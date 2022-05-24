Örebro, Suède

Call for Papers



International Symposium on Comparative Didactics (ISCOD)



Örebro, Sweden, January 11–12, 2023



Aiming to promote research in comparative didactics, three Swedish universities jointly organize an International Symposium on Comparative Didactics in Örebro, Sweden, on January 11–12, 2023. Funded by Riksbankens Jubileumsfond, the conference features inspiring keynote lectures from Florence Ligozat (University of Geneva), Jonas Almqvist (Uppsala), Chantal Amade-Escot (Toulouse), and Inger Eriksson (Stockholm), who will each present a fundamental aspect of comparative didactics.



We now invite humanities and social science scholars to present completed or ongoing projects that use comparative methodology to study aspects of teaching and learning within any school subject(s) from primary school to upper secondary school. Without excluding other segments, the organizers suggest that contributions relate different aspects of teaching or learning to one of the following themes:



- Curricular reforms



- Literary canons



- New media and intermediality



- Gender identity and gendered representation



- Migration and multilinguistic school environments



- Cultural (in)translatability



- Competing ideologies and traditions



- Postcolonial perspectives



- Privatization and market-driven strategies



- Sustainable development and human rights



- Religion and laicity.



The conference will be held on Örebro University campus, where we will dispose of the inspiring old building Östra Mark. Meals and accommodation are offered. After the conference, submitted papers will be considered for publication in a special issue of the European Educational Research Journal.



By 17 August 2022 at the latest, please submit your brief bio and abstract along with food and accommodation preferences here: https://www.oru.se/humes/iscod.



If you require any further information, please contact karl.agerup@oru.se.



The ISCOD 2023 Organizing Committee