Les MCs renvoient souvent à leurs propres performances vocales par le terme de « flow », qui désigne la façon dont elles ou ils articulent et font sonner la langue. Cette notion entrecroise des questions de rythme musical, de cadence prosodique, d’accentuation, de timbre et de hauteur vocale, autant que d’autorité et de subjectivation. Il s’y joue donc une association spécifique du verbal et du vocal qui, parce qu’elle ne s’embarrasse pas d’une correspondance clairement mesurable entre le langage musical et le langage verbal, permet des nuances et des effets subtils. Il nous semble que l’étude du flow permettrait de penser l’association musicale et verbale au sein de l’art de la ou du MC, à condition de nous donner les moyens de mobiliser des outils d’analyse aussi bien littéraires (thématiques, prosodiques) que musicaux, de rythme, de timbre ou de hauteur. C’est à une réflexion sur les outils d’analyse nécessaires à l’étude du flow que nous souhaitons nous consacrer, en évitant le double piège d’un réductionnisme technique et d’un impressionnisme métaphorique.

Une première piste serait d’abord d’écouter les discours des MC, souvent prolixes quant aux qualités de leur flow et/ou de leur voix, notamment dans les morceaux de type egotrip. Il s’agirait alors de comprendre quelles sont les caractéristiques sonores mises en évidence, et de se demander s’il apparaît là un système de valeurs esthétiques partagé. Très souvent, en contrepoint de « mon flow », il y a « leur flow », celui des rivaux et rivales, qui n’est pas à la hauteur, qui manque de souplesse ou d’originalité... Il pourrait également être intéressant de se tourner vers le monde des fans et autres « rap nerds » qui participent également, au fil de longues discussions sur des médiums variés (forums en ligne, chaînes youtube, podcasts), à la constitution d’un consensus toujours temporaire et partiel autour de ce qui fait un bon flow, de quel type de flow est « frais » ou au contraire totalement dépassé.

Une seconde piste de réflexion pourrait proposer des études de cas, et ce à deux échelles : celle de l’individu, dont le flow est la signature vocale, et celle du groupe défini de diverses manières (régional, générationnel, genré, par sous-genre rapologique). On peut se proposer d’analyser le flow d’un ou d’une rappeur.se. Il s’agirait peut-être, dans un premier temps, d’isoler les différents caractères du flow, c’est-à-dire de proposer des analyses rythmiques, qui confronteraient accents prosodiques et accents musicaux du beat ou s’attacherait à analyser les variations rythmiques du flow dans un même morceau (accélérations, ralentissements, ruptures), ou des analyses de voix, et notamment des variations de timbres ou hauteurs proposées par certain.es rappeur.ses. Ces différentes caractéristiques sonores pourraient être mises en relation avec les postures énonciatives variées. Ce travail associerait les méthodes mises au point par des musicologues depuis quelques années (Adams 2008, 2009, 2015, Condit-Schultz 2016, Duinker 2019-2020, Komaniecki 2017, 2020, Migliore 2020, Ohriner 2016, 2019) avec l’étude du contenu verbal et de l’ethos construit en discours.

On pourrait aussi essayer de comprendre comment le flow permet aux rappeur.ses de construire un ethos, voire une scénographie qui multiplie, dans le temps court du clip, les personnages. Parce que le flow est lié aux caractéristiques physiques de la voix, il implique le corps des rappeur.ses et la façon dont les MC le mettent en scène : nombreux.ses sont celles et ceux qui pratiquent différents flows pour donner à entendre plusieurs personnages, jouant notamment sur les hauteurs des voix pour signifier des personnages masculins ou féminins, dans une optique plus ou moins caricaturale. Les flows peuvent également prendre appui sur des marqueurs vocaux associés à certains groupes sociaux. Certains sous-genres (par exemple le nerdcore) jouent même à retourner le stigmate d’une voix et d’un accent largement perçus comme antinomiques avec l’univers du hip-hop pour en faire un parti-pris esthétique. De plus, à travers le flow, le corps est aussi le lieu d’une expérimentation musicale et peut se voir augmenté par des machines ou des accessoires : on pense à l’adjonction de prothèses dentaires/grills qui influent sur la prononciation, ou à l’usage de l’autotune susceptible de conférer à la voix une couleur mécanique.

On pourrait aussi imaginer des études diachroniques de l’évolution du flow - et des critères à travers lesquels on l’évalue - dans le rap francophone, anglophone ou autre, qui permettrait d’historiciser la notion ; des réflexions sur la façon dont un flow (old school, mumble rap, etc.) devient emblématique d’une époque et d’une génération (Mahiou 2021) ; ou dont un flow peut être le marqueur, non seulement d’un individu, mais d’un groupe, d’une région (flow du Sud des États-Unis, « Philly flow »), d’une identité de genre voire d’un crew (le flow Time Bomb, le flow rétro de l’Entourage/1995…). Cette réflexion, dans l’esprit de l’ethnopoétique (Vettorato 2008, 2013) et des travaux récents sur l’aspect performatif et esthétique du rap (Carinos et Hammou 2020, Nachtergael 2021), situerait ainsi le flow à la croisée d’une pensée du style individuel et des pratiques culturelles saisies dans leur dimension collective.



