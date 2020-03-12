Nice

Le Futurisme à l’Hôtel Negresco et l’avant-garde des années trente sur la Côte d’Azur

Nice, les 8 et 9 octobre 2020

Du 30 mai au 12 juin 1934 avait lieu à l’Hôtel Negresco de Nice une exposition d’œuvres de l’avant-garde futuriste, qui avait vu le jour entre Paris et Milan, en février 1909 : le manifeste de fondation de F.T. Marinetti avait alors fait date, en inaugurant la saison des avant-gardes, mouvements artistiques emblématiques du XXe siècle.

À partir du catalogue de cette exposition encore très peu étudiée, nous nous proposons d'une part de revenir sur les œuvres en question, sur leurs auteurs, leurs modalités d’exposition, et d'autre part sur le contexte artistique, culturel et politique avant-gardiste international des années trente, principalement entre la France et l'Italie mais sans exclure d’autres contributions européennes ; enfin, plus localement, sur les artistes, les œuvres, les archives, les collections pertinentes et les fortunes liés à cette période dans leurs dimensions azuréenne et niçoise.

Par ailleurs, l’exposition du Negresco ayant été couronnée par un banquet aéro-futuriste présidé par Marinetti, le colloque sera l’occasion de réfléchir au lien entre l’esthétique futuriste et la nouvelle conception de la cuisine et du banquet futuriste, explorant les formes et les codes de la convivialité littéraire bouleversée par les avant-gardes.

Les propositions devront être envoyées (en français, ou en italien ou en anglais) à Rossella Lorenzi et à Barbara Meazzi (rossella.lorenzi@etu.univ-cotedazur.fr et barbara.meazzi@univ-cotedazur.fr) avant le 4 mai 2020. Elles comporteront un résumé du projet (300 mots maximum) et une notice biobibliographique. Les frais de séjour des conférencières et conférenciers seront pris en charge par l’organisation RAG.

Ce colloque se déroulera grâce au soutien de la Ville de Nice et de l’Académie 5 (projet IDEX), sous l’égide de laquelle nous avons entamé depuis 2016 une réflexion approfondie sur les avant-gardes au sein de l’Observatoire des Révolutions Artistiques. Notre point de départ avait été le legs des archives de Noëmi Blumenkranz-Onimus, chercheuse au CNRS et niçoise d’origine, qui nous a été généreusement cédé par la famille lors de sa mort. À partir de ces documents, nous avons organisé quatre colloques internationaux et plusieurs séminaires, et nous avons établi des collaborations scientifiques autour des avant-gardes et des néo-avant-gardes en matière de création et d’imaginaire, aussi bien dans des perspectives synchronique que diachronique, en nous recentrant cette fois de manière très spécifique sur Nice et la Côte d’Azur.

**********

Il Futurismo all’Hotel Negresco e l’avanguardia degli anni Trenta sulla Costa Azzurra

Nizza, 8 e 9 ottobre 2020

Dal 30 maggio al 12 giugno 1934 fu realizzata presso l’Hôtel Negresco di Nizza una mostra di opere dell’avanguardia futurista, nata tra Parigi e Milano nel febbraio 1909: il manifesto fondatore di F.T. Marinetti aveva allora inaugurato la stagione artistica delle avanguardie, movimenti emblematici della storia dell'arte e delle idee del Novecento.

Sulla base del catalogo di questa mostra tardiva, ancora poco studiata, ci proponiamo da un lato di approfondire lo studio delle opere esposte, dei loro autori e delle modalità espositive; dall’altro, di estendere lo studio al contesto artistico, culturale e politico dell’avanguardia internazionale degli anni Trenta, in particolare tra Francia e Italia, senza però escludere altri contributi europei; infine, di approfondire le conoscenze sugli artisti, le opere, gli archivi, le collezioni e le loro fortune, legati in questo periodo a Nizza e alla Costa Azzurra.

Inoltre, poiché la mostra del Negresco fu coronata da un banchetto aereofuturista presieduto da Marinetti, il convegno sarà l’occasione per riflettere sul legame tra l’estetica futurista e la nuova concezione della cucina e del banchetto futurista, esplorando le forme e i codici della convivialità letteraria rivoluzionati dalle avanguardie.

Le proposte dovranno pervenire (in francese, italiano o inglese) a Rossella Lorenzi e Barbara Meazzi (rossella.lorenzi@etu.univ-cotedazur.fr e barbara.meazzi@univ-cotedazur.fr) entro il 4 maggio 2020. L’abstract dovrà essere di circa 300 parole e sarà accompagnato da una breve nota biobibliografica. L’organizzazione RAG si farà carico delle spese di soggiorno dei relatori.

