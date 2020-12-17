Université Sorbonne Nouvelle

English version follows

Appel à communications

Crises : climat et critique dans la littérature et les arts anglophones du XIXe au XXIe siècles

Conférence internationale à Paris · 18 au 20 novembre 2021

Université Sorbonne Nouvelle

Notre époque est placée sous le signe de la crise : crises sanitaire, économique, sociale, épistémique mais aussi (et peut-être surtout) écologique et climatique. À ces deux dernières correspondrait une « crise de l'imagination », identifiée dès 1995 par Lawrence Buell. Crise irrésolue qui, deux décennies plus tard, préoccupe toujours l'écrivain Amitav Gosh (2016) : « the climate crisis is a crisis of culture, thus of the imagination ». Nous n'arriverions pas à nous figurer, à penser, à rendre sensible la catastrophe en cours, dont les échelles biologique, géologique, planétaire nous confondent.

Pourtant, dès le 19ème siècle, la littérature raconte et dénonce la déforestation de la côte est américaine (Susan Fenimore Cooper), elle développe un panthéisme égalitaire qui donne voix aux intérêts des non-humains (John Muir), préfigurant une pensée Gaïa aujourd'hui défendue (notamment) par Bruno Latour. Ce serait donc plutôt la critique, l'étude de la littérature qui, avant la fin du 20ème siècle, n'aurait pas été à même de s'intéresser à l'imaginaire environnemental. Que devient cette critique aujourd'hui, alors que les arts et la littérature (et notamment la « cli-fi » et la fiction spéculative) sont sommés d'anticiper ou de négocier avec le cataclysme, de représenter cet « hyperobjet » (Morton 2013) et de cartographier ce continent de l’impensable (Patrick Lagadec) ? Quelles nouvelles manières de lire cette double crise, écologique et de l'imagination, exige-t-elle ?

De la « crise du concept de littérature » annoncée par Jacques Rivière (1924) à la « crisologie » d'Edgar Morin (1976), la notion de crise traverse tous les horizons de la conscience contemporaine, jusqu'à devenir un « cliché prêt à porter » (Randolph Starn 2005) qui désigne une multitude de « ruptures », séismes idéologiques ou politiques ou apothéoses esthétiques. Le mot, qui à l’origine évoque la décision, l'examen, le jugement, et donc a trait à la critique, semble s’être vidé de l’intérieur, voire retourné contre lui-même en désignant maintenant le dysfonctionnement (récurrent) d’un système quel qu’il soit, menant à une indécision permanente. La notion de crise est par ailleurs marquée du sceau de l’ambivalence : elle est à la fois source de déséquilibre et d'innovation (suivant Hölderlin : « là où croît le péril, croît aussi ce qui sauve »). La crise climatique signe-t-elle un renouveau du rapport de la littérature au réel, rendu si problématique par les avant-gardes au 20ème siècle ? Assiste-t-on à un rééquilibrage des postures éthiques et militantes d'une part, et esthétiques et formalistes d'autre part ? La crise climatique invite-t-elle la littérature à repenser son rapport aux sciences ?

Si pour McLuhan « il n'y pas de passager sur le vaisseau Terre, que des membres de l'équipage », ces membres ne sont pas tous égaux face aux turbulences qui secouent notre planète, et l'idée même de crise peut devenir le prétexte d'un renforcement autoritaire de ces inégalités. Ce colloque se propose aussi d'explorer cette question au croisement de l'écocritique et de la théorie décoloniale (Ferdinand 2019). Nous interrogerons également la manière dont les perspectives de l'écocritique, des animal et des plant studies se sont ajoutées aux positions minoritaires qui structuraient déjà les études littéraires depuis les années 1980 (études féministes, du genre et queer, African-American studies, disability studies). Peut-on par ailleurs parler, avec Dipesh Chakrabarty (2019), de la planétarité comme d'un « régime émergent d'historicité » qui demande une réévaluation des histoires nationales (échelle à laquelle nous mesurons toujours la littérature) ? Ce colloque sera finalement l'occasion d'explorer la manière dont les différents genres littéraires font face à la double crise climatique et de l'imagination : la poésie, qui depuis Mallarmé est en perpétuelle « crise de vers », est-elle plus à-même de représenter ou formuler l’impensable ? Quid alors du théâtre qui se pense comme un genre de la crise per se (Artaud, Le Théâtre et la peste : « Le théâtre, comme la peste est une crise qui se dénoue par la mort ou la guérison ») ? À travers ces interrogations, nous tenterons de relever le positionnement des différentes écoles de la critique contemporaine face à la catastrophe climatique.

Les présentations pourront être données en français ou en anglais, et avoir notamment trait aux sujets suivants :

Crise climatique et crise de l'imagination

Représentations littéraires et artistiques de la crise climatique

Littérature et visualisation de données (big data)

Nouveaux genres et crise écologique (post-pastoral, cli-fi, Anthropocene noir, etc.)

Micro-lecture et lecture distante

Rapports entre écocritique et études postcoloniales/décoloniales

Le global et le planétaire

Crise et capitalisme

Discours de la futurité et crise climatique

Littérature et justice climatique

Littérature engagée et militante, ecopoethics

Diplomatie non-humaine

Géographie et cartographie en littérature

Les studies face à la crise climatique

Approches critiques des notions de :

- crise

- précarité et résilience

- anthropocène

- posthumanisme

- Gaïa / Pachamama

- terraformation et géo-ingénierie

*

Les propositions (250-500 mots), accompagnées d’une courte biographie, doivent être envoyées à :

pierre-louis.patoine@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

sarah.montin@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

isabelle.alfandary@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

La date limite d’envoi des propositions est fixée au 1er avril 2021.

