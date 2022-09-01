Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgique), Université catholique de Louvain

Errances du sujet, dérives du roman

Pour une approche comparée des innovations romanesques entre 1890 et 1939

Colloque organisé à Louvain-la-Neuve, les 20 et 21 avril 2023

« Alles Ständische und Stehende verdampft [1] » écrivaient Marx et Engels dans leur célèbre manifeste ; « Things fall apart ; the centre cannot hold » écrivait William Butler Yeats dans un poème retenu comme emblématique du modernisme poétique anglo-saxon [2]. La critique s’accorde en effet sur le repérage d’une série d’événements et de mutations qui, au tournant des xixe et xxe siècles, font s’effondrer les certitudes, fragilisent ce qui est établi, dissolvent ce qui est tenu pour acquis. On pensera à l’industrialisation, à la Grande Guerre ayant engendré une aliénation sociale et personnelle ; aux attaques portées au cogito cartésien tant par Schopenhauer que par Nietzsche ; aux avancées psychologiques puis psychanalytiques ayant établi de nouvelles cartographies du psychisme ; à la mise au jour des limites épistémiques de la science ; ou encore à la crise du langage dans le cadre d’une sensibilité fin-de-siècle. Nombre de manifestations littéraires du début du xxe siècle illustrent ainsi comment l’art réagit à ces différentes mutations, par exemple en mettant en cause les formes traditionnelles du roman réaliste européen.

Ne pouvant nous autoriser à envisager tous les aspects qu’engendre, à l’intérieur de la littérature, ce changement d’épistémè, ce colloque portera une attention particulière à un macro-bouleversement en particulier : celui de la réévaluation du concept d’identité, de sujet à l’orée du xxe siècle. Il faut entendre par là que, sous l’effet des mutations mentionnées plus haut, la conception du sujet qu’exposent de nombreux créateurs en vient à arborer une apparence instable laquelle bouleverse également la forme des textes. Perdu à lui-même, égaré dans un monde changeant qu’il semble ne plus pouvoir saisir ni par le langage ni par la science, l’individu moderne est implicitement et ontologiquement sommé de se reconstruire, de « trouver une langue, une forme », même s’il doit s’agir de l’informe, ainsi que l’enjoignait déjà Arthur Rimbaud dans ses lettres dites « du voyant » de 1871.

À cet égard, peut-on dire que les audaces formelles qui traversent la littérature produite entre 1890 et 1939 cherchent à saisir « cette étrange conglomération de choses incongrues » que constitue « l’esprit moderne [3] » , dont parle Virginia Woolf dans son essai « The Narrow Bridge of Art » (1927) ? Telle est l’hypothèse que nous souhaitons envisager dans le cadre de ce colloque dont l’ambition sera d’aborder de front les innovations formelles liées à ce bouleversement du concept d’identité. L’angle privilégié sera celui, moins souvent envisagé pour ce qui est de la période [4], du roman, ou peut-être plus exactement de la prose, puisque ces nouvelles productions s’incarnent bien souvent dans des œuvres renouvelant le genre romanesque en puisant dans les autres genres que sont la poésie (le critique Ralph Freedman, empruntant la formule à Hermann Hesse, qualifie certaines œuvres de cette période de « romans lyriques », appellation qui n’est pas sans rappeler le « récit poétique » de Jean-Yves Tadié) ou le théâtre (Virginia Woolf rechigne à nommer The Waves « roman », lui préférant plutôt l’appellation de « playpoem » : « pièce-poème »). À cela, il faut ajouter les nombreuses interactions icono-poétiques qui trahissent une influence des arts de l’image sur le roman [5], mais aussi le pouvoir de fascination qu’ont pu exercer, sur les romanciers, le cinéma naissant ou encore les nouvelles techniques de prise de son qui émergent au cours des premières décennies du xxe siècle.

En définitive, en tressant approches externes et internes, l’enjeu est d’interroger les proses en vigueur au début du xxe siècle en postulant une influence de cette crise de l’identité qu’induisent une série d’événements majeurs, à l’instar la Grande Guerre et des découvertes freudiennes. On se demandera comment se traduit concrètement celle-ci dans les œuvres. Quels expédients et quelles formes emprunte-t-elle ? En quoi consisteraient les modifications de cette subjectivité qui ont conduit le roman à s’inspirer d’autres genres (poésie, théâtre, essai, etc.) ou d’autres médiums d’expression (peinture, musique, etc.) pour tenter de la dire ? Y a-t-il des regroupements à faire en fonction de la situation géolinguistique des auteurs ? Certaines étiquettes convoquées par les histoires de la littérature nationale pour qualifier les audaces formelles propres aux romans conçus entre 1890 et 1939 fonctionnent-elles, plus que d’autres, pour qualifier cette crise de l’identité ?

