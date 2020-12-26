Associate Professorship* or Professorship of Francophone Post-Colonial Literatures and Cultures (Oxford)

The Faculty of Medieval and Modern Languages of the University of Oxford and Oriel College invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for an Associate Professorship* or Professorship of Francophone Post-Colonial Literatures and Cultures in the 20th or 21st Century and an Official Fellowship and Tutorship in French, with effect from 1 October 2021 or as soon as possible thereafter. The person appointed will be expected to engage in advanced study and research in French, and to give high quality tutorials, classes, lectures, and supervision at both undergraduate and graduate level.

The successful candidate will have a broad range of academic interests within the field of modern French. She or he will have, or be on the way to establishing, a record of internationally recognised scholarship and research and will be required to provide a high standard of research-led teaching at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, including the supervision of research students. The successful candidate will be required to give 16 hours of lectures or graduate classes per year, give individual graduate supervisions, participate in examining, and take part in Faculty administration as instructed by the Chair of the Faculty Board. For the College, the successful candidate will be required to give eight contact hours of tutorial teaching a week averaged over the three terms (twenty-four weeks) of the academic year; to take a lead in organizing the tuition and pastoral care of students studying for degrees involving Modern Languages, and play a part in the annual admissions process for those courses; and to participate in the administrative work of the College.

The University and the colleges are committed to fairness, consistency, and transparency in selection decisions. Members of selection committees will be aware of the principles of equality of opportunity, fair selection, and the risks of bias. There will be both female and male committee members.

Post: Associate Professorship* or Professorship, combined with Official (Tutorial) Fellowship in French

Field: Francophone Post-Colonial Literatures and Cultures

Employer: the University of Oxford and Oriel College

Contract type: Permanent upon completion of a successful review. The review is conducted during the first five years.

Salary: £48,114 to £64,605 p.a, plus allowances

Closing date: Noon, GMT, 15 January, 2021

Start date: 1st October 2021 or as soon as possible thereafter

Further particulars and how to apply: https://www.oriel.ox.ac.uk/people/vacancies/official-tutorial-fellowship-french-and-associate-professorship-or-professorship

Informal enquiries about the post: They should be directed in the first instance to: Senior Tutor of Oriel College, Professor Gonzalo Rodriguez-Pereyra: gonzalo.rodriguezpereyra@oriel.ox.ac.uk or the Faculty of Medieval and Modern Languages Administrator: administrator@modlangs.ox.ac.uk

Queries about the application process should be addressed to the HR Officer at Oriel College academic.recruitment@oriel.ox.ac.uk

All enquiries will be treated in strict confidence and will not form part of the selection decision.

* Associate Professor is the main academic career grade at Oxford with a focus on research and teaching, spanning the full range of professor grades in the USA and France (including Assistant Professor and Maître de conférences)