Louisiana State University

INCLUSION/EXCLUSION:

EXPLORING DIFFERENCES ACROSS BOUNDARIES

The Graduate Student Associations of the Department of French and the Program in Comparative Literature at Louisiana State University are pleased to invite you to their annual graduate student conference, taking place in Baton Rouge, LA, on March 6th and 7th, 2020

Keynotes

Dr. Daniel Desormeaux Johns Hopkins University

Dr. Maha Marouan Pennsylvania State University

Societies have long defined themselves through processes of inclusion and exclusion. This has often occurred at the expense of certain groups of people. Slavery, prison systems, citizenship rights, partition and its aftermath, class struggles, gender discrimination, etc. – all of these historical and problematic events were born from excluding people from society. Recently, “inclusion” has become a buzzword across universities and industries in response to an increased awareness of exclusionary practices. Some have touted the use of “inclusion” as a cure-all for a plurality of social problems. However, others have critiqued this idea, arguing that “inclusion” erases diversity and individuality. In either case, literature has time and again profited from these themes. In response to this dichotomy of inclusion/exclusion, the aim of this conference is to explore inclusion/exclusion beyond its binary. Can inclusion/exclusion exist in tandem? How do inclusion and exclusion contribute or remedy social struggles? How do authors – both current and past – present societies as inclusive or exclusive?

Topics could include but are not limited to:

Inclusivity/exclusivity in literary and cultural studies

Micro-aggressions

Models of inclusion/exclusion

(Im)migration

Role of literature in promoting inclusion/exclusion

How literature reflects social inclusion/exclusion

Inclusion/exclusion in the writing process

Partitions

Racial tensions

Gender disparities

Inclusive utopias

We welcome abstracts of 250 hundred words addressing this topic. Abstracts should be accompanied by a short biographical note, including university affiliation and area of study. Presentations may be in French or English. If enough interest is shown, French panels will be organized. Presentations should be between 15 and 20 minutes long.

LSUgradfrenchconference2020@gmail.com

DEADLINE: January 31, 2020