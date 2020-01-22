Dipartimento di Lingue, Letterature e Culture Moderne, Università di Bologna

LILEC Graduate Conference:

Literature and Other Worlds: Genres, Politics, Society

Università di Bologna, 7 May 2020

Conference languages: Italian and English

Keynote Speaker: Christine Berberich (University of Portsmouth)

This conference aims to reflect on the relation between literature and society, starting from a conception of narrative genres intended as a site of elaboration of the real in its complexity and as a site of political resistance, as fostering the circulation of ideas and participation in the public sphere. This does not necessarily imply an adherence to realism, as shown by the ideological import of fantasy, the fantastic and other ‘de-realising’ forms.

The evolution of genres throughout the centuries has been marked by a constant questioning of their own premises, also through unceasing negotiations with other expressive codes and with changes in media, society and politics. This process appears to have intensified and increased in our present, when we are witnessing a growing hybridisation and refunctionalisation of literary genres, including mass genres, the conventions and techniques of which are used to convey ever-new contents, opening to a prism of unprecedented relations between narrative and socio-political categories.

Moving from these reflections, this one-day conference aims to welcome presentations on a range of subjects including genres and themes such as:

dystopia, utopia, speculative fiction, ucronia/alternative history, science fiction, horror;

history, historical novels, historiographic metafiction;

genres, media and transmediality, adaptation, multimodal narratives;

memory, trauma and amnesia;

sexual and gender identity, identity and belongings, new identities, narratives of identity, identity claims, transnationality and transculturality;

eco-fiction and post-human;

narrative, poetic and performative forms; other forms of discourse.

Please send your abstract (max 250 words ca) and bio (max 150 words ca) to the following e.mail lilecgraduateconference@gmail.comwithin 10 March 2020. Authors will be automatically notified of the submission. Acceptance of papers will be communicated to authors within 20 March 2020.

LILEC Graduate Conference:

Letteratura e altri mondi: generi, politica, società

7 Maggio 2020

Lingue del convegno: italiano e inglese

Intervento inaugurale di Christine Berberich (Università di Portsmouth)

Obiettivo di questa giornata è riflettere insieme sul rapporto tra letteratura e società, muovendo da una visione dei generi narrativi come luogo di elaborazione complessa del reale e di resistenza politica, come spazio di circolazione delle idee e di partecipazione ai dibattiti della sfera pubblica. Questo non implica necessariamente un’adesione al realismo, come dimostra l’impatto ideologico del fantasy, del fantastico e di altre forme ‘de-realizzanti’.

L’evoluzione dei generi nel corso dei secoli è segnata da una costante messa in discussione delle loro stesse premesse anche attraverso continue negoziazioni con altri codici espressivi e con i mutamenti mediatici e socio-politici. Tale processo appare intensificato e accentuato nel nostro presente, in cui assistiamo a una crescente ibridazione e rifunzionalizzazione dei generi letterari, anche di massa, le cui convenzioni e tecniche vengono piegate a veicolare contenuti sempre nuovi, aprendosi a un prisma di rapporti inediti tra categorie narrative e socio-politiche.

Muovendo da queste riflessioni, la giornata si propone di accogliere interventi su un ventaglio di argomenti che comprende generi e temi quali:

distopia, utopia, speculative fiction, ucronia/storia alternativa, fantascienza, horror;

storia, romanzo storico, metanarrazioni storiografiche;

generi, media e transmedialità, adattamenti, narrazioni multimodali;

memoria, trauma e amnesia;

identità sessuale e di genere, identità e appartenenze, nuove identità, narrazioni e rivendicazioni identitarie, transnazionalità e transculturalità;

eco-fiction e postumano;

forme narrative, poetiche e performative; altre forme del discorso.

Abstract (max 250 parole circa) e bio (max 150 parole circa) vanno inviati alla casella di posta lilecgraduateconference@gmail.comentro il 10 marzo 2020. Verrà data a tutti immediata notifica di ricezione. L’accettazione dei paper verrà confermata entro il 20 marzo 2020.