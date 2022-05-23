Université Paris 3 - Sorbonne Nouvelle

Colloque international et bilingue

Virginia Woolf & Simone de Beauvoir: Intersections and Resonances

Université Paris 3 – Sorbonne Nouvelle

29th-30th September 2022

Salle Claude Simon, Maison de la Recherche, 4 Rue des Irlandais, 75005 Paris



[French below / français à suivre]



Although Virginia Woolf and Simone de Beauvoir are often mentioned in one and the same breath, only little scholarship so far has investigated the intersections between the two authors. Helen Southworth has dedicated some five pages to the connections between Woolf and Beauvoir (Southworth 2004: 126-131) but has only done so to tie them in with Colette, who is, along with Woolf, the ‘real’ subject of her monograph. Pierre-Éric Villeneuve (2002) has drawn attention to how Beauvoir described and instrumentalised Woolf’s oeuvre during her lecture tour in Japan in the 1960s, thereby suggesting that the French intellectual had a more interesting and materialist take on Woolf than most critics in France at the time. Suzanne Bellamy has recently drawn attention to the legacy of Woolf’s Three Guineas within the context of the “Post-War Left”, especially in Beauvoir’s and Arendt’s work (Bellamy 2020). Maggie Humm, in her recent chapter, explores the similarities between the writing of Woolf, that of Beauvoir, and the cinematic experimentalism of Swedish film director Mai Zetterling (Humm 2021). Outside of the academic context, Rachel Cusk’s Guardian article explored the meaning of ‘women’s writing’ in the wake of Constance Borde and Sheila Malovany-Chevallier’s newly published English translation of Le Deuxième Sexe in 2009 (Cusk 2009). However, in the most authoritative collections of essays on Woolf, Beauvoir is hardly mentioned (Snaith 2007; Randall & Goldman 2012; Berman 2016); equally, Woolf is only mentioned in passing when referring to Beauvoir in an Anglophone context, but no attention has been paid to her in Beauvoir scholarship (Simons 2006; Hengehold & Bauer 2017; Kirkpatrick 2019). Interestingly, Toril Moi’s work has functioned as a watershed both in Woolf studies (Moi 1985) and in Beauvoir scholarship (Moi 1994), but her references to both authors have tended to be quite limited. All these existing contributions, albeit clearly limited in number, already reveal that the two authors offer more room for further exploration.



In feminist circles, the notion of intersectionality has become foundational for feminist movements and feminist theory alike: after Crenshaw’s seminal article (Crenshaw 1989), more and more attention has been paid to Black, queer, radical, decolonial, anti-capitalist feminisms that insist on the interrelatedness of these liberation struggles. Some critics have found the two ‘mothers’ of second-wave feminisms lacking in those regards or have devised ways to reinterpret their work in the light of recent contributions to the field (e.g. Walker 1972, Marcus 2004, Coleman 2014 for Woolf; Simons 2002, Gines 2014, Altman 2020 for Beauvoir). While Southworth (2004) and Villeneuve (2002) have shed light on the intersection between Woolf and Beauvoir in terms of reception, none of the existing contributions have attempted to create a communication channel between the two feminist authors through the lens of intersectionality.



Recently, the concept of resonance has gained wider currency in the humanities and in literary studies more specifically (Dimock 1997; Toop 2010; Rosa 2016; Napolin 2020). Although this flexible, often somewhat nebulous term has been found to be wanting in terms of academic rigour, it has often been pointed out how beneficial this could be for scholars who are interested in the reverberations between textual voices and echoes, readerships, and the slow rippling out of ideas beyond a purely diachronic understanding of influence. By focusing on the resonances between Woolf, Beauvoir, and possibly other authors and thinkers, this conference intends to bring together a varied ensemble of scholars to collaborate in order to piece together a version of literature, philosophy, and culture that exceeds all sorts of boundaries – disciplinary, geographical, linguistic, and textual.



