Appel à contributions pour « Godot(s) » (volume en français et en anglais)

En quête acharnée de l’identité, de l’espoir dans la désespérance, d’un brin de vie dans le terminus de l’existence, ou bien de la délivrance dans la mort, de la dignité humaine dans les bennes à ordures, du Salut divin, le personnage (non)présent, hermétique, bien qu’inspiré des drames quotidiens, se trouve au carrefour des interprétations et des représentations.

Étudier à travers les arts les représentations culturelles d’un personnage (non)absent, parfois doué du don de l'ubiquité, met à l’épreuve à la fois le chercheur et ses instruments d’analyse. Dans le domaine théâtral, de Beckett à Visniec, pour n’en citer que deux écrivains, Godot est à la fois cri d’alarme et exercice de style. Dans une approche multi-, trans-, interdisciplinaire, nous vous invitons à contribuer avec des interventions qui interrogent le comment rendre visible l’invisible et exprimer l’inexprimable.

Imaginaire, imagerie, signes, traces, ombres, fantômes, transgressions du vraisemblable, ouvertures et limites de l’interprétation de la (non)absence se trouveront à la base du volume.

Les articles seront rédigés en français (avec résumé en anglais) ou en anglais (avec résumé en français).

Calendrier prévisionnel :

- 10 septembre 2022 : date-limite de l’envoi des propositions d’articles (2000 signes maximum espace compris) et d’une brève bionote de l’auteur (l’institution d’affiliation, fonction(s), domaines de recherche, publications significatives)

- à partir du 15 septembre 2022 : notification aux auteurs

- 30 octobre 2022 : réception des articles (de 35 000 à 45 000 signes espaces compris) avec résumé et bionote de l’auteur

- 15 novembre 2022 : retour aux auteurs des évaluations en double aveugle

- 30 novembre 2022 : réception de la version définitive des articles après corrections

- Publication prévue début 2023 aux Éditions de l’Université „Ștefan cel Mare” de Suceava, Roumanie.

Envoyez les propositions aux responsables du volume :

En français : Olga GANCEVICI olgagancevici@litere.usv.ro

En anglais : Alexandru DIACONESCU alexandrudiaconescu@litere.usv.ro

------------------------------------------------------------

Call for papers

Godot(s) (essays in French and English)

In a relentless quest for identity, for hope in despair, for a strand of life in the terminus of existence, or else for deliverance in death, for human dignity in waste bins, or for divine Salvation, hermetic albeit inspired by everyday dramas, the (non)present character lies at the crossroads of interpretations and representations.

Studying the cultural representations of a (non)absent, often ubiquitous character in the arts puts both researchers and their instruments of analysis to the test. In drama, from Beckett to Visniec, to name just two writers, Godot is both a warning call and an exercise in style. In a multi-, trans-, interdisciplinary approach, we would like to invite your contributions investigating avenues into making the invisible visible and expressing the inexpressible.

The imaginary, imagery, signs, traces, shadows, ghosts, transgression of verisimilitude, openings and limitations in interpreting (non)absence – all these will lie at the foundation of the volume.

We invite contributions written in French (with an abstract in English) or in English (with an abstract in French).

Provisional calendar:

September 10 th 2022: deadline for sending proposals for articles (2000 characters maximum, including spaces) and a brief bionote of the author (the institution of affiliation, position, fields of research, significant publications)

2022: deadline for sending proposals for articles (2000 characters maximum, including spaces) and a brief bionote of the author (the institution of affiliation, position, fields of research, significant publications) from September 15 th 2022: notification to authors

2022: notification to authors October 30 th 2022: receipt of articles (between 35,000 and 45,000 characters including spaces), along with abstracts and bionotes

2022: receipt of articles (between 35,000 and 45,000 characters including spaces), along with abstracts and bionotes November 15 th , 2022: return of the double-blind evaluation to the authors

, 2022: return of the double-blind evaluation to the authors November 30 th , 2022: receipt of the final version of articles after corrections

, 2022: receipt of the final version of articles after corrections Publication planned for early 2023, with the Ștefan cel Mare University of Suceava Press, Romania

Please send proposals to volume coordinators:

In French: Olga GANCEVICI olgagancevici@litere.usv.ro

In English: Alexandru DIACONESCU alexandrudiaconescu@litere.usv.ro