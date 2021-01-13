L’idée de monde en littérature et en philosophie. Rencontres virtuelles

Alexandre Gefen (CNRS-Université Paris Sorbonne-Nouvelle) et Pamela Krause (Sorbonne université, UCL)

Les confinements, les formes variées d’isolement et de désocialisation, l’invitation au retour aux structures sociales élémentaires, l’inaccessibilité de la nature, la virtualisation des rapports humains, la militarisation ou la médicalisation du commun, la fin des voyages, l’invitation à la souveraineté et à la démondialisation n’auront pas raison de notre désir d’accéder au monde, d’écrire le monde, de faire monde.

L’idée de monde semble désigner, dès son origine grecque (le κόσμος, signifiant à la fois arrangement et monde), un mouvement de totale subsomption autour d’un principe d’intelligibilité—Weltanschauung qui permettrait de « nous unir avec la Nature », habitation au centre « de toutes nos aspirations » (Novalis). Établie comme une fiction rassurante à partir de Kant, le monde traduirait une soif d’inconditionné, un besoin secrété par la raison : une expérience totale des phénomènes sensibles étant impossible, l’objet « monde » peut être contesté à l’heure du miroitement d’une infinité de mondes, virtuels et réels, coprésents, comme le propose Markus Gabriel (Pourquoi le monde n’existe pas). C’est pourtant précisément dans ce déchirement entre l’interdit épistémologique et le besoin d’habitation sereine que se nichent les pensées philosophiques, les désirs politiques, les poésies et les proses du monde, les fictions de mondes possibles – pensons au pari fou que constitue Le tour du monde en 80 jours— projet repris par Jean Cocteau (qui en avouera la difficulté technique, 100 ans plus tard), Blaise Cendrars (Du monde entier au cœur du monde), Nicolas Bouvier (L’usage du monde) et, plus récemment, par Olivier Rolin (L’invention du monde). L’acte d’éprouver et de prouver le monde s’entend dans l’immense souffle poétique de Saint-John Perse, dans l’inventaire quasi encyclopédique du monde chez Du Bartas, Walt Whitman, Francis Ponge ou dans le simultanéisme poétique borgésien comme dans les tentatives très contemporaines de dire la mondialisation.

La littérature et les sciences humaines se présentent souvent comme des tentatives de construction, de mise en partage, d’interrogation de la notion métaphysique de monde et de la notion politiques de monde commun : tout se passe encore aujourd’hui comme si, ayant renoncé à tout regard systématique de surplomb, philosophes et écrivains ne cessaient pourtant pas d’interroger et de rêver des mondes dont l’unité toujours présomptive, toujours problématique, oscille entre la présence et l’absence, le possible et l’effectif. L’objet de ces rencontres virtuelles, à l’heure où le monde reste encore en suspens, est de revenir sur l’histoire, les usages, les critiques de l’idée de monde en littérature et en philosophie.

Les propositions de communication peuvent suivre les axes de recherche suivants :

Les présupposés esthétiques/ épistémologiques/ philosophiques de la notion de monde

Les usages littéraires du mot monde, ses imaginaires

Les usages critiques et théoriques du mot monde

Les modalités de représentation du monde

La notion de monde commun

Les critiques et déconstruction de l’idée de monde

Les politiques du monde (le rapport du monde aux concepts d’universel, d’hospitalité, de frontière, de limite ; le monde comme le site d’une habitation).

Les propositions de performances ou de créations littéraires et artistiques sont également bienvenues.

Propositions :

Merci d’envoyer une proposition de 3000-5000 signes et espaces accompagnée d’une brève notice biographique à krause.pamela@yahoo.fr et gefen@fabula.org

Calendrier :

Date limite pour les propositions : 15 février 2021.

Réponse : 20 février 2021.

Rencontres sur Zoom : 19 mars, 9 avril, 14 mai 2021, de 17h30 à 19h30 (Paris).

The world: a concept in literature and philosophy. Virtual encounters

Alexandre Gefen (CNRS-Université Paris Sorbonne-Nouvelle) and Pamela Krause (Sorbonne Université, UCL)

Confinement, isolation and desocialization in all their forms will not get the better of us in our desire to access the world, write the world, create the world. Nor will the inaccessibility of nature, the virtualization of human rapports, the militarization and medicalization of the mundane, the lack of travels or the appeal of sovereignty and deglobalization.

The concept of “World”, or “κόσμος” (Greek for both “arrangement” and “world”) designates a total convergence towards a unified principle of intelligibility, a “Weltanschauung” of sorts that enables us to “become one with Nature”, our very own habitat that houses “all of our aspirations” (Novalis). Described as a comforting fiction of the mind by Kant, the world is a thirst for the unconditional, a need generated only by reason: given the futility of all efforts made towards fully experimenting sensory phenomena, the “world” as an object of desire sees itself overshadowed by a plethora of worlds, both real and virtual, existing simultaneously, as Markus Gabriel suggests it in Why the World does not Exist. It is, nonetheless, within this rift between epistemological taboos and the need for serene living that our philosophical ideas, political desires, poetry and prose, and fictions of potential worlds truly bloom and flourish. One can simply remember the astonishingly ambitious project that was Around the World in 80 Days, which was reimagined by Jean Cocteau (who would complain about its extremely challenging technical nature 100 years later), Blaise Cendrars (From the Entire World to the Heart of the World), Nicolas Bouvier (The Usage of the World), and more recently Olivier Rolin (The Invention of the World). Many a poet have endeavored to experience and express the world, notably Saint-John Perse in his tremendous poetical work, Du Bartas with his quasi-encyclopedic inventory of the world, but also Walt Whitman, Francis Ponge, and Jorge Luis Borgès through his poetic simultaneism as seen in his most recent attempts at explaining globalization.

Literature and human science often aim to construct, share, and question the metaphysical notion of “world” and the political notion of a “shared world”. Still, in this day and age, writers and philosophers, although having let go of their systematic views, continue to question and imagine worlds whose presumed unity – problematic in its own right – veers inexorably from presence to absence, from the possible to the effective, and vice versa. The goal of these virtual encounters, at a time when our world is suspended, is to take a look back at history, tradition, and the criticism of the idea of “world” in literature and philosophy.

The debate can be centered around the following themes:

Aesthetic, epistemological, and philosophical preconceptions of the notion of “world”

How the word “world” is used and pictured in literature

How the word “world” is used in critical and theoretical contexts

The different ways to depict the world

The notion of a shared world

The deconstruction and criticism of the idea of “world”

Politics in the world (links between the world and concepts of universality, hospitality, “frontiership”; the world as a habitat)

Performance and literary/artistic proposals are welcome

​You are kindly requested to send a proposal of 3000-5000 words as well as a short bio to krause.pamela@yahoo.fr and gefen@fabula.org

​Deadline for proposals: February 15, 2021

Feedback: February 20, 2021

Zoom meetings: March 19, April 9, May 14, 2021, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm (Paris)