Dans le cadre d’une poétique historique [6], on pourra alors interroger ces innovations en les réinsérant au sein de l’évolution des formes romanesques depuis le dernier tiers du xixe siècle où ont eu lieu les premiers bouleversements du genre, sous la plume de Huysmans notamment. Ce genre de considérations amènera ainsi à penser la production des écrivains de la période comme marquée par différentes crises civilisationnelles et à envisager la façon dont leur pratique du roman s'est adaptée aux nouvelles manières de concevoir l’identité. Quelles stratégies ont permis aux auteurs de s'adapter aux injonctions tacites d'un champ en pleine évolution ? Les ruptures qui scindent, durant cette période, nombre de carrières d’écriture, sont-elles la conséquence à la fois d’une crise et d’une reconfiguration de l’identité, celle de l’auteur, comme celle du roman ?

Ce colloque accueillera tant des lectures monographiques, dédiées à un auteur en particulier (peu importe sa langue d’expression), que des approches comparatistes ou historiques, visant à retracer l’évolution d’une forme. Les propositions de communications (400 max. en français ou en anglais), accompagnées d’une courte notice bio-bibliographique (10 lignes), sont attendues pour le 15 octobre 2022 aux adresses suivantes : adrien.chiroux@uclouvain.be et maxime.deblander@uclouvain.be.

[1] Citation reprise par Marshall Berman pour le titre de son ouvrage sur l’expérience de la Modernité : All That Is Solid Melts into Air: The Experience of Modernity, London, Verso, 2010.

[2] William Butler Yeats, “The Second Coming” [1919], Michael Robartes and the Dancer, Churchtown Dundrum, The Cuala Press, 1921.

[3] « That queer conglomeration of incongruous things – the modern mind. » Virginia Woolf, « The Narrow Bridge of Art », Granite and Rainbow (ed. L. Woolf), New York, Harcourt, Brace and Cie, 1958, p. 18.

[4] Émilien Sermier a montré récemment dans quelle mesure, en France, la production romanesque de l’entre-deux-guerres avait été occultée par l’historiographique. Cfr., Une Saison dans le roman. Explorations modernistes : d’Apollinaire à Supervielle (1917-1930), Paris, José Corti, 2022. Dans d’autres aires linguistiques, la question semble avoir été davantage envisagée, notamment par Moritz Baßler qui s’est focalisé sur les proses expressionnistes de langue germanique.

[5] On pensera, par exemple, à l’influence des images publicitaires sur les écrivains, dont Myriam Boucharenc a opéré une cartographie dans L’écrivain et la publicité. Histoire d’une tentation, Ceyzérieu, Champ Vallon, 2022.

[6] L’expression « poétique historique » doit être prise ici au sens qu’elle revêt sous la plume d’Alain Vaillant, à savoir celui d’une histoire littéraire qui serait « capable de rendre compte le plus finement des évolutions des formes de l’écriture ». Cfr. L’Histoire littéraire, Paris, Armand Colin, 2017, p. 10. Nous ne sommes alors guère éloignés de l’intérêt que portent des critiques comme Michel Murat ou Gilles Philippe à l’évolution des formes artistiques.

[English version]

“Alles Ständische und Stehende verdampft [1]” wrote Marx and Engels in their famous manifesto. “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold” wrote William Butler Yeats in a poem considered as emblematic of Anglo-Saxon poetic modernism [2]. Critics have identified a series of upheavals which, at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, caused certainties to collapse, what was established to weaken, and what was once taken for granted to evaporate. One can think of industrialization and the Great War (both of which led to social and personal alienation); of Schopenhauerian and Nietzschean assaults on the Cartesian cogito; of psychological and psychoanalytical discoveries that established new maps of the psyche; of the awareness of the epistemic limits of science; of the crisis of language, etc. Many early-20th-century’s literary manifestations illustrate how art reacts and answers to such mutations, for instance by calling into question the traditional forms of the European realist novel.

