Desired Identities. New technology-based metamorphosis in Japan

In Japan, the kyara-ka phenomenon, ‘transforming into a character’ (Aihara Hiroyuki, 2007) is now giving birth to what Nozawa Shunsuke (2013) calls ‘an emerging art of self–fashioning.’ Based on elaborate disguise techniques, the kyara-ka phenomenon covers a variety of communication strategies and practices: cosplay, kigurumi, Vtubing, utaloid voice banks, use of voice-image filters to upload videos where humans look like characters… Exploring all the aspects of this ‘thingification of humans’, the conference will reflect on how and why a growing number of people market themselves as characters. The conference goal is to address the complexity of issues raised by these voluntary and, perhaps, ironical acts of obliteration. What is the profile of men and women who transform themselves into computer-graphic creatures? How do they deal with being loved only through their digital alter-ego? What little or grand narratives are being produced alongside? Can we still deal with the phenomenon in terms of authenticity (original) versus artificiality (copy)? What negotiations or refusals underly the use of characters as social masks?

WEDNESDAY: 10:15–18:00 | April 29, 2020

musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. Salle de cinéma

10:15–10:30 | Welcome Coffee

10:30–10:45 | Elena GIANNOULIS & EMTECH Team

Introduction

10:45-11:00 | Philippe CHARLIER

Director of the Department of Research and Higher Education of musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, France

Welcome Speech – “How to Make Love with a Ghost?”

11:00–12:00 | Dominique BOULLIER

Professor, Sciences Po, CEE, France

Extension of the Domain of Fake

12:00–12:30 | Alain DELLA NEGRA & Kaori KINOSHITA

Spotting “Tsuma” (short film, 2019)

12:30–14:00 | Lunch

14:00–14:45 | Patrick W. GALBRAITH

Lecturer, Senshū University, Japan

Character, Culture, Platform: Locating Emotional Technology in Contemporary Japan

14:45–15:30 | Alisa FREEDMAN

Professor, University of Oregon, USA

My Author is an Android, My Monk a Robot: Kyara-ka and the Endurance of Human Culture

15:30–16:00 | Break

16:00–16:45 | Chloé PABERZ

Associate Professor, Inalco / IFRAE, France

Playing with Lines: Korean Manhwagas’ Personae within an Ecology of Characters

16:45–17:30 | Agnès GIARD

Postdoctoral Researcher, Freie Universität Berlin, EMTECH, Germany

Becoming an Avatar in a Japanese Love Game: Female Identity and Desired Alienation

17:30–18:00 | Lou RAMBERT PREISS

Les Zumains / DOLLER (short film, 2017)

THURSDAY: 09:30–18:15 | April 30, 2020

musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. Salle de cinéma

09:30–09:45 | Welcome Coffee

09:45–10:30 | Akihiko SHIRAI

Director of GREE VR Studio Lab, Japan

Research and Development for Avatar-Driven Virtual Society in VR4.0 Era

10:30–11:15 | Edmond ERNEST DIT ALBAN

Course Lecturer, McGill University, Canada

Kyara-ka as a Queering Process? From Queer Animation to Online VTubers Personas

11:15–12:30 | HOLOGRAPHIC

VTubers, graduates from Tōkyō University & Institute of Advanced Media Arts and Sciences (IAMAS), Japan

The Babiniku Phenomenon in Japan: when Men Metamorphose into Bishōjo Characters

12:30–14:00 | Lunch

14:00–14:45 | Rafal ZABOROWSKI

Lecturer, King’s College London, United Kingdom

Virtually Authentic: Co-creating Hatsune Miku

14:45–15:30 | Cody POULTON

Professor, University of Victoria, Canada

Performative Metamorphoses: Hatsune Miku and 3.5 Dimension Culture

15:30–16:00 | Break

16:00–16:45 | Debra J. OCCHI

Professor, Miyazaki International College, Japan

Kyara-ka Characterizations, Technologies, and Tensions of Embodiment for Local Tokusatsu Action Heroes

in Miyazaki’s Himukaizer Media Mix

16:45–17:30 | Shunsuke NOZAWA

Assistant Professor, Hokkaido University, Japan

The Seiyūesque: the Layering of Agency and the Labor of Characterization

17:30–18:15 | Panel discussion

Language of the conference: English

Scientific Program Planning Committee members: Elena Giannoulis, Agnès Giard, Berthold Frommann

Coordination: Anna Gianotti-Laban, Coordination manager of scientific events, musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. Email: anna.gianotti-laban@quaibranly.fr et Liudmila Bredikhina (EMTECH)

Websites: https://www.geschkult.fu-berlin.de/emtech

http://www.quaibranly.fr

Contact: All questions should be emailed to agnes.giard@fu-berlin.de

