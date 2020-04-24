>Critic 2/2021

Non-thematic Issue

>Critic is an innovative scholarly journal which covers a wide range of interesting topics, from literary translation to audiovisual and multimedia translation through language technologies, translator training, conference and community interpreting, and intercultural communication. The journal is interested in anything related to languages, translation, culture, and multilingual communication. Published annually, it includes articles and book reviews spanning through the whole translation studies spectrum.

The journal’s non-thematic Issue 2/2021 is set to be out in June 2021. In this vein, the editors invite interesting, original and thought-provoking contributions which tackle any area of translation studies, including but not limited to:

History of translation

Translation theory and practice

Translator’s and interpreter’s professional tools

Terminology, terminography and specialist-oriented issues

Training challenges, opportunities and stakeholders

Relevance and challenges of Continuous professional development

Oral and written literature in translation

The role and impact of translation/interpreting professionals

We welcome full length article (between 5,000 and 7,500 words, including references, author bio, footnotes) and reviews (800-1,000 words). Contributions in English, French, or Spanish, referencing the editorial guidelines (see http://actraductologie.org/author-notes/) should be submitted in Word version (.docx or .doc) to critic@actraductologie.org no later than 15 November 2020 at 18:00 CAT.

IMPORTANT DATES

The editorial calendar is as follows:

Submission deadline: 15 November 2020

15 November 2020 Notification of acceptance to authors: 15 January 2021

15 January 2021 Return of peer-reviewed papers: 15 March 2020

15 March 2020 Submission deadline for updated papers: 20 April 2021

20 April 2021 Publication: 30 June 2021

KEY DATA

Periodicity : 1 Issue per Year

: 1 Issue per Year Peer Review : Yes (Double Blind)

: Yes (Double Blind) Article Processing Fees (APC) : No

: No Access : Hybrid

: Hybrid Formats : Print & Online

: Print & Online ISSN 2707-8531 (Print)



