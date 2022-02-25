Université de Boumerdes

Voici une liste non exhaustive des sujets couverts par In Passage :



Littérature de voyage et contacts interculturels



Nomadisme



L’exil en littérature



Genres et mouvements littéraires



Ecriture et identité sexuelle



Multilinguisme et multiculturalisme



Questions de traduction



« Ecriture digitales » (langage SMS, réseaux sociaux)



Statut de l’auteur à l’ère du digital

*



Pour vous faire une idée sur les consignes d’écriture et les articles précédemment publiés, veuillez consulter le site de la revue : http://inpassage.univ-boumerdes.dz/



Les articles doivent envoyés à chouiten_lynda@yahoo.fr, le 15 mai 2022 au plus tard.



*



In Passage : The International Journal of Writing and Mobility, the journal of the Department of English of the University of Boumerdes (Algeria), seeks essays in English or French for its fifth issue, to be released in December 2022. In Passage is indexed in MIAR and the MLA Directory of Periodicals.



All the contributions should either be written in English or discuss questions that relate to the English-speaking world. They should fit within the broad scope of texts and mobility and their interconnectedness in the fields of literature, linguistics, and translation, among others. The subjects it seeks to investigate include but are not restricted to:



- Travel literature and intercultural contact.



- Nomadism.



- Exile in literature



- Literary genres and movements



- Writing and sexual identity



- Multilingualism and Multiculturalism



- Translation issues



- "Digital writing" (SMS language, social networks)



- Status of the author in the digital age





To see the submission guidelines and read previously published articles, please browse the journal website: http://inpassage.univ-boumerdes.dz/



Articles should be sent by 15 May 2022 to: chouiten_lynda@yahoo.fr