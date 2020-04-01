Appel à contribution

"Décolonialité et Lumières"

Global18, n° 2

La revue numérique transdisciplinaire Global18 publiera, en janvier 2021, un numéro thématique consacré aux relations entre décolonialité et Lumières. Dans le prolongement du volume publié par Daniel Carey and Lynn Festa en 2009 (The Postcolonial Enlightenment: Eighteenth-Century Colonialism and Postcolonial Theory, New York: Oxford University Press, 2009), ce numéro interrogera les représentations des Lumières diffusées par le discours décolonial. En ouvrant très largement le débat, l’objectif de ce numéro est de mieux comprendre la fonction et les enjeux des références aux Lumières dans les écrits des représentants de ce courant intellectuel. Les contributions pourront porter sur des figures majeures des études décoloniales, à commencer par celles d’Aníbal Quijano et d’Enrique Dussel, des questions récurrentes, comme celle de l’universalisme, ou encore sur des problèmes d’ordre méthodologique ou épistémologique.

Les propositions d’une page maximum, rédigées en français ou en anglais, devront nous parvenir avant le 30 juin 2020 à l’adresse suivante : franck.salaun@univ-montp3.fr

*

Call for papers

Decoloniality and Enlightenment

Global18, n° 2

The transdisciplinary digital review Global18 will publish, in January 2021, a thematic issue devoted to the relationships between decoloniality and Enlightenment. Following the volume published by Daniel Carey and Lynn Festa in 2009 (The Postcolonial Enlightenment: Eighteenth-Century Colonialism and Postcolonial Theory, New York: Oxford University Press, 2009), this issue will examine the representations of the Enlightenment disseminated by the decolonial theorie. By opening up the debate, the objective of this issue is to understand better the function and the stakes of references to the Enlightenment in the writings of representatives of this intellectual movement. Contributions may relate to major figures in decolonial studies, starting with Aníbal Quijano and Enrique Dussel, recurring questions, such as that of universalism, or even problems of a methodological or epistemological order.

Proposals of less than a page, written in French or in English, must be sent to franck.salaun@univ-montp3.fr

Deadline for submissions: June 30, 2020.