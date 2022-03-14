Sorbonne Université, Paris

Le laboratoire junior OVALE lance un appel à communications pour la journée d’études 2022 qui se déroulera le 11 juin 2022 à Sorbonne Université (un lien Zoom sera disponible si besoin). Elle portera sur le thème annuel, ‘Body Building’. Nous souhaitons ouvrir à l’interprétation cette notion transversale qui permet de réfléchir à la fabrique du corps dans ses multiples acceptions.



Les langues de la journée d’étude sont le français et l’anglais.



Les titres et propositions de communication d’une longueur de 400 mots environ, accompagnées d’une notice bio-bibliographique, sont à envoyer pour le 6 avril 2022 à l’adresse suivante : laboratoire.ovale@gmail.com. Une réponse vous sera adressée le 17 avril 2022. Pour plus d’informations sur la journée d’études, voir l’appel à communications avec la lettre de cadrage ci-dessous ou le pdf en pièce-jointe, ainsi que le site internet d’OVALE : https://ovale.hypotheses.org/.



« Body Building / Building the Body in Literature »



Journée d’études



OVALE, Laboratoire junior de VALE (Sorbonne Université) 11 juin, Paris, France



(English version below)



Si par bodybuilding nous entendons aujourd’hui cette pratique consacrée au développement de la masse musculaire à des fins esthétiques, le bodybuilder, à l’origine, est un ouvrier automobile qui, à la fin du XIXe siècle, construit la carrosserie des véhicules. L’idée de bodybuilding passe ensuite du lexique de la construction automobile à celui de la culture physique, désignant alors le développement, souvent poussé à l’extrême, de la musculature du corps humain. Au départ cantonnée au phénomène de foire avec les muscle men / strongmen qui soulèvent des poids pour divertir les foules, la pratique du bodybuilding gagne en popularité après la Seconde Guerre mondiale, notamment aux États-Unis, et revêt aujourd’hui une toute nouvelle dimension à l’ère des réseaux sociaux où l’apparence et le physique jouent un rôle central. Le terme bodybuilding implique qu’un corps n’est pas donné mais se construit, se travaille, se prépare. Il est en somme le fruit d’e"orts tout orientés vers le culte d’un corps musclé dont l’esthétique n’est pas sans rappeler l’idéal physique grec antique (kalos kagathos). Ce corps — masculin notamment — devient un objet de spectacle et d’exhibition.



Si la pratique du culturisme est la première chose qui nous vient à l’esprit lorsque nous pensons au bodybuilding, nous décidons d’ouvrir l’interprétation du terme aux multiples aspects du corps : le corps littéraire, le corps du texte, le corps politique, le corpus, etc. L’idée de bodybuilding interroge la fabrique du corps / d’un corps / des corps. Aussi parlerons nous de body building, séparant les termes pour les confronter et pour inviter à la réinterprétation plurielle. La notion de body building est transversale.



Si le corps en est l’élément central, elle invite à se jouer des limites de la définition d’un corps et à considérer comment se positionner par rapport à celui-ci. Nous invitons les participants à entrevoir le corps non seulement dans sa précarité, sa vulnérabilité pouvant aller jusqu’à son démembrement et sa destruction, mais également à le considérer à la lumière de sa rematérialisation, soit-elle métaphorique et littéraire, ou pratique par le truchement des technologies et de la science (de la cosmétique à la prothèse). En bref, le corps transformé ou figé, construit, déconstruit, ou encore dé-construit le corps devient un processus continu, en gestation et en transition.



Les axes d’analyse



- Inscrire le corps en littérature



Comment écrire, décrire et mettre en scène le corps en littérature ? L’évocation du corps représente un enjeu certain pour l’auteur.ice : silencieux et invisible sur la page, il devient pourtant l’objet d’une entreprise sisyphienne quand il s’agit de capturer son image. Protéiforme et en constante métamorphose, le corps comme objet d’écriture est dikcile à inscrire autant dans le corpus que dans le corps du texte. Pourtant, la description du ou des corps semble centrale dans l’horizon d’attente du lecteur. De la panoplie du personnage au catalogue (parfois érotique) de ses attributs, de l’individu à la foule, la fabrique du corps par son auteur.ice interroge l’idée d’incarnation. Cette présence / absence du corps en littérature est par ailleurs remise en question au théâtre, qui fait naître le texte comme incarnation par le corps, sa voix et sa présence.



