In Japan, the kyara-ka phenomenon, ‘transforming into a character’ (Aihara Hiroyuki, 2007) is now giving birth to what Nozawa Shunsuke (2013) calls ‘an emerging art of self–fashioning.’ Based on elaborate disguise techniques, the kyara-ka phenomenon covers a variety of communication strategies and practices: cosplay, kigurumi, Vtubing, utaloid voice banks, use of voice-image filters to upload videos where humans look like characters… Exploring all the aspects of this ‘thingification of humans’, the conference will reflect on how and why a growing number of people market themselves as characters. The conference goal is to address the complexity of issues raised by these voluntary and, perhaps, ironical acts of obliteration. What is the profile of men and women who transform themselves into computer-graphic creatures? How do they deal with being loved only through their digital alter-ego? What little or grand narratives are being produced alongside? Can we still deal with the phenomenon in terms of authenticity (original) versus artificiality (copy)? What negotiations or refusals underly the use of characters as social masks?
Desired Identities: New Technology-based Metamorphosis in Japan
Conference Organized by the ERC-Funded Research Project
“Emotional Machines: The Technological Transformation of Intimacy in Japan” (EMTECH) in cooperation with the Department of Research and Higher Education of the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac
Event Date: April 29–30, 2020
Location: musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac (Paris)
Organizers: Elena Giannoulis, Agnès Giard and Berthold Frommann
Free admission. No registration required.
WEDNESDAY: 10:15–18:00 | April 29, 2020
musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. Salle de cinéma
10:15–10:30 | Welcome Coffee
10:30–10:45 | Elena GIANNOULIS & EMTECH Team
Introduction
10:45-11:00 | Philippe CHARLIER
Director of the Department of Research and Higher Education of musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, France
Welcome Speech – “How to Make Love with a Ghost?”
11:00–12:00 | Dominique BOULLIER
Professor, Sciences Po, CEE, France
Extension of the Domain of Fake
12:00–12:30 | Alain DELLA NEGRA & Kaori KINOSHITA
Spotting “Tsuma” (short film, 2019)
12:30–14:00 | Lunch
14:00–14:45 | Patrick W. GALBRAITH
Lecturer, Senshū University, Japan
Character, Culture, Platform: Locating Emotional Technology in Contemporary Japan
14:45–15:30 | Alisa FREEDMAN
Professor, University of Oregon, USA
My Author is an Android, My Monk a Robot: Kyara-ka and the Endurance of Human Culture
15:30–16:00 | Break
16:00–16:45 | Chloé PABERZ
Associate Professor, Inalco / IFRAE, France
Playing with Lines: Korean Manhwagas’ Personae within an Ecology of Characters
16:45–17:30 | Agnès GIARD
Postdoctoral Researcher, Freie Universität Berlin, EMTECH, Germany
Becoming an Avatar in a Japanese Love Game: Female Identity and Desired Alienation
17:30–18:00 | Lou RAMBERT PREISS
Les Zumains / DOLLER (short film, 2017)
THURSDAY: 09:30–18:15 | April 30, 2020
musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. Salle de cinéma
09:30–09:45 | Welcome Coffee
09:45–10:30 | Akihiko SHIRAI
Director of GREE VR Studio Lab, Japan
Research and Development for Avatar-Driven Virtual Society in VR4.0 Era
10:30–11:15 | Edmond ERNEST DIT ALBAN
Course Lecturer, McGill University, Canada
Kyara-ka as a Queering Process? From Queer Animation to Online VTubers Personas
11:15–12:30 | HOLOGRAPHIC
VTubers, graduates from Tōkyō University & Institute of Advanced Media Arts and Sciences (IAMAS), Japan
The Babiniku Phenomenon in Japan: when Men Metamorphose into Bishōjo Characters
12:30–14:00 | Lunch
14:00–14:45 | Rafal ZABOROWSKI
Lecturer, King’s College London, United Kingdom
Virtually Authentic: Co-creating Hatsune Miku
14:45–15:30 | Cody POULTON
Professor, University of Victoria, Canada
Performative Metamorphoses: Hatsune Miku and 3.5 Dimension Culture
15:30–16:00 | Break
16:00–16:45 | Debra J. OCCHI
Professor, Miyazaki International College, Japan
Kyara-ka Characterizations, Technologies, and Tensions of Embodiment for Local Tokusatsu Action Heroes
in Miyazaki’s Himukaizer Media Mix
16:45–17:30 | Shunsuke NOZAWA
Assistant Professor, Hokkaido University, Japan
The Seiyūesque: the Layering of Agency and the Labor of Characterization
17:30–18:15 | Panel discussion
Language of the conference: English
Scientific Program Planning Committee members: Elena Giannoulis, Agnès Giard, Berthold Frommann
Coordination: Anna Gianotti-Laban, Coordination manager of scientific events, musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. Email: anna.gianotti-laban@quaibranly.fr et Liudmila Bredikhina (EMTECH)
Websites: https://www.geschkult.fu-berlin.de/emtech
http://www.quaibranly.fr
Contact: All questions should be emailed to agnes.giard@fu-berlin.de
Time & Location : Apr 29, 2020 - Apr 30, 2020 / musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac (Paris)