As it is impossible to consider all the aspects entailed by this change of episteme, this conference will pay attention to one macro-change in particular: that of the re-evaluation of the concept of identity, of the subject, at the beginning of the 20th century. As a result of the above-mentioned events, the conception of the subject found in many creators’ works has come to bear an unstable appearance, which consequently affects the form of the texts. Lost to themselves in a changing world that they no longer grasp either through language or science, modern individuals are implicitly and ontologically summoned to reconstruct themselves, to “find a language, a form”, even though it has to be the formless, as Arthur Rimbaud already put it in his 1871’s so-called “lettres du voyant”.

In this respect, can we say that the formal innovations that run through the literature produced between 1890 and 1939 strive to capture “that queer conglomeration of incongruous things” that constitutes “the modern mind [3]”? This is the hypothesis at the core of this two-day conference whose ambition is to question and examine the innovations stemming from this conceptual crisis. The privileged angle, less often considered for the period at hand [4], will be that of the novel, or perhaps more precisely of prose, since these new productions often show a more or less assumed endeavour to renew the genre by drawing on others, such as poetry (the critic Ralph Freedman, borrowing Hermann Hesse’s formula, describes certain works from this period as “lyrical novels”, a term reminiscent of Jean-Yves Tadié’s “récit poétique”) or theatre (Virginia Woolf was reluctant to call The Waves a “novel”, speaking of “playpoem” instead). One should also not forget to consider the numerous icono-poetic interactions that reflect visual arts’ influence on novelistic forms, or the power of fascination that the cinema and the new sound recording techniques (that emerged in the first decades of the 20th century) had on novelists, especially if it indeed helped them explore new says of expressing identity.

Ultimately, by interweaving external and internal approaches, the aim is to question the prose at the beginning of the 20th century by postulating an influence of this identity crisis induced by a series of major events, such as the Great War and the Freudian discoveries. The question will be how this crisis is translated in the works. What expedients and what forms does it take? What are the modifications of this subjectivity that have led the novel to draw inspiration from other genres (poetry, theatre, essays, etc.) or other mediums of expression (painting, music, etc.) to try to express it? Are there groupings to be made according to the authors’ geolinguistic situation? Do some of the labels used by national literary histories to describe the formal audacity of novels written between 1890 and 1939 work better than others to describe this identity crisis?

Within the framework of a historical poetics [5], we will then be able to question these innovations by reinserting them within the evolution of novelistic forms since the last third of the 19th century, when the first turn in the genre took place, notably under the influence of Huysmans. This kind of consideration will thus lead us to think of the production of the writers of the period as marked by different civilizational crises and to consider the way in which their practice of the novel has adapted to new ways of conceiving identity. What strategies enabled the authors to adapt to the tacit injunctions of an evolving field? Are the ruptures that split many writing careers during this period the consequence of both a crisis and a reconfiguration of identity, that of the author, as well as that of the novel?

This conference welcomes both monographic readings, dedicated to a particular author (regardless of her/his language of expression), and comparative or historical approaches, aiming to trace the evolution of a form. Proposals for papers (400 max. in French or English), accompanied by a short bio-bibliographical note (10 lines), are due by 15 October 2022 at the following addresses: adrien.chiroux@uclouvain.be and maxime.deblander@uclouvain.be.

[1] This quote was used by Marshall Berman for the title of his book on the experience of modernity, All That Is Solid Melts into Air: The Experience of Modernity, London, Verso, 2010.

[2] William Butler Yeats, “The Second Coming” [1919], Michael Robartes and the Dancer, Churchtown Dundrum, The Cuala Press, 1921.

[3] To quote Virginia Woolf’s famous essay “The Narrow Bridge of Art”, Granite and Rainbow (ed. L. Woolf), New York, Harcourt, Brace and Cie, 1958, p. 18.

[4] Émilien Sermier has recently shown to what extent, in France, the novelistic production of the inter-war period had been obscured by historiography. Cfr, Une Saison dans le roman. Explorations modernistes : d'Apollinaire à Supervielle (1917-1930), Paris, José Corti, 2022. In other linguistic areas, the question seems to have been considered more, notably by Moritz Baßler who focused on Germanic expressionist prose.

[5] The expression “historical poetics” (poétique historique) should be taken here in the sense used by Alain Vaillant, namely that of a literary history which would be “capable of giving the most detailed account of the evolution of the forms of writing” [our translation]. Cfr. L’Histoire littéraire, Paris, Armand Colin, 2017, p. 10. We are then not far from the attention that critics like Michel Murat or Gilles Philippe pay to the evolution of artistic forms.

Bibliographie sélective / Selective bibliography