- Construire le corps en littérature



Si le corps est déjà construit et reconstruit dans la poésie, telle que le blason amoureux à la Renaissance, ou encore dans le genre romanesque, notamment avec le roman réaliste, la première œuvre de science-fiction, le Frankenstein de Mary Shelley, anticipe les problématiques transhumanistes et eugénistes qui seront au cœur des dystopies du milieu du XXème siècle, mais aussi des fictions spéculatives qui construisent des corps hybrides. La littérature contemporaine et postmoderne en particulier donne des outils inédits aux auteur.ice pour façonner le corps comme l’expression d’une nouvelle subjectivité. Que le corps soit malade, sou"rant, atrophié, vieillissant, di"orme, ou à l’inverse saint, intact, fort, vivace, sa fabrique ou fabrication se fait alors au sens propre et quasi mécanique du body building. Quand l’humanité prend en charge sa propre (re)naissance et sa propre identité, le body building interroge l’incarnation d’un genre et d’une sexualité dans ce corps.



- La fabrique du corps politique



En e"et, la littérature ne se contente toutefois pas d’écrire et de représenter la fabrique de corps physiques : elle montre également comment le corps est construit et façonné par des forces idéologiques et socio-historiques. Foucault définit ainsi le corps comme une réalité biopolitique, située au cœur de la relation entre savoir, pouvoir et désir. Dans son sillage, les Body Studies s’attachent à montrer comment les rapports de pouvoir travaillent le corps ainsi que sa représentation, notamment dans sa construction sociale, genrée, racisée ou sexuelle. Dès lors, il s’agira de réfléchir à la manière dont le discours littéraire participe de cette fabrique biopolitique du corps : espace de négociation et de mise en tension des normes dominantes, la littérature devient le terrain de jeu d’une reconstruction transgressive du corps. La réflexion sur le body politics invite également à réinterpréter l’expression body building au sens du corps civique et / ou urbain.



- La littérature en tant que corps



Reste un dernier sens de body building à considérer : la construction du corpus littéraire, c’est-à-dire du corps du texte lui-même. Issu d’un corps à l’œuvre, celui de son auteur.ice, un texte « fait corps » d’une manière qui lui est propre et qu’il convient d’interroger. Comment se construit un corpus littéraire, des premiers brouillons jusqu’à la publication ? Comment définir et délimiter le corps d’un texte, à commencer par ses abords textuels et matériels singuliers ? Il s’agit donc de réfléchir à la matérialité du corpus écrit, voire à ce que l’on pourrait appeler sa corporalité.



- Problématiques transversales

La terminaison grammaticale -ing du verbe to build invite à considérer la construction ou la déconstruction en tant que processus. Construire le ou les corps correspond alors à un développement qui s’inscrit dans la durée. Le sujet body building invite à s’intéresser davantage aux transformations impliquées lors de la construction corporelle plutôt qu’au résultat final, à la gestation tout entière plutôt qu’à la seule naissance.

*

Si OVALE s’intéresse particulièrement à la littérature, le body building entre en résonance avec d’autres arts et permet d’ouvrir un dialogue entre les arts autour de quelques problématiques transversales.



▪ La sculpture semble avoir toujours joué un rôle central dans la construction des corps, cependant désincarnés. On modélise, on idéalise, on fige une image 3D d’un corps, allant de la recherche du modèle le plus parfait possible dans la tradition grecque antique, à la sculpture épurée, filaire où le corps se désagrège (Giacometti).



