CALL FOR PAPERS

VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

MARCH 4-6, 2021

HOW BODIES MATTER?

The Politics of Resistance & Subversion in Global Literary and Cultural Tradition

Presented by the Comparative Literature & French Studies Graduate Student Associations of LSU

WITH KEYNOTE SPEAKERS:

DR. SAYAK VALENCIA, COLEGIO DE LA FRONTERA NORTE

DR. ANTJE ZIETHEN, THE UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA

From the day we are born we are surrounded by ever-changing representations of bodies and notions of what it means to be human in modern society. Every day we must decide how to represent ourselves, how to interact with other individuals and bodies of work and how to navigate through a range of sociopoltical, cultural, and creative spaces.

Faced with both international political unrest and the threat of an ongoing global pandemic, it is more important than ever to consider how we conceive bodies, their representation, and expressions of human embodiment. Sociopolitical rhetoric concerning the body can be used to create barriers and exclude others. However, it is imperative to remember that it can also be used to inspire and to foster belonging and global awareness based in our shared humanity.

Therefore, we ask: How do human, textual, and ecological bodies matter? How do social, political, and cultural factors shape the body and bodily representation? How do othered bodies interact and even challenge the systems that have labeled them as other? How do our bodies, bodies of work, and lands shape the consciousness of global traditions? How can bodies manipulate spaces and push back against barriers?

Topics can include but are not limited to:

Ancient, Medieval, & Renaissance Literature Culture & History - Linguistics & Bodies of Text Postcolonialism - Subaltern studies - Partition literature - Immigration, Exile and Migration studies Feminist studies & critiques - Ecocriticism - Queer theory - Social activism - Posthumanism

We welcome abstracts of 250 words addressing this topic. Abstracts should be accompanied by a short biographical note, including university affiliation and area of study. Presentations should be between 15-20 minutes in length.

Have further questions? Write us at cpltfrenconf@lsu.edu

DEADLINE : DECEMBER 31, 2020