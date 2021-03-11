The Class of Literature of the Graduate School Language & Literature Munich is one of the most renowned doctoral programs in its field in Germany. It is supported by all faculties involved in literary studies at LMU Munich. The program offers a systematically structured curriculum with an emphasis on academic research, covering new ground both in terms of organization and of professional specialization: www.lmu.de/gsll/literature

The Class of Literature invites international students in literary studies to apply for a PhD scholarship starting in winter semester 2021/22. The scholarship is part of the Graduate School Scholarship Programme (GSSP) funded by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and provides funding for up to four years: https://www.daad.de/en/information-services-for-higher-education-institutions/further-information-on-daad-programmes/gssp/

The application deadline at the Class of Literature is May 2, 2021. Applications may be submitted in German or English. Please use the online application tool on our website: www.lmu.de/gsll/literature

Requirements:

University degree graded above average (Magister Artium, diploma, Master of Arts “with thesis” etc. in one of the subjects related to the program).

German and English language skills (if necessary, the DAAD scholarship may include a preparatory German language course).

At the time when DAAD receives the nomination letter, the last final exam (Master Degree or equivalent) must have taken place no longer than six years ago.

At the time when DAAD receives the nomination letter, applicants must not have resided in Germany for more than 15 months prior to the nomination.

Contact:

Dr. Markus Wiefarn

E-Mail: wiefarn@lrz.uni-muenchen.de