▪ Il est dikcile de ne pas penser à l’art de la performance ou des happenings qui n’existent que par le corps des performeur.se.s : utiliser son corps pour construire un événement artistique. Conjointement, on pourra également s’intéresser à la reconstruction de son propre corps par le biais de l’événement artistique : Carnaval, Drag Queens, Drag Kings, Freak Shows, Travestissement. La (re)construction du corps s’invite ainsi au cœur des questions d’identité individuelles et sociales.



▪ Tout particulièrement à l’heure actuelle, photographie et cinéma amènent à réfléchir le regard sur le corps que l’on choisit de construire par les cadrages et les plans. Le choix du gaze, be it female or male, pose la question des ressorts de la construction par le spectacle, la monstration : on montre, on dévoile, on cache.



▪ Last but not least, building fait aussi référence à la ville et à ses bâtiments, ou devrait-on plutôt dire, ses constructions. Le substantif déverbal anglais laisse entendre que ces immeubles sont toujours en progression, toujours en mouvement. Qu’est-ce que le corps d’un building ? Comment faire corps avec la ville ?





—-

English version



The junior research group OVALE is pleased to invite you to contribute to their annual conference (2022) on the topic of ‘Body Building’. It will take place on June 11th 2022 in Paris Sorbonne Univeristé (a Zoom link would be available if necessary). Conference languages are English and French. We warmly invite researchers, artists and other interested parties to submit a proposal which would support the multi-faceted interpretation of the two words and allow for a deep reflection on the meaning of the building of the body in literature.



Proposals should be 400 words maximum, in addition to a short bibliography and biography. The deadline to submit your proposal is April 6th at the following e-mail address: laboratoire.ovale@gmail.com. The notification of acceptance is scheduled for the 17th April.



For more information on the conference, please see the detailed call for papers below, or on the OVALE website : https://ovale.hypotheses.org/.



Call for Papers

« Body Building / Building the Body in Literature »



Conference



OVALE, Junior Research Group (Sorbonne Université) June 11th , Paris, France



If the term bodybuilding as it is commonly used today refers to the development of muscles for competitive and aesthetic purposes, ‘bodybuilders’ were originally workers in automobile factories in charge of constructing the vehicle’s body at the end of the 19th century. The idea of bodybuilding would then pass from the world of automobile manufacturing to often extreme strengthening of muscles. First cast as a part of freak shows showcasing muscle men or strong men weightlifting for entertainment, the discipline gained popularity after the Second World war – especially in the United States – and now takes on a new level in the social media era in which looks and appearance play a central role. The very term bodybuilding implies that one’s body is not a given but part of a process, as it is being constructed and worked on. All in all, it is the product of e"orts steered towards the cult of a muscled body whose aesthetic cannot help but remind us of the Ancient Greek ideal physique (kalos kagathos). This body – especially the masculine or male one – becomes the centerpiece of a spectacle or a show. If the competitive disciplineof bodybuilding is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about this word, the interpretation of the term is open to more than one aspect regarding the body: the literary body, the body of the text, the body politic, the corpus, etc. The idea of bodybuilding questions



the construction of body and bodies. We will thus speak about body building, separating the terms to better confront them and open them up to various interpretations.



The idea of body building is a multi-faceted and cross-disciplinary one. If the body is indeed its central tenet, the concept does invite one to play with the boundaries of what defines a body and to (re)consider one’s situation in relation to it. Precariousness, vulnerability, which can go as far as dismemberment and destruction can be lines of thought to ponder over the body. Yet one can reflect upon it in the light of its rematerialization, be it metaphorical by means of literature, or practical by means of technology and science (from cosmetics to prosthetics). All in all, transformed or frozen, constructed, deconstructed, or de-constructed, the body becomes a continual process, always transitioning towards something else, gestating, always in the making











Axes of research







- Writing the body in literature

How to write, describe and stage the body in literary works? Evoking bodies is certainly a pivotal challenge for writers: though silent and invisible on the page, conveying its image can become somewhat of a Sisyphean enterprise. Constantly metamorphosing, the protean body as an object of writing seems dikcult to inscribe in the body of the text as much as in the general corpus. The description of body or bodies does however seem to be a literary staple within the scope of the readers’ expectations. From the character’s accoutrements ? to the (sometimes erotic) catalogue of its features or from the individual to the crowd, the writer’s building of a body questions the idea of embodiment. Be that as it may, this presence / absence of the body in literature is still challenged in theatre, a genre which births the text as incarnated through the body, its voice and its presence.