The aim is thus to bring together Woolf scholars and Beauvoir scholars to rethink the intersections and resonances between the two ‘mothers’ of second-wave feminisms, both within and beyond their respective literary and philosophical productions. Topics of interest may include, but are not limited to:

● The reception of Woolf and/or Beauvoir in feminist circles, past and present;

● Intersectional feminism in and beyond Woolf and Beauvoir;

● Sound and resonance in the works of Woolf and Beauvoir;

● Literature and philosophy, literary theory between Woolf and Beauvoir;

● Pacifism, fascism and war in Woolf and Beauvoir;

● Corporeality, embodiment, and the body between Woolf and Beauvoir;

● Life-writing and autobiography in Woolf and Beauvoir;

● Resonances of Woolf and/or Beauvoir in other authors, either their contemporaries or ours (e.g. Marcel Proust, Simone Weil, Colette, Nathalie Sarraute, Alain Robbe-Grillet, Franz Kafka, Violette Leduc, Annie Ernaux, Rachel Cusk, Ian McEwan, Toni Morrison, bell hooks, Jeannette Winterson, etc.);

● Woolf, Beauvoir, and translation;

● Woolf, Beauvoir, and the philosophical tradition (e.g. phenomenology, psychoanalysis, feminist philosophy, queer theory, decolonial thought).



This hybrid international conference intends to be markedly horizontal: there will be no keynote speaker; rather, the two communities of scholars are meant to collaborate and exchange ideas about Woolf and Beauvoir. No prior engagement with both authors is expected, and we would like to encourage every participant to be generous and generative in their approach to others.



The conference will take the form of several thematically linked panels on Woolf and Beauvoir. Proposals can be for single papers or for group papers or panels, as long as Woolf academics and Beauvoir scholars are involved in every panel. We also welcome proposals of roundtables around a specific subject or book that brings Woolf and Beauvoir together. A publication project will ensue.



Registration fees for the conference are €20 for senior academics (lecturers, professors), but no fees are required for students and PhD candidates. The languages of the conference are English and French, preferably with a concise summary and a presentation in the other language in order to make your contribution accessible to all.



Proposals should be sent to woolfbeauvoir22@gmail.com by the 20th June 2022. For 20-minute papers, proposals should be of no more than 300 words and should be accompanied by four keywords and a short bio (200 words), along with an expressed preference for attending the conference in person or online. For roundtables, proposals should be of no more than 400 words and should include a short bio of every person involved in the roundtable (no more than 4 people, with a 200-word bio for each speaker). Notifications of acceptance will be sent by 30th June 2022.



Works cited

Altman, Meryl. 2020. Beauvoir in Time. Brill.

Bellamy, Suzanne. 2020. ‘Woolf and the Post-War Left: Simone de Beauvoir, Hanna Arendt, Legacies and Resonances of Three Guineas’. In Conversas com Virginia Woolf, edited by David Pinho, Maria A. de Oliveira, Nícea Nogueira. Ape’Ku. 262-273.

Berman, Jessica, ed. 2016. A Companion to Virginia Woolf. Wiley-Blackwell.

Coleman, Lisa. 2014. ‘Woolf’s Troubled and Troubling Relationship to Race. The Long Reach of the White Arm of Imperialism’. In Virginia Woolf and the Common(wealth) Reader, edited by Helen Wussow and Mary Ann Gillies, Liverpool University Press.

Crenshaw, Kimberlé. 1989. ‘Demarginalizing the Intersection of Race and Sex: A Black Feminist Critique of Antidiscrimination Doctrine, Feminist Theory and Antiracist Politics’, University of Chicago Legal Forum 1 (8), pp. 139-167.

Cusk, Rachel. 2009. ‘Shakespeare’s Daughters’. The Guardian, 12 December 2009. https://www.theguardian.com/books/2009/dec/12/rachel-cusk-women-writing-review [last accessed 19/10/2021 10.55].

Dimock, Wai Chee. 1997. ‘A Theory of Resonance’, PMLA 112 (5), pp. 1060-1071.

Gines, Kathryn T. [Kathryn Sophia Belle]. ‘Comparative and Competing Frameworks of Oppression in Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex’, Graduate Faculty Philosophy Journal 1-2, 2014, pp. 251-273.

