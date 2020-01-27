Université du Québec à Montréal

Appel à communications

Colloque interdisciplinaire “Migrations interdiscursives : Penser la circulation des idées”

22-23 octobre 2020

Université du Québec à Montréal

Call for papers

Interdisciplinary conference "Interdiscursive Migrations. Shifting ideas: a Reflection"

Montreal, October 22-23, 2020

Université du Québec à Montréal



Certaines idées, en raison de leur plasticité, se sont prêtées à des déplacements conceptuels qui permettent d’éclairer la dynamique des discours (entendus ici comme systèmes de concepts grâce auxquels on prétend exprimer et exercer un savoir à propos d'un objet réel), la façon dont ceux-ci interagissent les uns avec les autres, voire les uns contre les autres, afin de définir leur objet propre. L’idée qui passe d’un domaine discursif à un autre transporte en effet avec elle un ensemble d’associations, de connotations, d’images, de valeurs, qui vient féconder le champ d’expérience et de pensée qui se l’approprie. La notion de trace du domaine d’origine est à cet égard essentielle. Elle fait intervenir l’idée qu’il y aurait des « interférences » entre les discours alors que l’idée ou la notion qui a migré porte en elle ses significations antérieures qui sont toujours susceptibles de refaire surface à l’occasion de la nouvelle mise en discours. Il importe alors d’appréhender comment une notion ou un ensemble de notions se déterritorialise de son contexte d’origine pour se reterritorialiser dans un autre.

Au cours de ce colloque, nous aimerions ainsi vous inviter à vous pencher sur ce phénomène largement répandu dans la pensée ancienne et moderne (cf. Bercot and Erman, Transferts de concepts : d’un savoir à l’autre, 2006), et que l’on pourrait nommer migration interdiscursive. Il s'agira donc de réfléchir à la perméabilité des frontières qui séparent les différents domaines du savoir en pensant les champs de provenance et les champs d’appartenance d’une idée, en se demandant quand finit le transfert, quand s’achève le voyage. Par ailleurs, il faut comprendre ce qui permet et motive le transfert, puis analyser en retour comment cela affecte le discours d'accueil et comment cette migration est susceptible de transformer l’objet même de ce discours. Il s’agit en somme de penser la circulation des idées.



Par exemple, la notion d’autopsie remonte au moins à Dioscoride (De materia medica, 50-70), chez qui elle désigne l’observation directe, mais dont la forme autoptes se trouve déjà chez Hérodote (Histoires, livre 8, chap. 79 et passim, Ve siècle a.v. J.-C.) pour parler du témoin oculaire. Comment comprendre qu’elle désigne ensuite non seulement l’initié qui voit le dieu en face au terme de son initiation, mais aussi le sujet même de l’Apocalypse chez des historiens des religions ultérieurs ? Peut-être faut-il voir dans la valeur testimoniale de l’idée d’autopsie la voie de traverse entre le domaine historique et le domaine religieux. Ainsi, d’une part, dans trois domaines majeurs de la tradition ancienne (l’historiographie, la religion et la médecine), on peut constater au moyen de cette idée particulière l’articulation de leurs régimes épistémologiques et, d’autre part, la façon dont elle a pu s’imposer comme procédé de véridiction. Car dans ces trois domaines d’enquête, l’autopsie est au fondement de la découverte de la vérité et de sa validation. Il s’agit chaque fois bien sûr d’une observation liée au regard personnel, mais distanciée et produisant une vérité à valeur générale : la certitude historique fondée sur le témoignage de première main; la vérité spirituelle de l’initié, considérée par les autres comme indiscutable quoique ésotérique; le savoir du médecin qui travaille à éliminer toute médiation.



Dès lors, nous aimerions que ce colloque soit un espace ouvert. Il pourrait accueillir des réflexions théoriques sur le phénomène de la migration des idées ou des études de cas, à l’instar de celle que nous avons proposée à titre d’exemple. Nous aimerions qu’il constitue le lieu d’une collaboration interdisciplinaire, réunissant aussi bien des spécialistes de l’histoire, de l’histoire de l’art, de la médecine et de la philosophie que des lettres.



Les communications, de 20 à 25 minutes, devront être inédites et en français ou en anglais. Notez qu’une publication des actes du colloque est prévue, et que nous pourrons offrir du soutien financier pour le déplacement des participant.e.s, le cas échéant.



Les propositions de communication (titre et résumé de 250 mots, avec une courte biobibliographie mentionnant l’université d’attache, le sujet des recherches et les publications, s’il y a lieu) devront être envoyées avant le 30 juin 2020 (23h59) à l’adresse suivante : migrationsinterdiscursives@gmail.com. Merci d’indiquer en objet : Nom, prénom, titre de la proposition.



