish screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt. Nordic Noir is reinforced by this proliferation and finds substantial relay points throughout the rest of Europe. Phenomena such as rewriting and transcoding are effective in Europe where fictions inspired by Nordic productions multiply, as in the case of the Franco-Belgian adaptations Black Spot (2017) and Millénium (2013) by Sylvain Runberg.

This cultural circulation, intended for a mass audience, constitutes a European economic phenomenon. The cultural transfer that characterizes these transformations and the insertion of Nordic themes into different cultural contexts also produces a phenomenon of reterritorialization towards the boreal regions when they reclaim the Nordic Noir. Transculturality could therefore explain the proliferation of these contemporary criminal fictions in multimedia forms as well as the hybridization and innovation of media, such as the Year Walk (2013) or Through the Woods (2016) video games.

All critical and thematic approaches are welcome. Communications may relate in particular to the following aspects:

- Multimedia elements of Nordic Noir

- New fictions and new media from Nordic Noir

- Foreign representations of the Scandinavian thriller

- The exogenous re-uses of the Nordic Noir

- Political, economic and socio-critical reflections on the Nordic Noir and its European expansion.

Methods of proposal: Intervention proposals (a presentation of approximately 200 words, the title and a short bibliographic notice) must be sent before June 30th, 2021 to the following addresses: frederique.toudoire-surlapierre@unilim.fr and alessandra.ballotti@univ-lorraine.fr.

Subject to the acceptance of the articles by a reading committee, texts will be the subject of publication.