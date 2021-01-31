Washington DC, USA

Caring in the Eighteenth-Century

We invite papers that reflect on notions of care in the 18th-century Francophone world.

What does it mean to theorize / practice care in the 18th century? What is the legacy of such practices today?

Deadline for submission: March 20, 2021

Please send 300-word abstracts (French or English) to: Tracy Rutler, tlr5393@psu.edu.