- Building the body in literature

The body is constructed and reconstructed in poetry – the blazon in the Renaissance voicing the writer’s adoration for it – or in novels – the realist novel being first among them. However, the first science-fiction novel, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, is certainly the one which first anticipates transhumanist and eugenicist issues at the heart of mid-20th century dystopias as well as speculative fictions which present their readers with hybrid bodies. Noticeably, contemporary and postmodern literature gives unparalleled tools to writers for them to model the body after unique expressions of new subjectivities. Be it sick, in pain, atrophied, ageing, misshapen or on the contrary healthy, unimpaired, strong, lively, the building of the body then operates within the same mechanical logic that is behind body building. When mankind becomes in charge of its own (re)birth and own identity, body building questions the embodiment of gender and sexuality in the flesh.



- Building the body politic in literature

Indeed, literature does not limit itself to the writing and representation of physical bodies being built: it also shows how the body is built and modelled through ideological and sociohistorical dynamics. Thus, Foucault defines the body as a biopolitical matter, set at the crossroads between knowledge, power and desire. In his wake, Body Studies strive to demonstrate the way power dynamics determine the body and its representation, particularly its social, gendered, racial and sexual fabric. As such, the way literary discourse is part of this biopolitical building of the body is at the centre of our reflections. A space to navigate and challenge dogmas and norms, literature becomes a playing field for a transgressive (re)building(s) of the body. Reflecting on body politics also means reinterpreting the phrase ‘body building’ in its urban and civic meanings.







- Literature as body

One must consider a final meaning to the idea behind the phrase ‘body building’: the building of the literary body of work, that is to say the body of the text itself. Stemming from the working body of the writer, texts constitute their own body in a singular manner that is worth exploring. How does one build a literary body, from the first drafts to the final publication? How to define and delineate the body of the text, starting with its unique textual and material aspects? The materiality or even corporeality of the written corpus is indeed at the core of those questions.







Cross-disciplinary aspects



The -ing ending to the verb to build instructs us to consider the construction or deconstruction of the body as a continuous process. Building the body or bodies is then a matter of development unfolding in time. The topic of bodybuilding invites itself to the interpretation of transformations involved in the process of the corporeal construction rather than to the final result, to the gestation as a whole rather than the event of the birth.



If OVALE is particularly interested in literature, the concept of bodybuilding resonates with other art forms and enables the development of a dialog between them, hinging around a few cross-disciplinary issues.



- Sculpture always seems to have played a pivotal role in the construction of bodies, however disincarnated they may be. The body is modelized, idealized, frozen in a 3D construction; and goes from researching the most perfect model in the tradition of Ancient Greece to pared-down, sinewy sculptures whereby the body is seen as desegregating (Giacometti)



- Performances or happenings also come to mind, as they only exist through the body of their performers: they are using their body to make the artistic event come forward. Similarly, the reconstruction of one’s own body through artistic happenings is something of interest, for example in carnivals, drag queens and kings performances, freaks shows and cross-dressing. The building and rebuilding of the body are thus at the very centre of issues of individual and social identities.



In our contemporary times especially, photography and cinema put debates about the gaze laid on the body to the forefront, as it is built through frames and shots. The choice of the gaze, be it female or male, interrogates the settings of how spectacle builds and monstrates the body: its is shown, unveiled, sometimes concealed. Last but not least, building also refers to the city and its buildings, or rather its constructions (works). Again, the grammar behind the deverbal noun ‘building’ implies that those buildings are always part of a process and never cease to transmute. What is the body of a building? How does individuals’ bodies make one with that of the city?























