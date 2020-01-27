Porto

Culture and Anarchy. Reading Matthew Arnold Today II

An international conference

Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Porto, 28-29 May 2020

Call for papers

Confirmed keynote speakers

Professor Stephen Prickett (Regius Professor Emeritus at the University of Glasgow, Honorary Professor at the University of Kent)

Professor Laurel Brake (Professor Emerita, Birkbeck College, University of London)

It has been 150 years since Matthew Arnold published his landmark Culture and Anarchy. His essays in book form are not only a powerful critique of Victorian society and values but also of modern ones. Contemporary political, economic and cultural issues provide an opportunity to revisit Arnold’s thought critically, to assess his enduring legacy, and to appraise the modern predicament in relation to distinguished cultural achievements from the past.

As part of an ongoing dialogue between researchers from the Centre for English, Translation and Anglo-Portuguese Studies (CETAPS) and the University of Lisbon Centre for English Studies (ULICES), this international conference aims to reflect on the meaning of Culture and Anarchy and other works by Arnold, with a special focus on their relevance for the present. The conference follows upon Culture and Anarchy: From Arnold to Brexit, an event that took place at the University of Lisbon in December 2019.

Relevant topics include, but are not limited to, the following:

Arnold and modernity; Arnold’s modernity

Arnold and the idea of the sage

Arnold and other intellectuals – of his time and of our own

Arnold and the theory/ies of culture

the role and nature of cultural institutions

culture and societal transition(s)

anarchy, freedom and security

unity and divisiveness in culture and society

the liberal legacy and the question of equality

culture, politics and religion

translating Arnold; Arnold’s translators and translations

the international reception of the work of Matthew Arnold

*

Submission process

Abstracts for individual (20-minute) or panel presentations in English or Portuguese are welcome.

Please include the following information with your proposal:

• the full title of your paper;

• a 250-300 word description of your paper;

• 5 keywords;

• your name, postal address and e-mail address;

• your institutional affiliation and position;

• a short bionote (circa 7 lines);

• AV requirements (if any).

Please send submissions and address all queries to: matthewarnold@letras.up.pt

Deadline for the receipt of proposals: 15th March 2020.

Notification of acceptance: 15th April 2020.

Deadline for registration: 4th May 2020.

*

Fees and registration

Registration fee: 90.00 euros

Student fee: 40.00 euros

*

Further information will be posted on the conference website:

https://cetaps.wixsite.com/MatthewArnold2

*

Organizing Committee

Alcinda Pinheiro de Sousa (CEAUL)

Iolanda Ramos (CETAPS/UNL)

Jorge Bastos da Silva (CETAPS/FLUP)

Teresa Malafaia (CEAUL)