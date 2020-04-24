Actualité | Appels à contribution
Call for Papers for Critic 2/2021 (Non-Thematic Issue)
>Critic 2/2021
Non-thematic Issue
>Critic is an innovative scholarly journal which covers a wide range of interesting topics, from literary translation to audiovisual and multimedia translation through language technologies, translator training, conference and community interpreting, and intercultural communication. The journal is interested in anything related to languages, translation, culture, and multilingual communication. Published annually, it includes articles and book reviews spanning through the whole translation studies spectrum.
The journal’s non-thematic Issue 2/2021 is set to be out in June 2021. In this vein, the editors invite interesting, original and thought-provoking contributions which tackle any area of translation studies, including but not limited to:
- History of translation
- Translation theory and practice
- Translator’s and interpreter’s professional tools
- Terminology, terminography and specialist-oriented issues
- Training challenges, opportunities and stakeholders
- Relevance and challenges of Continuous professional development
- Oral and written literature in translation
- The role and impact of translation/interpreting professionals
We welcome full length article (between 5,000 and 7,500 words, including references, author bio, footnotes) and reviews (800-1,000 words). Contributions in English, French, or Spanish, referencing the editorial guidelines (see http://actraductologie.org/author-notes/) should be submitted in Word version (.docx or .doc) to critic@actraductologie.org no later than 15 November 2020 at 18:00 CAT.
*
IMPORTANT DATES
The editorial calendar is as follows:
- Submission deadline: 15 November 2020
- Notification of acceptance to authors: 15 January 2021
- Return of peer-reviewed papers: 15 March 2020
- Submission deadline for updated papers: 20 April 2021
- Publication: 30 June 2021
EDITORIAL COMMITTEE
- Stéphanie Engola (University of Yaounde I)
Oumarou Mal Mazou (CIRTI/University of Liège)
- Carlos Djomo (ESIT/Sorbonne Nouvelle)
- Madiha Kassawat (ESIT/Sorbonne Nouvelle)
Muhammed Hussein Mousavinasab (ESIT/Sorbonne Nouvelle)
ADVISORY BOARD
- Paul Bandia (Concordia University)
- Salah Basalamah (University of Ottawa)
- Georges L. Bastin (Université de Montréal)
- Kathryn Batchelor (University College London)
- Alexandre Ndeffo (University of Buea)
- Christine Pagnoulle (University of Liège)
- Charles Soh (ISTIC, Yaoundé)
- Juan Miguel Zarandona (Universidad de Valladolid)
KEY DATA
- Periodicity: 1 Issue per Year
- Peer Review: Yes (Double Blind)
- Article Processing Fees (APC): No
- Access: Hybrid
- Formats: Print & Online
- ISSN 2707-8531 (Print)
PDF VERSION OF THE CALL - MANUSCRIPT PACK