Les propositions seront soumises à une évaluation en double aveugle par le comité scientifique, et les auteurs seront notifiés du résultat de leur candidature avant le 20 avril 2021

*

Comité d’organisation

Isabelle Alfandary, Sarah Montin & Pierre-Louis Patoine

Ce colloque est une initiative commune de l'université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle (EA 4398 PRISMES – Groupe 19-21 Modernités critiques).

* * *

Call for papers

Crises: Climate and Critique in the Literature and Arts of the English-Speaking World after 1800

International conference in Paris · November 18 - 20, 2021

University Sorbonne Nouvelle

Our times are marked, perhaps even defined, by crisis: sanitary, economic, social and epistemic crises but also (and perhaps more prominently) ecological and climate crises, which gave rise to the "crisis of the imagination" identified by Lawrence Buell in 1995. Twenty years later, the matter stands unresolved, driving writer Amitav Gosh to declare in 2016: "the climate crisis is a crisis of culture, thus of the imagination." Confounded by the biological, geological and planetary scales of the crisis, humankind seems unable to coherently grasp, feel or represent the ongoing catastrophe.

Yet, some writers have been warning us about ecological degradation since the 1840s (Susan Fenimore Cooper) at the very least, while others have given voice to nonhuman interests (John Muir), prefiguring the Gaian ethics today defended by thinkers such as Bruno Latour. Is it then literary criticism and theory that have been late in considering the environmental imagination? How are the fields of critique evolving nowadays as they seek to engage with a growing body of literary and artistic texts (emerging notably from speculative fiction and cli-fi) mandated with anticipating or negotiating the cataclysm, representing this "hyperobject" (Morton 2013), and tracing maps to navigate the unthinkable (Patrick Lagadec)? What new ways of reading and interpreting does this double crisis, of the climate and of the imagination, call for?

From the "crisis of the concept of literature" announced at the beginning of the 20th century (Jacques Rivière), to Edgar Morin's theory of "crisology" (1976), the wide-ranging concept of "crisis" spans so many horizons of our contemporary consciousness it has become a “ready-made cliché” (Randolph Starn, 2005), regularly wielded to label breaks and ruptures of all kinds, ideological or political upheaval as well as aesthetic apotheosis. The word – originally carrying a dimension of decision, examination, and judgement, that closely relates it to critique – has been emptied out, even turned against itself as it has come to designate the (recurring) dysfunction of a system caught in the loop of permanent indecision. Considered both a source of instability and innovation, the concept appears thus inherently ambivalent (in Hölderlin’s words, "where the danger is, also grows the saving power"). Will the current ecological crisis signal the renewal of the relation between literature and the world, rendered so problematic by 20th century avant-gardes? Are we witnessing a rebalancing of activism and formalism, ethics and aesthetics within the fields of artistic practice? Will climate change invite literature and the arts to rethink their relationship with science?

If for McLuhan "there are no passengers on spaceship Earth, we are all crew", we are not equally exposed to the turbulences shaking our planet, and the very idea of crisis can become the pretext for an authoritarian reinforcing of these inequalities. This conference will also be the occasion of interrogating how ecocriticism meets decolonial theory (Ferdinand 2019), and how the perspectives of animal and plant studies are connected to the minority positions that have been structuring literary studies since the 1980s (feminist and gender studies, queer theory, African-American studies, disability studies). Can we talk, with Dipesh Chakrabarty (2019), of the planetary as an "emergent regime of historicity" demanding that we reevaluate national histories (the scale at which we still mostly observe literature)? Finally, the conference will also allow us to explore how different literary genres grapple with the double crisis of climate and imagination: is poetry, which since Mallarmé (1897) has been suffering a a perpetual "crise de vers" better suited to formulate the unthinkable? What then of the theater, which thinks itself as the genre of crisis per se (Artaud, in The Theater and the Plague, 1938: " Theater, just like the plague, is a crisis which can only be resolved by death or a cure")? Through these explorations, we hope to better grasp the positioning of contemporary criticism in the face of global catastrophe.

Presentations may be in French or English and touch upon:

Climate change & the crisis of imagination

Representing climate change

Data visualizing & big data in literature and the arts

New genres in the era of climate change (post-pastoral, cli-fi, Anthropocene noir, etc.)

Close reading & distant reading

Ecocriticism & post/decolonial studies

The global or the planetary

Crisis capitalism

New discourses of futurity

Literature & environmental justice

Literary activism, ecopoethics

Nonhuman diplomacy

Geography/cartography in literature

The "studies" in the face of climate change

Critical reevaluations of notions such as:

- crisis

- precariousness and resilience

- the Anthropocene

- posthumanism

- Gaia / Pachamama

- terraforming & geoengineering

250-500 words proposals accompanied by a short bio. should be sent to:

pierre-louis.patoine@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

sarah.montin@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

isabelle.alfandary@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

Submission deadline is April 1st, 2021.

Proposals will be subjected to blind peer-review by the scientific committee. Authors will be informed of the results of their submission before April 20th 2021.

Organizers

Isabelle Alfandary, Sarah Montin & Pierre-Louis Patoine

This conference is an initiative of the Sorbonne Nouvelle University (EA 4398 PRISMES – Groupe 19-21 Modernités critiques).