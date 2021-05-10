Jérusalem

Colloque en Hommage à Albert Memmi,

à l'occasion du premier anniversaire de sa mort

Albert Memmi Centenary International Conference

Marking the First Anniversary of his Death

Institut Ben Zvi & CFEJ, Jérusalem





Sunday, May 23rd - Tuesday, May 25th 2021

Zoom conference



Sunday, May 23, 2021

16:30-18:30 (Israel Local Time) Opening Session

Chair: Prof. Haim Saadoun, Director, Documentation Center of North African Jews during World War II- Ben-Zvi institute, The Open University of Israel



Greetings

Mr. Yaacov Yaniv, Director General, Yad Ben-Zvi

Prof. Ofra Tirosh-Becker,Director, Ben-Zvi Institute for the Study of Jewish Communities in the East, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Ambassador Eric Danon, Ambassadeur de France en Israël

Prof. Avriel Bar-Levav,Head of the Center for the Study of Relations between Jews, Christians and Muslims, The Open University of Israel

Dr. Vincent Lemire, Directeur, Centre de recherche français à Jérusalem



Keynote lecture

Prof. Émérite Guy Dugas, Université Paul Valéry-Montpellier 3

Des Hypothèses infiniesau Narcissisme partagé: les 5 engagements d'Albert Memmi (F)

Mr. Max Memmi, Paris

Dans l'intimité d'Albert Memmi (F)

--------------------

El Hara, A movie directed by Margaux Fitoussi and Mo Scarpelli

A Rake Films production (16 Mins.)





Monday, May 24, 2021

(Israel Local Time) Memmi en son temps 13:00-15:00

Chair: Prof. Meir M. Bar-Asher, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Prof. Haïm Saadoun, Institut Ben-Zvi, L'Université Ouverte d'Israël

Les camps de travail en Tunisie: le point de vue de Memmi (F)

Mr. Riccardo Bravi, Université Aix-Marseille

Le premier Memmi et l’éloignement d’une vision marxiste de la colonisation (F)

Prof. Colette Zytnicki, Université de Toulouse

Albert Memmi et la revue du FSJU, L’Arche (F)

Dr.Claire Rubinstein, Paris

Albert Memmi, du migrant juif confronté au monde moderne, au penseur universel (F)

15:15-17:15 Histoire et sociologie

Chair: Dr. Orit Ouaknine-Yekutieli, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Prof. Nisrine Slitine El Mghari, Université du Kentucky

De l’impasse à la ville: un périple dé formation dans La Statue de sel (F)

Prof. Yolande Cohen, Université du Québec à Montréal

Serais-je resté dans cette ville que tout de même j’aurais été un exilé, car l’exil est en moi (F)

Prof. Clara Lévy, Institut d’Etudes Européennes, Université Paris 8

La tension entre Orient et Occident dans l’œuvre d’Albert Memmi (F)

Mr. Claude Sitbon, Israel

La Statue de sel et les poupées russes (F)



17:30-19:30 Le temps long de l’Histoire, la question de l’identité

Chair: Dr. Hanan Harif, Deputy Director, Ben-Zvi Institute for the Study of Jewish Communities in the East

Dr. Maya Hauptman, Université de Haïfa

La Terre intérieure ou l’impossible assimilation (F)

Prof. Simone Grossman, L'Université Bar-Ilan

Le Pharaon: écriture romanesque et historicité (F)

Dr. Gilat Brav, Independent Researcher, Israel

Attempts of fusion between Universalism and traditional Judaism values in Albert Memmi’s oeuvre (E)





Tuesday, May 25, 2021

14:00-16:00 (Israel Local Time) Décolonial et postcolonial au Maghreb

Chair: Roselyne Dery, Attachée pour le livre à l'ambassade de France en Israël

Prof. Denis Charbit, L'Université Ouverte d'Israël

Du Portrait du colonisé (1957) au Portrait du décolonisé (2004): Memmi s'est-il renié? (F)

Prof. Jonathan Judaken, Rhodes College

Memmi’s Zionism in a post-colonial age (E)

Mr.Yonathan Listik, University of Amsterdam

Post-colonial Jewish identity between Memmi and Slabodsky (E)

Mrs.Yael Attia, University of Potsdam

Albert Memmi: A portrait of a post-colonial Jewish thinker (E)



Musical intermission

16:15-17:45 Closing session

Chair: Prof. Noam Stillman, University of Oklahoma, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Keynote lecture

Prof. Michel Abitbol, Université hébraïque de Jérusalem

Albert Memmi et ses émules du Maroc et d’Algérie dans la lutte pour l’indépendance du Maghreb (F)



ההרצאות בצרפתית ילוו בתרגום סימולטני לשפה האנגלית

Lectures in French accompanied by simultaneous translation into English