COMITÉ ORGANISATEUR

Marie-Pierre Krück (Chercheure de collège et professeure, Collège de Maisonneuve)

Savannah Kocevar (Université de Lorraine/Université du Québec à Montréal)

Émilie Bauduin (Université du Québec à Montréal)

Ulysse Carrière-Bouchard (Université de Montréal)

*



Due to their plasticity, certain ideas have been exposed to conceptual shifts which have shed light upon the dynamics of discourses (understood as systems of concepts through which we claim to express and exercise knowledge about a real object), and how they interact or oppose each other to define their own object. The idea that transfers from one discursive domain to another conveys associations, connotations, images and values which encourages growth within each area of expertise and thought which makes it its own. The notion of trace from the domain of origin is essential in this regard. It implies the thought that there could be “interference” between discourses when the idea or notion that has migrated carries its earlier meanings, that may always resurface when used in a new discourse. It is therefore important to understand how a notion or a set of notions can de-territorialize itself from its original context to re-territorialize in another.



During this conference, we invite you to reflect on this discursive phenomenon, which has widely spread in ancient and modern thought (see Bercot and Erman, Transferts de concepts: d’un savoir à l’autre, 2006), and that could be termed interdiscursive migration. The purpose of the conference is to reflect on the permeability between the borders that separate the different fields of expertise, more specifically by asking where an idea originated, where it belongs in a field of expertise, when transference of an idea begins and where its journey ends. To this end, we wish to consider what authorizes and warrants the transfer of ideas, and then consider how this affects the welcoming discourse, and how this migration is likely to transform the very object of the discourse in which the idea is found. To put it plainly, we wish to reflect on the circulation of ideas.



For example, the notion of autopsy goes back at least to Dioscorides (De materia medica, 50-70), in which the term refers to direct observation, however it is already found in the form autoptes in Herodotus (Histoires, book 8, chapter 79 et passim, 5th century BC) to designate an “eyewitness”. How can we explain that the word refers to not only the subject of an initiation that sees his god at the end of the process, but, also, is used as the very subject of Revelation in the texts of later religion historians? Perhaps this can reflect the fact that the heritage of the term is such that the idea of autopsy stands at a crossroads between the historical and religious fields. Indeed, in the three major areas of the ancient tradition (historiography, religion and medicine), this specific idea serves to articulate each epistemological regime and, in addition, the manner in which this idea was able to assert itself as a method of validation of truths. Of course, in each domain truths are observed from a personal gaze, but distanced from it they produce a truth of general value: historical certainty is based on first-hand testimony; the spiritual truth of the initiate, considered by others to be indisputable though esoteric, and the knowledge of doctors works to eliminate all mediation.



Therefore, we would like for this conference to be an open space. It could serve to accommodate theoretical reflections on the phenomenon of the migration of ideas or case studies, as the one proposed as an example. We aim to provide a space for interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together specialists from fields such as history, art history, medicine and philosophy as well as letters.



Submissions, from 20 to 25 minutes, must be original and in French or English. Please note that a publication of selected papers from the conference is anticipated. We can also offer financial support for participants travelling from abroad, if necessary.



Proposals (title and abstract of 250 words, accompanied by a short academic biography mentioning the individual’s home university) are to be submitted to migrationsinterdiscursives@gmail.com by June 30, 2020. Please mention: Surname, Name and proposal title in the email’s subject.



ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

Marie-Pierre Krück (College researcher and professor, Collège de Maisonneuve)

Savannah Kocevar (Université de Lorraine/Université du Québec à Montréal)

Émilie Bauduin (Université du Québec à Montréal)

Ulysse Carrière-Bouchard (Université de Montréal)





Due to their plasticity, certain ideas have been exposed to conceptual shifts which have shed light upon the dynamics of discourses (understood as systems of concepts through which we claim to express and exercise knowledge about a real object), and how they interact or oppose each other to define their own object. The idea that transfers from one discursive domain to another conveys associations, connotations, images and values which encourages growth within each area of expertise and thought which makes it its own. The notion of trace from the domain of origin is essential in this regard. It implies the thought that there could be “interference” between discourses when the idea or notion that has migrated carries its earlier meanings, that may always resurface when used in a new discourse. It is therefore important to understand how a notion or a set of notions can de-territorialize itself from its original context to re-territorialize in another.



During this conference, we invite you to reflect on this discursive phenomenon, which has widely spread in ancient and modern thought (see Bercot and Erman, Transferts de concepts: d’un savoir à l’autre, 2006), and that could be termed interdiscursive migration. The purpose of the conference is to reflect on the permeability between the borders that separate the different fields of expertise, more specifically by asking where an idea originated, where it belongs in a field of expertise, when transference of an idea begins and where its journey ends. To this end, we wish to consider what authorizes and warrants the transfer of ideas, and then consider how this affects the welcoming discourse, and how this migration is likely to transform the very object of the discourse in which the idea is found. To put it plainly, we wish to reflect on the circulation of ideas.



