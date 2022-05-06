Faculty of Languages, University of Tripoli-Libya

Call for submission in Issue 25 (July 2022) of the Journal of the Faculty of Languages



The Editorial Board of the Journal of the Faculty of Languages, University of Tripoli, a semi-annual blind peer-reviewed journal (July-December) with ISSN-4016-2790 specialized in Translation Studies, Literature, Arabic, French, English, Italian, and Spanish Languages, welcomes the launch of a call to accept manuscript submissions in Issue 25.



The Journal accepts original high-quality manuscripts. It opens the door for all researchers, including master's and doctoral students.



Manuscripts should meet the guidelines stipulated in the Journal of the Faculty of Languages. To view the submission guidelines, please visit:



https://uot.edu.ly/lan/local/files/documents/1649111494_doc.pdf



Manuscript submission should follow the instructions in the Template provided by the Journal for Arabic and foreign languages. To download the Template, visit this link:



https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj



The Editorial Board of the Journal of the Faculty of Languages, University of Tripoli, is also pleased to receive the contributions of researchers according to their field of specialization. Manuscripts should be sent to the Editor via this email:



allogat@uot.edu.ly



Authors should review the technical guidelines before submitting their manuscripts.



You can view previous issues of the Journal here:



https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj



Manuscripts will be received until May 31, 2022



Issue will be released in July 30, 2022

*



ترحّب الهيئة العلمية لمجلة كلية اللغات جامعة طرابلس، مجلة أكاديمية محكمة علمية دولية نصف سنوية (يوليو - ديسمبر) ذات الترقيم الدولي-4016-2790 ISSNمتخصصة في الآداب واللغات العربية والفرنسية والإنجليزية والإيطالية و الأسبانية و الترجمة، بإطلاق دعوة لقبول أبحاث ودراسات لنشرها في العدد 25.



تقبل الأبحـــاث الأصلية ذات الجودة العالية وتفتح المجلة المجال لكل الباحثين من داخل ليبيا وخارجها وأيضا لطلبة الماجستير والدكتوراه.



تقبل المقالات التي تتوفر فيها الشروط المنصوص عليها في مجلة كلية اللغات



للاطلاع على الشروط و الضوابط يرجى زيارة الرابط التالي:



https://uot.edu.ly/lan/local/files/documents/1649111494_doc.pdf



يجب اتباع التعليمات الواردة وتطبيقها في القالب المخصص من المجلة للغة العربية و اللغات الأجنبية. لتحميل القالب المخصص يجب الدخول لموقع المجلة و اختيار القالب المخصص للكتابة:



https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj



كما يسعد هيئة تحرير مجلة كلية اللغات جامعة طرابلس بأن تستقبل اسهامات الباحثين وفق مجال تخصصاتهم ووفق القالب المخصص لذلك عبر البريد الالكتروني للمجلة:



allogat@uot.edu.ly



ملاحظة :يؤمل الاطلاع على شروط النشر الفنية والعلمية قبل ارسال المقال.



يمكنكم الاطلاع على الاعداد السابقة من خلال الرابط التالي



https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj



تواريخ هامة



- تستقبل البحوث حتي 31 مايو 2022



- موعد صدور العدد 30 يوليو 2022

