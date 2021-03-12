UCD (Dublin) French and Francophone Studies invites suitably qualified potential and current postgraduate students to apply for two separate French & Francophone Studies fees-only scholarships to fund one year of a postgraduate degree in French (EU fees only) to a maximum of €6550. This FFS Scholarship is suitable for MA in Modern Languages (MAML), M.Litt., or PhD students for calendar year 2021-22 only and is non-renewable.

UCD is committed to providing an inclusive work environment for faculty, staff and students. FFS forms part of the School of Languages, Cultures and Linguistics, UCD. Please click for French and Francophone Studies staff research interests, French Staff Profiles, for postgraduate Taught programmes information and for postgraduate Research degrees information, and contact SLCL Head of Graduate Studies Assoc. Prof. Emer O’Beirne (emer.obeirne@ucd.ie) for further information.

Applications should consist of a covering letter and a CV. Potential M.Litt. and PhD students should include a 500-word research project proposal. Applications should be sent to UCD Head of French, Associate Professor Síofra Pierse (siofra.pierse@ucd.ie) by 31.05.2021