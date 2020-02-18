Poznan, Pologne

9th International Conference

The Medieval Chronicle/ Die mittelalterliche Chronik / La Chronique au Moyen Age

13 – 17, July 2020, Poznań, Poland

Information on the 2020 Conference at Poznań

Organizing Institutions:

– Department of History, Adam Mickiewicz University

– Institute of Slavic Studies, Polish Academy of Sciences

Keynote speakers: Professor Tomasz Jasiński (Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań), Professor Marie Bláhová (Charles University in Prague), Professor Márta Font (University of Pécs), Professor Dániel Bagi (University of Pécs) and Dr Darius von Guttner-Sporzynski (University of Melbourne).

The organising committee is available at:

http://historia.amu.edu.pl/index.php/organising-comittee

CfP and planned paper strands are available at: http://historia.amu.edu.pl/index.php/call-for-papers

Proposals for 20 minutes presentations are invited in English, French or German. Papers will be allocated to thematic sessions, therefore submissions should identify the theme to which the paper relates. The paper proposals (including the title and a 200-word abstract) are to be submitted by March 15, 2020 using the online submission form.

Registration fee:

full conference: €300

3-4 days: €200

1-2 days: €100

The registration fee covers meals and hotel accommodation at the Ibis Hotel Poznań (from Sunday, 12 July 2020 until Saturday, 18 July).

The Post-Conference Tour on Saturday, 18 July is free of charge. Please register your participation using the conference registration form. There are two options:

1) The Piast Route1: Gniezno – Strzelno

2) The Piast Route 2: Strongholds Lednica – Grzybowo – Giecz

Conference venue: Department of History, Morasko Campus, Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznań, Address: Uniwersytetu Poznanskiego 7, 61-614 Poznań.

Public transport: by tram from the city-centre (10-15 minutes).

For further information, please contact the organisers at icmcs2020@gmail.com