Questo convegno si svolgerà grazie al sostegno della Città di Nizza e dell’Académie 5 (progetto IDEX), sotto l’egida della quale, dal 2016, abbiamo intrapreso una riflessione approfondita sulle avanguardie all’interno dell’Observatoire des Révolutions Artistiques, tuttora operante. Il nostro punto di partenza è stato il lascito dell’archivio di Noëmi Blumenkranz-Onimus, ricercatrice del CNRS originaria di Nizza, che ci è stato generosamente donato dalla famiglia al momento della sua scomparsa. Sulla base di questi documenti, abbiamo organizzato quattro convegni internazionali e diversi seminari, e stabilito collaborazioni scientifiche intorno alle avanguardie e neoavanguardie nel campo della creazione e dell’immaginario, sia in prospettiva sincronica che diacronica, concentrandoci questa volta in modo molto specifico su Nizza e la Costa Azzurra.

**********

Futurism at the Hotel Negresco and avant-garde in the Thirties on French Riviera

Nizza, October 8th and 9th, 2020

From May to June 1934, an exhibition of works by the futurist avant-garde, created in Paris and Milan in February 1909, took place at the Hotel Negresco in Nice: the founding manifesto of F.T. Marinetti had inaugurated the season of the avant-garde, the emblematic artistic movements of the twentieth century.

Based on the catalogue of this exhibition, which is still to be studied, we propose on the one hand to return to the works in question, their authors and their modes of exhibition; on the other hand, to question the international artistic, cultural and political context of the 1930s, mainly between France and Italy, with no exclusion of other European contributions; finally, we wish to concentrate on the artists, the works, the archives, the relevant collections and the fortunes linked to this period on the Côte d’Azur and in Nice.

Furthermore, as the Negresco exhibition was crowned by an aerofuturist banquet chaired by Marinetti, the symposium will be an opportunity to adress the link between the futurist aesthetics and the new conception of the futurist kitchen and banquet, and to explore the forms and codes of literary conviviality overturned by the avant-garde.

Proposals should be sent (in French, or in Italian, or in English) to Rossella Lorenzi and Barbara Meazzi (rossella.lorenzi@etu.univ-cotedazur.fr et barbara.meazzi@univ-cotedazur.fr) before May 4th, 2020. They should include a summary of the project (300 words maximum) and a bio-bibliographic record. The accommodation costs of the speakers will be covered by the RAG organisation.

This conference will take place with the support of the City of Nice and the Académie 5 (IDEX project), under the aegis of which, since 2016, we have been engaged in a study of the avant-gardes within the UCA Observatoire des Révolutions Artistiques. Our starting point was the bequest of the archives of Noëmi Blumenkranz-Onimus, a researcher at the CNRS originally from Nice, which was generously given to us by the family at the time of her death. Based on these documents, we organized four international colloquia and several seminars, and established scientific collaborations around the avant-gardes and neo-avant-gardes in the field of creation and imaginary, in both synchronic and diachronic perspectives, this time refocusing specifically on Nice and on the Côte d’Azur.

**********

Comité scientifique : Willard BOHN (professeur émérite Université de l’État d’Illinois), Jean BURGOS (professeur émérite Université de Savoie), Tania COLLANI (Université de Haute Alsace), Matteo D’AMBROSIO (Università di Napoli Federico II), Cathy MARGAILLAN (UCA-CMMC-Nice), Barbara MEAZZI (UCA-CMMC-Nice), Serge MILAN (UCA-LIRCES-Nice), Luca SOMIGLI (Université de Toronto), Jean-François TRUBERT (UCA-CTEL-Nice).

Organisation : Serge Milan (LIRCES, EA 3159), Barbara Meazzi (CMMC, EA 1193), Rossella Lorenzi (CMMC, EA 1193).

Lieu de la manifestation : Hôtel Negresco (sous réserve), Musée Matisse, Université Côte d’Azur

Date du colloque : jeudi et vendredi 8 et 9 octobre 2020

Organisme d’accueil : Université Côte d’Azur

Langues d’intervention : Français, Italien, Anglais

Les actes seront publiés dans Les Cahiers de la Méditerrannée (versions papier et électronique)

Partenaires extérieurs : Ville de Nice - Direction du Patrimoine, Hôtel Negresco

Rappel des manifestations précédentes :

• Colloque international « Penser les avant-gardes et l’expérimentation », Nice – Campus Carlone, juin 2017.

• Colloque international « Avant-gardes et réversions », Nice – Musée Matisse, octobre 2018.

• Colloque international « Benedetta Cappa Marinetti, eguale ma non discepola », Nice – Bibliothèque universitaire Campus Carlone, mars 2019.

• Colloque international « Penser les avant-gardes : Deux/Two/Dos/Due » Nice – Campus Carlone et Saint Jean d’Angely, octobre 2019.