Caring in the eighteenth-century (MLA 202, Washington DC)
Information publiée le 31 janvier 2021 par Marc Escola (source : Tracy L. Rutler)
Le 20 mars 2021
Washington DC, USA
Caring in the Eighteenth-Century
We invite papers that reflect on notions of care in the 18th-century Francophone world.
What does it mean to theorize / practice care in the 18th century? What is the legacy of such practices today?
Deadline for submission: March 20, 2021
Please send 300-word abstracts (French or English) to: Tracy Rutler, tlr5393@psu.edu.