For example, the notion of autopsy goes back at least to Dioscorides (De materia medica, 50-70), in which the term refers to direct observation, however it is already found in the form autoptes in Herodotus (Histoires, book 8, chapter 79 et passim, 5th century BC) to designate an “eyewitness”. How can we explain that the word refers to not only the subject of an initiation that sees his god at the end of the process, but, also, is used as the very subject of Revelation in the texts of later religion historians? Perhaps this can reflect the fact that the heritage of the term is such that the idea of autopsy stands at a crossroads between the historical and religious fields. Indeed, in the three major areas of the ancient tradition (historiography, religion and medicine), this specific idea serves to articulate each epistemological regime and, in addition, the manner in which this idea was able to assert itself as a method of validation of truths. Of course, in each domain truths are observed from a personal gaze, but distanced from it they produce a truth of general value: historical certainty is based on first-hand testimony; the spiritual truth of the initiate, considered by others to be indisputable though esoteric, and the knowledge of doctors works to eliminate all mediation.



Therefore, we would like for this conference to be an open space. It could serve to accommodate theoretical reflections on the phenomenon of the migration of ideas or case studies, as the one proposed as an example. We aim to provide a space for interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together specialists from fields such as history, art history, medicine and philosophy as well as letters.



Submissions, from 20 to 25 minutes, must be original and in French or English. Please note that a publication of selected papers from the conference is anticipated. We can also offer financial support for participants travelling from abroad, if necessary.



Proposals (title and abstract of 250 words, accompanied by a short academic biography mentioning the individual’s home university) are to be submitted to migrationsinterdiscursives@gmail.com by June 30, 2020. Please mention: Surname, Name and proposal title in the email’s subject.



ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

Marie-Pierre Krück (College researcher and professor, Collège de Maisonneuve)

Savannah Kocevar (Université de Lorraine/Université du Québec à Montréal)

Émilie Bauduin (Université du Québec à Montréal)

Ulysse Carrière-Bouchard (Université de Montréal)





Due to their plasticity, certain ideas have been exposed to conceptual shifts which have shed light upon the dynamics of discourses (understood as systems of concepts through which we claim to express and exercise knowledge about a real object), and how they interact or oppose each other to define their own object. The idea that transfers from one discursive domain to another conveys associations, connotations, images and values which encourages growth within each area of expertise and thought which makes it its own. The notion of trace from the domain of origin is essential in this regard. It implies the thought that there could be “interference” between discourses when the idea or notion that has migrated carries its earlier meanings, that may always resurface when used in a new discourse. It is therefore important to understand how a notion or a set of notions can de-territorialize itself from its original context to re-territorialize in another.



During this conference, we invite you to reflect on this discursive phenomenon, which has widely spread in ancient and modern thought (see Bercot and Erman, Transferts de concepts: d’un savoir à l’autre, 2006), and that could be termed interdiscursive migration. The purpose of the conference is to reflect on the permeability between the borders that separate the different fields of expertise, more specifically by asking where an idea originated, where it belongs in a field of expertise, when transference of an idea begins and where its journey ends. To this end, we wish to consider what authorizes and warrants the transfer of ideas, and then consider how this affects the welcoming discourse, and how this migration is likely to transform the very object of the discourse in which the idea is found. To put it plainly, we wish to reflect on the circulation of ideas.



For example, the notion of autopsy goes back at least to Dioscorides (De materia medica, 50-70), in which the term refers to direct observation, however it is already found in the form autoptes in Herodotus (Histoires, book 8, chapter 79 et passim, 5th century BC) to designate an “eyewitness”. How can we explain that the word refers to not only the subject of an initiation that sees his god at the end of the process, but, also, is used as the very subject of Revelation in the texts of later religion historians? Perhaps this can reflect the fact that the heritage of the term is such that the idea of autopsy stands at a crossroads between the historical and religious fields. Indeed, in the three major areas of the ancient tradition (historiography, religion and medicine), this specific idea serves to articulate each epistemological regime and, in addition, the manner in which this idea was able to assert itself as a method of validation of truths. Of course, in each domain truths are observed from a personal gaze, but distanced from it they produce a truth of general value: historical certainty is based on first-hand testimony; the spiritual truth of the initiate, considered by others to be indisputable though esoteric, and the knowledge of doctors works to eliminate all mediation.



Therefore, we would like for this conference to be an open space. It could serve to accommodate theoretical reflections on the phenomenon of the migration of ideas or case studies, as the one proposed as an example. We aim to provide a space for interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together specialists from fields such as history, art history, medicine and philosophy as well as letters.



Submissions, from 20 to 25 minutes, must be original and in French or English. Please note that a publication of selected papers from the conference is anticipated. We can also offer financial support for participants travelling from abroad, if necessary.



Proposals (title and abstract of 250 words, accompanied by a short academic biography mentioning the individual’s home university) are to be submitted to migrationsinterdiscursives@gmail.com by June 30, 2020. Please mention: Surname, Name and proposal title in the email’s subject.



ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

Marie-Pierre Krück (College researcher and professor, Collège de Maisonneuve)

Savannah Kocevar (Université de Lorraine/Université du Québec à Montréal)

Émilie Bauduin (Université du Québec à Montréal)

Ulysse Carrière-Bouchard (Université de Montréal)

