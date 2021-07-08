(English version below)

ILCEA n° 49

Appel à communications

Jusqu'où le regard me porte : horizons et perspectives en littérature de jeunesse

Très présent en tant que thématique et motif dans la littérature de jeunesse, qui est, à de nombreux égards, une littérature d’exploration et de voyages réels ou imaginaires, souvent entendu comme ce lieu indéfini où se rejoignent ciel et terre, l'horizon contribue aussi à construire et à dessiner l'espace urbain. Il peut être ainsi considéré comme une limite apportée au regard, au champ visuel, déterminant une certaine perception du paysage, donnant à voir certains éléments, en suggérant les pièces, morceaux, composantes cachées et stimulant ainsi l'imagination. La ligne et la création visuelle de l'horizon variant selon le point de vue de l'observateur, ligne imaginaire qui crée la perspective, ouverture vers l'inconnu, la « hauteur d'enfant » souvent adoptée par le texte littéraire ne peut qu'apporter des observations intéressantes. Démarcation, frontière, l'horizon fait aussi figure « d'une limite ouvrante et mouvante, non d'une clôture fixe » (Collot, 2018). Il permet de changer progressivement et parfois imperceptiblement les repères en reposant la question de la position, spatiale mais aussi culturelle, de celui qui regarde. La perception de ce marqueur varie en fonction du temps, qu'il s'agisse d'heures ou de saisons, ces rêveries ouvrant souvent la voie aux escapades dans des mondes imaginaires (Bachelard, Poétique de l'espace, 1957 ; Poétique de la rêverie, 1960).

La notion d'horizon pourra ainsi être traitée d'un point de vue thématique (géographie, horizon maritime, représentations du paysage, littérature de voyages, robinsonnades, migrations...) ou théorique, en interrogeant par exemple celle d'horizon d'attente (Ecole de Constance, Jauss 1970). Dans ce cadre, l’exploration de l’intentionnalité de l’auteur et de l’horizon d’attente des lecteurs – à travers les éléments paratextuels, la notion de série, de collection, de genre – pourra notamment amener à aborder la question du double lectorat, non plus entendu simplement dans l'existence déjà largement explorée de la relation jeune lecteur/adulte lecteur ou prescripteur, mais dans le glissement volontaire d’un lectorat adulte vers des romans pour la jeunesse. Les modifications historiques et sociales de cet horizon d'attente sont à l'origine d'un processus dynamique de lecture et d'évaluation des qualités d'une œuvre. La réflexion pourra ainsi se nourrir, entre autres, des travaux d’Umberto Eco (Lector in fabula 1979, Opera aperta 1962, trad. française 1965) pour s’intéresser notamment au positionnement du lecteur. Cette même notion pourra aussi être évoquée par le biais des questions touchant à la traduction, en s'intéressant aux œuvres traduites et/ou aux stratégies de traduction choisies.

Vers quels horizons se projette-t-on dans la littérature de jeunesse à différentes époques, selon le contexte politique, social et historique ? Quels sont les horizons recommandés, encouragés voire prescrits, et quels sont, a contrario, ceux que se choisissent les personnages ou les lecteurs (par exemple dans le cas d’œuvres « clandestines » ou marginales) ? Ces pistes de recherche permettront d'interroger les questions relatives à la réception, et d'aborder des aspects liés à la pédagogie (programmes et manuels scolaires, lectures imposées ou conseillées en classe ...), à la construction des identités nationales, ou encore à la propagande.

Dans cette optique, on pourra en particulier s'intéresser à la manière dont les traductions et les traducteurs ont contribué à élargir les perspectives culturelles et interculturelles des jeunes lecteurs à différentes époques, selon qu'ils ont favorisé leur rencontre avec l'autre et l'ailleurs ou, au contraire, cherché à les « importuner » le moins possible, à les « laisser tranquilles », comme l'écrivait Schleiermacher en 1813 (voir : HTLF. XIXe siècle, p. 1262-63 ; Schleiermacher, 1999, p. 49-50).

On ne s'interdira pas non plus une démarche à la croisée des disciplines, en particulier celle articulant l'analyse littéraire et une approche issue des études géographiques. La littérature de jeunesse abordée par le prisme de la géographie et/ou de la représentation de l'espace est aujourd’hui un champ de recherche en pleine expansion. En témoignent les travaux parus ces vingt dernières années, qui font volontiers appel à la géographie culturelle ou à une géographie de l'imaginaire (voir par exemple : https://blogs.univ-tlse2.fr/apprendre-la-geographie/litterature-de-jeunesse-et-geographie/).

Le numéro se concentrera sur les XIXe-XXe-XXIe siècles, sans exclure toutefois des propositions sur des œuvres antérieures. Toutes les aires géographiques et linguistiques représentées au sein de l'ILCEA4 (Institut des Langues et Cultures d’Europe, Amérique, Afrique, Asie et Australie) pourront faire l'objet d'explorations. Les perspectives contrastives, ainsi que l'étude de la réception d’œuvres traduites à partir du/vers le français, seront aussi des pistes envisageables.

Bibliographie indicative

*

Les propositions de contribution (400 mots environ), accompagnées d'une bio-bibliographie succincte en français ou en anglais, sont à envoyer pour le 15 septembre 2021 à :

Sylvie.Martin-Mercier@univ-grenoble-alpes.fr

Natacha.Rimasson-Fertin@univ-grenoble-alpes.fr

Les articles devront respecter les normes suivantes :

- Ils devront inclure un résumé et cinq mots-clés en français, anglais et dans la langue du chercheur. Le titre devra apparaître également en français et en anglais.