Hengehold, Laura, and Nancy Bauer, eds. 2017. A Companion to Simone de Beauvoir. Wiley-Blackwell.

Humm, Maggie. 2021. ‘Realms of Resemblance: Virginia Woolf, Simone de Beauvoir and Maï Zetterling’. In Women Writers and Experimental Narratives: Early Modern to Contemporary, edited by Kate Aughterson and Deborah Philips, Palgrave Macmillan, 125–37.

Kirkpatrick, Kate. 2019. Becoming Beauvoir: A Life. Bloomsbury.

Marcus, Jane. 2004. Hearts of Darkness: White Women Write Race. Rutgers University Press.

Moi, Toril. 1985. Sexual/Textual Politics: Feminist Literary Theory. Methuen.

Moi, Toril. 1994. Simone de Beauvoir: The Making of an Intellectual Woman. Oxford University Press.

Napolin, Julie Beth. 2020. The Fact of Resonance: Modernist Acoustics and Narrative Form. Fordham University Press.

Randall, Bryony, and Jane Goldman, eds. 2012. Virginia Woolf in Context. Literature in Context. Cambridge University Press.

Rosa, Hartmut. 2016. Resonanz: Eine Soziologie der Weltbeziehung. Suhrkamp. Translated into English by James Wagner, Resonance: A Sociology of Our Relationship to the World. Polity. 2019.

Simons, Margaret A. 2002. ‘Beauvoir and the Problem of Racism’. In Philosophers on Race: Critical Issues, edited by Julie K. Ward and Tommy L. Lott, Blackwell.

Simons, Margaret A., ed. 2006. The Philosophy of Simone de Beauvoir: Critical Essays, Indiana University Press.

Snaith, A., ed. 2007. Palgrave Advances in Virginia Woolf Studies. Palgrave Macmillan.

Southworth, Helen. 2004. The Intersecting Realities and Fictions of Virginia Woolf and Colette. The Ohio State University Press.

Toop, David. 2010. Sinister Resonance: The Mediumship of the Listener. Continuum.

Villeneuve, Pierre-Éric. 2002. ‘Virginia Woolf among Writers and Critics: The French Intellectual Scene’. In The Reception of Virginia Woolf in Europe, edited by Mary Ann Caws and Nicola Luckhurst, Continuum, pp. 19-38.

Walker, Alice. 1972. ‘In Search of Our Mothers’ Gardens’. In Within the Circle: An Anthology of African American Literary Criticism from the Harlem Renaissance to the Present, edited by Angelyn Mitchell, Duke University Press, 1994.



Scientific committee: Isabelle Alfandary (Sorbonne Nouvelle), Marie Allègre (Birmingham), Rossana Bonadei (Bergamo), Claire Davison (Sorbonne Nouvelle), Valérie Favre (Lyon 2), Michela Gardini (Bergamo), Jean-Louis Jeannelle (Sorbonne), Jessica Passos (Northwestern-Sorbonne Nouvelle), Luca Pinelli (Bergamo-Sorbonne Nouvelle), Bryony Randall (Glasgow), Marine Rouch (Toulouse 2).

Organising committee: Luca Pinelli, Jessica Passos, Claire Davison.



For further information do not hesitate to contact us at woolfbeauvoir22@gmail.com or luca.pinelli@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr / luca.pinelli@unibg.it.



