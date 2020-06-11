Josiane Ranguin

Mediating the Windrush Children: Caryl Phillips and Horace Ové

Traduit du français par l'auteur.

Peter Lang, 2020, New York.

ISBN 13: 978 1433174247

Cette première monographie, une autotraduction, qui sera suivie d’un second volume, se fonde sur la première partie d’une recherche doctorale. Elle est consacrée aux trois premières pièces de Caryl Phillips, un auteur dramaturge, romancier, essayiste, et scénariste britannique, natif de Saint-Christophe-et-Niévès (St Kitts and Nevis). Elle relie ces trois pièces au film du cinéaste anglo-trinidadien Horace Ové, Pressure, qui décrit les aspirations de la seconde génération des Anglo-Caribéens dans l’Angletterre des années 60/70, et de la progressive conscientisation qui les amènera à créer et à se reconnaître dans la dénomination ‘Black British’.

Cet ouvrage accompagne l’actualité ‘Black British’ à Londres en 2019 avec la reprise de Strange Fruit (1981) au Bush Theatre, l’exposition Franck Bowling à la Tate Britain, et la rétrospective 'Get Up, Stand Up Now, à Somerset House, qui a particulièrement mis en valeur l’oeuvre de Horace Ové, cinéaste, peintre et photographe.

Le film de Horace Ové et les trois pièces de Caryl Phillips sont des approches artistiques de l’expérience de la première et de la seconde génération Windrush, un terme qui designe les Anglo-Caribéens recrutés afin d’aider à la reconstruction de la Grande-Bretagne à la fin de la seconde guerre mondiale.

Ces oeuvres sont des appels vibrants à la résistance contre la ‘visualité’, terme emprunté à Nicholas Mirzoeff, mode autoritaire d’appréhension du monde. Ce sont également des outils confortant la résilience.

Ces œuvres permettent de remettre en perspective le scandale de 2018 qui a frappé les membres de la première et seconde génération touchés par la politique d''hostile environment’ mise en place par le gouvernement britannique afin de refouler les immigrants sans-papiers, car ces citoyens de longue date se sont vu refuser les droits accordés aux Britanniques.

Mediating the Windrush Children s’adresse aux étudiants en études théatrales, cinématographiques, et postcoloniales, et aux membres du public intéressés par les oeuvres artistiques consacrées à l’évolution en Grande Bretagne de la première et de la seconde génération caribéenne en Grande Bretagne.

*

Mediating the Windrush Children, self translated to English, the first of analyses three plays by St. Kitts-born British playwright Caryl Phillips: Strange Fruit (1981), Where There is Darkness (1982), The Shelter (1984), and a film by Trinidadian-British filmmaker Horace Ové, Pressure (1975), as artistic depictions of the experience of the Windrush generation, a term that refers to the Anglo-Caribbean islanders recruited to help rebuild Britain in the aftermath of World War II. These works are vibrant calls to resist visuality as an authoritarian medium, and tools of resilience. The revival of Caryl Phillips’s Strange Fruit at the Bush Theatre, the Frank Bowling exhibition at the Tate Britain, and ‘Get Up, Stand Up Now’, the celebration of Black British artists, among whom Horace Ové, took place in London during the summer of 2019. These events put into perspective the 2018 Windrush scandal that saw members of the Windrush generation denied their rights as British citizens.

Mediating the Windrush Children should appeal to students engaged in drama studies, film studies and postcolonial literature, as well as members of the general public interested in artistic works focusing on the Windrush generation.

*

Contents :

Introduction

Chapter 1: Horace Ové's Pressure (1975)

Chapter 2: Strange Fruit (1981)

Chapter 3: Where there is Darkness (1982)

Chapter 4: The Shelter (1984)

Chapter 5: Writing in Spirals

*

Josiane Ranguin holds a Ph. D. in English studies from the University Sorbonne Paris-Cité, France, where she teaches English and Black British film as a Senior Lecturer. She has published numerous journal articles and book chapters on Caryl Phillips, Black literature and culture. Her Mediating the Windrush Children: Caryl Phillips and Horace Ové has recently been published by Peter Lang (2020). Her forthcoming monograph is focused on Caryl Phillips's works and film.