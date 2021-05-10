Agenda | Évènements & colloques
Hommage à Albert Memmi (Institut Ben Zvi & CFEJ, Jérusalem)
Colloque en Hommage à Albert Memmi,
à l'occasion du premier anniversaire de sa mort
Albert Memmi Centenary International Conference
Marking the First Anniversary of his Death
Institut Ben Zvi & CFEJ, Jérusalem
Sunday, May 23rd - Tuesday, May 25th 2021
Zoom conference
Sunday, May 23, 2021
16:30-18:30 (Israel Local Time) Opening Session
Chair: Prof. Haim Saadoun, Director, Documentation Center of North African Jews during World War II- Ben-Zvi institute, The Open University of Israel
Greetings
Mr. Yaacov Yaniv, Director General, Yad Ben-Zvi
Prof. Ofra Tirosh-Becker,Director, Ben-Zvi Institute for the Study of Jewish Communities in the East, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Ambassador Eric Danon, Ambassadeur de France en Israël
Prof. Avriel Bar-Levav,Head of the Center for the Study of Relations between Jews, Christians and Muslims, The Open University of Israel
Dr. Vincent Lemire, Directeur, Centre de recherche français à Jérusalem
Keynote lecture
Prof. Émérite Guy Dugas, Université Paul Valéry-Montpellier 3
Des Hypothèses infiniesau Narcissisme partagé: les 5 engagements d'Albert Memmi (F)
Mr. Max Memmi, Paris
Dans l'intimité d'Albert Memmi (F)
--------------------
El Hara, A movie directed by Margaux Fitoussi and Mo Scarpelli
A Rake Films production (16 Mins.)
Monday, May 24, 2021
(Israel Local Time) Memmi en son temps 13:00-15:00
Chair: Prof. Meir M. Bar-Asher, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Prof. Haïm Saadoun, Institut Ben-Zvi, L'Université Ouverte d'Israël
Les camps de travail en Tunisie: le point de vue de Memmi (F)
Mr. Riccardo Bravi, Université Aix-Marseille
Le premier Memmi et l’éloignement d’une vision marxiste de la colonisation (F)
Prof. Colette Zytnicki, Université de Toulouse
Albert Memmi et la revue du FSJU, L’Arche (F)
Dr.Claire Rubinstein, Paris
Albert Memmi, du migrant juif confronté au monde moderne, au penseur universel (F)
15:15-17:15 Histoire et sociologie
Chair: Dr. Orit Ouaknine-Yekutieli, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
Prof. Nisrine Slitine El Mghari, Université du Kentucky
De l’impasse à la ville: un périple dé formation dans La Statue de sel (F)
Prof. Yolande Cohen, Université du Québec à Montréal
Serais-je resté dans cette ville que tout de même j’aurais été un exilé, car l’exil est en moi (F)
Prof. Clara Lévy, Institut d’Etudes Européennes, Université Paris 8
La tension entre Orient et Occident dans l’œuvre d’Albert Memmi (F)
Mr. Claude Sitbon, Israel
La Statue de sel et les poupées russes (F)
17:30-19:30 Le temps long de l’Histoire, la question de l’identité
Chair: Dr. Hanan Harif, Deputy Director, Ben-Zvi Institute for the Study of Jewish Communities in the East
Dr. Maya Hauptman, Université de Haïfa
La Terre intérieure ou l’impossible assimilation (F)
Prof. Simone Grossman, L'Université Bar-Ilan
Le Pharaon: écriture romanesque et historicité (F)
Dr. Gilat Brav, Independent Researcher, Israel
Attempts of fusion between Universalism and traditional Judaism values in Albert Memmi’s oeuvre (E)
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
14:00-16:00 (Israel Local Time) Décolonial et postcolonial au Maghreb
Chair: Roselyne Dery, Attachée pour le livre à l'ambassade de France en Israël
Prof. Denis Charbit, L'Université Ouverte d'Israël
Du Portrait du colonisé (1957) au Portrait du décolonisé (2004): Memmi s'est-il renié? (F)
Prof. Jonathan Judaken, Rhodes College
Memmi’s Zionism in a post-colonial age (E)
Mr.Yonathan Listik, University of Amsterdam
Post-colonial Jewish identity between Memmi and Slabodsky (E)
Mrs.Yael Attia, University of Potsdam
Albert Memmi: A portrait of a post-colonial Jewish thinker (E)
Musical intermission
16:15-17:45 Closing session
Chair: Prof. Noam Stillman, University of Oklahoma, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Keynote lecture
Prof. Michel Abitbol, Université hébraïque de Jérusalem
Albert Memmi et ses émules du Maroc et d’Algérie dans la lutte pour l’indépendance du Maghreb (F)
- ההרצאות בצרפתית ילוו בתרגום סימולטני לשפה האנגלית
Lectures in French accompanied by simultaneous translation into English
קישור ישיר למפגש בזום - Direct link
https://ybz-org-il.zoom.us/j/85927159457?pwd=ODhEaDBiUEV0Y0pXdWJJQTNlT3NUZz09
סיסמה - Password
874730
*