Virginia Woolf & Simone de Beauvoir : intersections et résonances

Bien que l’on réunisse souvent les noms de Virginia Woolf et de Simone de Beauvoir, peu de recherches ont été menées jusqu'à présent sur les intersections entre ces deux autrices. Helen Southworth a consacré quelques pages aux liens entre Woolf et Beauvoir (Southworth 2004 : 126-131) mais surtout dans le but de les relier à Colette, qui est, avec Woolf, le « véritable » sujet de sa monographie. Pierre-Éric Villeneuve (2002) a attiré l'attention sur la façon dont Beauvoir a décrit et fait usage de l'œuvre woolfienne lors de sa tournée de conférences au Japon dans les années 1960, suggérant ainsi que l'intellectuelle française avait une vision matérialiste de Woolf plus riche que celle de la plupart des critiques français·e·s de l’époque. Suzanne Bellamy s’est récemment intéressée à l'héritage des Trois Guinées de Woolf dans le contexte de la « gauche d'après-guerre », en particulier dans l'œuvre de Beauvoir et d'Arendt (Bellamy 2020). Dans un récent chapitre, Maggie Humm explore les similitudes entre l'écriture de Woolf, celle de Beauvoir et l'expérimentalisme cinématographique de la réalisatrice suédoise Mai Zetterling (Humm 2021). En dehors du contexte universitaire, dans son article pour le Guardian, Rachel Cusk s’est quant à elle penchée sur la signification d’« écriture féminine » (Cusk 2009) suite à la nouvelle traduction anglaise par Constance Borde et Sheila Malovany-Chevallier du Deuxième Sexe, publiée en 2009. Cependant, dans les recueils d'essais sur Woolf qui font le plus autorité, Beauvoir est à peine mentionnée (Snaith 2007 ; Randall & Goldman 2012 ; Berman 2016). De même, Woolf n'est évoquée qu'en passant lorsqu'il est question de Beauvoir dans un contexte anglophone, et aucune attention ne lui a été accordée dans la recherche beauvoirienne (Simons 2006 ; Hengehold & Bauer 2017 ; Kirkpatrick 2019). Il est important de souligner que le travail de Toril Moi a constitué un tournant, à la fois dans les études sur Woolf (Moi 1985) et dans les études sur Beauvoir (Moi 1994), mais ses références aux deux autrices demeurent assez circonscrites. Bien qu’en nombre limité, ces diverses contributions démontrent que l’articulation de ces deux figures et œuvres offre de nombreuses pistes d'exploration.



Dans les milieux féministes, tant au sein des communautés militantes que dans les travaux théoriques, la notion d'intersectionnalité est devenue fondamentale : à la suite de l'article fondateur de Crenshaw (Crenshaw 1989), une attention croissante est accordée aux féminismes noirs, queer, radicaux, décoloniaux et anticapitalistes qui insistent sur l’interdépendance de ces luttes de libération. Certain·e·s critiques ont mis en évidence les points aveugles de ces deux « mères » des féminismes de la deuxième vague et/ou renouvelé leurs travaux à la lumière de contributions féministes récentes (par exemple, Walker 1972, Marcus 2004, Coleman 2014 pour Woolf ; Simons 2002, Gines 2014, Altman 2020 pour Beauvoir). Si Southworth (2004) et Villeneuve (2002) ont déjà abordé une partie de la réception de Woolf chez Beauvoir, personne, jusqu’ici, n'a véritablement tenté de mettre en regard ces deux œuvres via la notion d’intersectionnalité.



Récemment, le concept de résonance(s) a gagné en popularité au sein des sciences humaines et sociales et, plus spécifiquement, dans les études littéraires (Dimock 1997 ; Toop 2010 ; Rosa 2016 ; Napolin 2020). Si l’on a parfois jugé cette notion (malléable mais quelque peu nébuleuse) insuffisamment rigoureuse, elle se révèle néanmoins particulièrement heuristique pour les chercheur·e·s s'intéressant aux réverbérations entre les voix textuelles, aux effets d'échos, aux lectorats et à la diffusion progressive des idées au-delà de conceptions purement diachroniques de l'influence. Se proposant d’explorer les résonances entre Woolf, Beauvoir et éventuellement d'autres auteur·ice·s et théoricien·ne·s, ce colloque vise à réunir une hétérogénéité de chercheur·e·s dans une perspective littéraire, philosophique et culturelle, au-delà des frontières disciplinaires, géographiques, linguistiques et textuelles.



