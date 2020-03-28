Online / En ligne

CFP: Diversity, Decolonization, and the French Curriculum

A Two-day Virtual Conference (Zoom)

Date: November 13-14, 2020

Organizers:

Siham Bouamer (Sam Houston State University) and Loic Bourdeau (University of Louisiana-Lafayette)

In 2017 and 2019, the “Diversity, Decolonization, and the German Curriculum” (DDGC) collective brought together scholars in German studies “to discuss pedagogical approaches, course design, and instructional materials […] to make […] classrooms more inclusive and reflective of the diversity of […] students.” Following those conversations, Regine Criser and Ervin Malakaj, the two co-founders of the collective, gathered and published essays which seek “(1) to examine German Studies curricular models against the backdrop of diversity and decolonization discourses and (2) to offer curricular models, which help facilitate criticality in the spirit of diversity and decolonization discourses by connecting German Studies with critical race, gender, sexuality, migration, Indigenous, and disability studies” (p. 17). More recently, the Institute of Modern Languages Research (IMLR) organized a conference on “Decolonizing Modern Languages” (postponed due to COVID-19), with similar goals.

During this two-day virtual conference, the goal of the “Diversity, Decolonization, and the French Curriculum” (DDFC) is to provide, as a newly founded collective, a space for scholars, instructors, and practitioners to continue similar conversations in French and Francophone studies; to investigate and share strategies and ideas to diversify and decolonize the curriculum. Following the event, we plan to follow the DDGS example and put together a volume of essays.

We invite proposals for 15-minute presentations, panels, or workshops from scholars, instructors, or practitioners in French studies. Topics may include, but are not limited to:

Accessibility/Disability studies

Beyond/Reassessing the Literary Canon

Black and ethnic studies in the French curriculum

Decolonizing the French curriculum

Dealing with the “fallen” artists (e.g., Céline, Polanski, etc.)

Diversifying the French curriculum

Feminism and Intersectionality

Language épicène in the French classroom and curriculum

Social and economic justice

The place of the colonial past in the curriculum

Trigger warning, microaggressions and the French classroom

Queering French studies: teaching, research, service

Abstract of 250 words (+ short biography) in French or English should be sent to Siham Bouamer (sbouamer@shsu.edu) and Loic Bourdeau (loic.bourdeau@louisiana.edu) by June 30, 2020.

Selected contributors will be notified within two weeks of the deadline.

Questions/inquiries are most welcome.