Les propositions de communication, de 300 mots environ, en français ou en anglais, suivi d’une notice biobibliographique, sont à envoyer avant le 1er juin 2022 à marion.coste@cyu.fr, hector.jenni@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr et cyril.vettorato@u-paris.fr.



Les personnes dont les propositions auront été retenues seront informées le 1er juillet 2022.

Colloque organisé par

Marion Coste (Héritages, Cergy Paris Université), Hector Jenni (Thalim, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle) et Cyril Vettorato (CERILAC, Université Paris Cité).

International conference, 18-19 November 2022, Paris Cité University (Grands Moulins)



MCs often refer to their own vocal performances through the term “flow,” which describes the way they articulate language and make it sound. This notion intersects with elements of musical rhythm, prosodic cadence, accentuation, timbre and vocal pitch, as well as authority and subjectivation. It therefore associates the verbal and the vocal in specific ways which, because they do not rest upon a clearly measurable correspondence between musical language and verbal language, allows for nuance and subtle effects. The study of flow should make it possible to think about the association of the musical and the verbal within the art of the MC, provided that we make use of both literary (themes, prosody) and musical tools (rhythm, timbre, pitch). This conference with be devoted to a reflection on the analytical tools necessary to study flows in rap music all the while avoiding the twin traps of technical reductionism and metaphorical impressionism.



A first line of approach would be to listen to the discourse of the MCs, as they are often prolix about the qualities of their flow and/or voice, especially in egotrip type tracks. This should help us understand what sound characteristics are highlighted, and whether or not there appears to be a system of shared aesthetic values around these aspects of performance. Very often, as a counterpoint to "my flow", lies "their flow", that of the MC’s rivals, which is not up to par, lacks flexibility or originality... It might also be of interest to turn to the world of fans and other self-professed "rap nerds" who play an active role, through long discussions on various mediums (online forums, youtube channels, podcasts), in the constitution of an ever-temporary and partial consensus around what makes a good flow, what type of flow is "fresh" or outdated.



A second avenue of reflection could revolve around case studies, on two scales: that of an individual MC, whose flow works as his/her vocal signature, and that of variously defined groups (regional, generational, gendered, musical sub-genres). Participants may propose to analyze the flow of a particular rapper. It may involve, first, the methodological isolation of the various characteristics of said flow: its rhythm, in particular the relation between its prosodic accents and the musical accents of the beat, as well as the rhythmic variations of the flow in one particular track (accelerations, decelerations, breaks); the features of the voice itself, such as variations in timbre or pitch. These different sound characteristics could be linked to various enunciative postures. This work would possibly combine the methods developed by musicologists over the past few years (Adams 2008, 2009, 2015, Condit-Schultz 2016, Duinker 2019-2020, Komaniecki 2017, 2020, Migliore 2020, Ohriner 2016, 2019) with the study of verbal content and ethos built into speech.



Participants may try to show how flow allows rappers to build an ethos, a scenography even, that multiplies the characters they embody in the short duration of a music video. Because flow is linked to the physical characteristics of the voice, the body of the MCs and the way they stage it are also involved. Many artists practice different flows to give voice to several characters, playing in particular on the pitch of their voice to signify (usually caricatured) male or female characters. Flows can also rely on vocal markers associated with certain social groups. Certain sub-genres (for example nerdcore) even play on reversing the stigma of a voice and/or accent widely perceived as antinomic with the universe of hip-hop to turn it into an aesthetic stance. Moreover, through flow, the body is also the site of musical experimentation and can be augmented by objects or accessories – see for instance dental prostheses/grills which affect pronunciation, or the use of autotune.



Diachronic studies on the evolution of flow - and the criteria through which it is evaluated - in France, the United States or any other country would be welcome, as they would prove useful to better historicize the notion, as well as reflections on how a particular flow (old school, mumble rap, etc.) has become emblematic of an era and a generation (Mahiou 2021) or the marker, not only of an individual, but of a group, a region (flow from the South of the United States, "Philly flow"), a gender identity or even a crew (the Time Bomb flow, the retro flow of Entourage/1995 in France…). This reflection, in the spirit of ethnopoetics (Vettorato 2008, 2013) and recent works on the performative and aesthetic aspects of rap (Carinos and Hammou 2020, Nachtergael 2021), would thus place flow at the crossroads of individual style and the collective dimension of cultural practices.



Proposals for papers, of approximately 300 words, in French or in English, followed by a short bio, should be sent before June 1st to marion.coste@cyu.fr, hector.jenni@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr and cyril.vettorato@u-paris.fr.



Applicants whose proposals have been selected will be notified by July 1, 2022.

Conference organized by

Marion Coste (Héritages, Cergy Paris Université), Hector Jenni (Thalim, Sorbonne Nouvelle University) and Cyril Vettorato (CERILAC, Université Paris Cité).