- Chaque article devra comporter un maximum de 50 000 signes, espaces compris (en incluant les notes de bas de page, la bibliographie et les résumés).

- Les articles pourront être rédigés en français ou en anglais.

- Les articles devront respecter les normes éditoriales de la revue ILCEA, qui seront envoyées aux auteurs une fois les propositions acceptées.

Tous les articles seront soumis à une double lecture en aveugle.

- Réponse des coordinatrices : le 15 octobre 2021.

- Date de remise des articles : au plus tard le 15 janvier 2022, délai de rigueur.

* *

Children's literature is, in many respects, a literature of exploration, of real or imaginary journeys and, within this literature, the horizon recurringly appears as a theme and pattern. It is often presented as that undefined place where sky and earth meet but it also contributes to the construction and shaping of urban space.

It can thus be considered as limiting the gaze, what can be seen, determining a certain perception of the landscape, enabling certain elements to be revealed, suggesting hidden parts or elements and thus stimulating the imagination. The line and the visual creation of the horizon vary according to the observer's point of view. It is an imaginary line that creates perspective, an opening towards the unknown, and the view from the child’s perspective, which literary texts often adopt, can only bring interesting observations in this field. As a dividing line, a border, the horizon is also "an opening and moving limit, not a fixed fence" (Collot, 2018). It allows for a gradual and sometimes imperceptible change of reference points by raising the question of the spatial and cultural position of the viewer. The perception of this marker varies according to time, be it hours or seasons, and these reveries often open the way for escapades into imaginary worlds (Bachelard, Poétique de l’espace, 1957; Poétique de la rêverie, 1960).

The notion of horizon can thus be considered from a thematic point of view (geography, maritime horizon, representations of landscapes, travel literature, “robinsonnades”, migrations...) or from a theoretical point of view, by questioning, for example, the notion of the horizon of expectation (Constance School, Jauss 1970). In such an approach, exploring the author's intentionality and the readers' horizon of expectation – through paratextual elements, the notion of series, of collection, of literary genre – could lead to the question of the double readership, no longer understood simply in the already widely explored existence of the young reader/adult reader or prescriber relationship, but in the voluntary shift of a part of the adult readership towards novels for young people. The historical and social changes in this horizon of expectation are at the origin of a dynamic process of reading and evaluating the qualities of a work. Umberto Eco’s works (Lector in fabula 1979, Opera aperta 1962) could also provide food for thought and question particularly the reader’s position. This notion can also be discussed through questions of translation, by looking at translated literary works and/or the translation strategies chosen. What horizons does one expect in children's literature in different eras, depending on the political, social and historical context? Which horizons are recommended, encouraged or even prescribed, and which ones are, a contrario, those chosen by the characters or readers (for example in the case of 'clandestine' or marginal works)? These lines of research will enable us to examine questions relating to reception, and to tackle aspects linked to pedagogy (school syllabus and textbooks, compulsory or recommended reading in class, etc.), to the construction of national identities, or even to propaganda.

From this perspective, we are interested in the way translations and translators have contributed to broadening both the cultural and intercultural perspectives of young readers in different periods of time, depending on whether they have encouraged their encounter with other cultures and other countries), or, on the contrary, have sought to “bother” them as little as possible, to “leave them in peace” as Schleiermacher wrote in 1813 (see: HTLF. XIXe siècle, p. 1262-63; Schleiermacher, 1999, p. 49-50).

We also welcome papers which develop a cross-disciplinary approach, in particular those which link literary analysis with methods derived from geography studies. Children's literature approached through the prism of geography and/or the representation of space is an innovative and rapidly expanding field of research. This is demonstrated by the works published over the last twenty years, which often refer to cultural or imaginary geography (see for example: https://blogs.univ-tlse2.fr/apprendre-la-geographie/litterature-de-jeunesse-et-geographie/).

The issue will focus on the 19th-20th-21st centuries, but will not exclude proposals dealing with earlier works. All geographical and linguistic areas represented within the ILCEA4 research group (Institute of Languages and Cultures of Europe, America, Africa, Asia and Australia) may be explored. Contrastive perspectives, as well as studies of the reception of works translated from/into French, are also welcome.

References

*

Languages: French and English.

Abstract submission

By email to: Sylvie.Martin-Mercier@univ-grenoble-alpes.fr and Natacha.Rimasson-Fertin@univ-grenoble-alpes.fr , closing date: 15 September 2021. The submission (in doc or docx format) should include the name and surname of the participant, their university affiliation, title of the proposed paper, abstract (ca. 400 words), as well as a short bio-bibliography either in French or English. The title and abstract should be sent in the language that the participant intends to use in his article.

Authors are advised to look carefully at past issues of the journal (available on the journal website: https://journals.openedition.org/ilcea/) before submitting their work. Manuscripts should not exceed 50 000 signs (including spaces, abstracts, keywords and endnotes). Please join an abstract of 400 words, and 5 keywords in French, English and in the author’s language. All submissions should have text, end notes, and bibliography prepared according to guidelines of ILCEA, which will be sent to the authors once their proposals are accepted.

ILCEA is a peer-reviewed journal. The manuscripts will be reviewed anonymously.

Answer of the editors: 15 October 2021

Article submission: until 15 January 2022.