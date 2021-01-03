Milwaukee, WI, USA

Call for Papers for Women in French

2021 Midwest Modern Language Association Convention

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

November 4-7, 2021

The Call for Papers for WIF at the 2021 MMLA Convention (November 4-7 in Milwaukee, WI). Since the 2020 MMLA Convention was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, the organizers have retained the 2020 theme for 2021: “Cultures of Collectivity.”

“At heart, the conference theme seeks to address a set of questions about how meaning is forged in connection with collective acts. How, for example, are cultures created by the gathering together of human subjects? What modes of collectivity, be they formal or informal, arise from culture, or have arisen historically? How might we meet and answer the salient political and social challenges of our time through collective response and collaboration—as artists, as academics, as teachers and students, and as laborers? We seek proposals that wrestle with these (or related) transhistorical questions about what it means to work, think, and join together under the auspices of language, literature, and culture.”

Perhaps of interest are the nascent Cultures of Collectivity that have formed in the virtual sphere over the past year.

Please send a 250-word abstract in French or English along with your academic affiliation, brief bio, and A/V requirements to Jennifer Howell, Illinois State University, jthowel@ilstu.edu by May 1, 2021. Proposals for complete panels and/or roundtables are also welcome.

Notifications will be sent by May 15, 2021. All presenters must be current members of both the Midwest Modern Language Association and Women in French by July 1, 2021 in order to participate. If your submission for 2020 was accepted, you need not resubmit. I will be in contact with those individuals in May to confirm their participation.

Additional information can be found on the conference website:

https://www.luc.edu/mmla/convention/