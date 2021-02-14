Contemporary Poetry and Affect Studie s: Theoretical Approaches and Readings (revue Culture, Language and Representation)

Call for Proposals

Culture, Language and Representation (CLR). Special Issue (November 2022)

Contemporary Poetry and Affect Studies: Theoretical Approaches and Readings

Coordinators:

Dr Caterina Calafat

Dr Margalida Pons

LiCETC, University of the Balearic Islands

This Special Issue aims to reflect on the conceptual constructs of Affect Studies and their applicability to the analysis of poetry; and to discuss a range of readings of twenty-first century poetry within this theoretical framework, focusing on two aspects: 1) the representation of affect and emotion, and 2) the social, political and ethical implications of this representation. We invite contributions that explore these issues from a variety of theoretical approaches, including thematic, cognitive and sociological.

In line with Spinoza, Deleuze-Guattari and Brian Massumi, among others, affect determines and modifies our capacity to act and, consequently, it entails a relationship with the ‘Other’. As traditionally the study of poetry has concentrated on the individual, intimate and untransferable, academic efforts should turn their attention to the analysis of alterity as well.

While an influential body of scholarly work on Affect Theory has emerged in the past decades within the disciplines of Cultural and Literary Studies (e.g. Sara Ahmed, Lauren Berlant, Teresa Brennan, Eva Illouz, Melissa Gregg and Gregory Seigworth), in the field of Poetry Studies many questions remain unanswered:

-what is the connection between writing, embodiment and emotion, in particular, in performative forms of poetry?;

-what is the relationship between different forms of pragmatic figuration and the representation of emotions?;

-what is the link between intellect and affect in contemporary poetry?;

-what is the role of affect in the constitution of poetry as a discourse to contest hegemonic values?;

-how has the sexist segregation of passions been (de-)institutionalised?

Finally, and with regards to the last two questions, contributions could explore the relationship between the study of emotion and Queer and Feminist Theories, as well as its links with social activism, and Translation and Postcolonial Studies.

This Special Issue is integrated in the Research project Contemporary Catalan poetry from the perspective of Affect Studies: theories, gender implications and applications to textual and performative practices (Ministerio de Ciencia e Innovación PID2019-105083GB-I00 / AEI / 10.13039/501100011033).

Submission of Proposals

Only a limited number of original unpublished research proposals will be accepted.

Possible topics include the following:

The rhetoric of emotions

Affect in performative forms of poetry

Gender and emotion in Feminist and Queer theory

The politics of affect: power and resistance

Affect, embodiment and poetry

Ecopoetics and affect

Emotion and Life writing

“Affective translation”: Transnationalism and Postcolonialism.

Article proposals should include a title, 4 to 5 keywords, a 500-word abstract (all this information must be bilingual in its entirety, necessarily in English and in one of the other languages of the journal, i.e. Spanish or Catalan), bibliography, and the author’s biosketch (200 words) in either English, Spanish or Catalan.

Selection and Publication Process

The selection process will take place in two stages:

The abstracts should be sent to the coordinators, caterina.calafat@uib.cat and margalida.pons@uib.cat, who will assess if the topic is within the scope of this Special Issue, and the overall quality of the proposal.

Note that initial acceptance of the abstract does not imply the publication of the proposed paper.

All contributions will undergo a double-blind peer review conducted by external referees.

Final articles should not exceed 8,000 words (including the abstract and the bibliography) and have to adhere to CLR’s author style guidelines: http://www.e-revistes.uji.es/index.php/clr/about/submissions.

Deadlines

Abstract submission: April 30th, 2021.

Notification of acceptance/rejection: June 10th , 2021.

Final paper submission: December 20th, 2021.

Review period: January- April, 2022.

Notification of acceptance/rejection: May 5th, 2022.

Submission of final papers: July 30th , 2022.

Publication: November, 2022.