Nous souhaitons rassembler spécialistes de Woolf et spécialistes de Beauvoir pour (re)penser ensemble les résonances et intersections de ces deux figures centrales du féminisme de la deuxième vague, à la fois à partir de et au-delà de leurs productions littéraires et philosophiques respectives. Nous invitons des contributions s’attachant en particulier à :

● La réception de Woolf et/ou de Beauvoir dans les cercles féministes, passés et présents ;

● Le féminisme intersectionnel à partir de et après Woolf et Beauvoir ;

● Le son et la résonance dans les œuvres de Woolf et Beauvoir ;

● Littérature et philosophie, théorie littéraire à l’intersection des œuvres de Woolf et de Beauvoir ;

● Pacifisme, fascisme et guerre chez Woolf et Beauvoir ;

● Corps, corporéité, incarnation aux intersections de Woolf et Beauvoir ;

● Écriture de soi, écriture de la vie et autobiographie chez Woolf et Beauvoir ;

● Résonances de Woolf et/ou Beauvoir chez d'autres auteur·ice·s, qu'iels soient leurs contemporain·e·s ou les nôtres (par exemple, Marcel Proust, Simone Weil, Colette, Nathalie Sarraute, Alain Robbe-Grillet, Franz Kafka, Violette Leduc, Annie Ernaux, Rachel Cusk, Ian McEwan, Toni Morrison, bell hooks, Jeannette Winterson, etc. ;)

● Woolf, Beauvoir et la traduction ou en traduction ;

● Woolf, Beauvoir et la tradition philosophique (par exemple, phénoménologie, psychanalyse, philosophie féministe, théorie queer, pensée décoloniale).



Cette conférence internationale et hybride se veut résolument horizontale. Il n'y aura pas d'invité·e·s d’honneur et les communautés universitaires ainsi réunies seront surtout appelées à collaborer, à échanger des idées sur Woolf et Beauvoir. Aucune connaissance approfondie portant à la fois sur Woolf et sur Beauvoir n'est requise et nous encourageons nos participant·e·s à étendre ce principe à leurs interlocuteur·ice·s au cours des questions et échanges lors de la conférence.



Le colloque sera organisé en panels thématiques réunissant Woolf et Beauvoir. Nous accueillons des propositions de communications individuelles, collectives ou de table ronde, à condition que des universitaires spécialistes de Woolf et/ ou de Beauvoir participent à chaque panel. Des propositions de tables rondes autour d'un sujet spécifique ou d'un ouvrage rapprochant Woolf et Beauvoir sont également les bienvenues. Cette conférence donnera lieu à un projet de publication.



Les frais d'inscription à la conférence sont de 20 € pour les universitaires titulaires (maître·sse·s de conférences, professeur·e·s) mais aucun frais n'est exigé pour les étudiant·e·s et les doctorant·e·s. Les langues de la conférence seront l'anglais et le français. Pour que les contributions soient accessibles à tou·te·s, nous demandons à nos contributeur·ice·s de bien vouloir préparer, pour le colloque, un résumé concis et une version de leur travail dans l'autre langue que celle de leur présentation.



Les propositions sont à envoyer à woolfbeauvoir22@gmail.com avant le 20 juin 2022. Pour les communications de 20 minutes, les propositions ne doivent pas dépasser 300 mots et devront être accompagnées de quatre mots-clés et d'une courte biographie (200 mots), ainsi que d'une préférence exprimée pour une participation à la conférence en personne ou en ligne. Pour les tables rondes, les propositions ne doivent pas dépasser 400 mots et doivent inclure une courte biographie pour chaque participant·e à la table ronde (pas plus de 4 personnes, avec une biographie de 200 mots pour chaque intervenant·e). Les notifications d'acceptation seront envoyées avant le 30 juin 2022.



Comité scientifique : Isabelle Alfandary (Sorbonne Nouvelle), Marie Allègre (Birmingham), Rossana Bonadei (Bergame), Claire Davison (Sorbonne Nouvelle), Valérie Favre (Lyon 2), Michela Gardini (Bergame), Jean-Louis Jeannelle (Sorbonne), Jessica Passos (Northwestern-Sorbonne Nouvelle), Luca Pinelli (Bergame-Sorbonne Nouvelle), Bryony Randall (Glasgow), Marine Rouch (Toulouse 2).

Comité d’organisation : Luca Pinelli, Jessica Passos, Claire Davison.



Pour plus d’informations n’hésitez pas à nous contacter : woolfbeauvoir22@gmail.com ou luca.pinelli@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr / luca.pinelli@unibg.it.