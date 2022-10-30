Pomona College invites applications for a tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant Professor, beginning fall 2023. The Department of Romance Languages and Literature is looking for a true generalist, capable of teaching all levels of French, with expertise in any area of Francophonie (broadly defined). Preference will be given to candidates whose area of expertise in Francophonie complements what is currently offered in the French Departments at Claremont McKenna College, Scripps College and Pitzer College.

The teaching commitment is four courses per year over two semesters of instruction. Beyond courses regularly taught in French in the candidate’s area of research expertise, the candidate is expected to teach language courses in French at the lower and mid-division levels. We welcome innovative and effective pedagogical methods for the teaching of French grammar, and the ability to foster inclusive excellence in the classroom.

Ph.D. in hand by December 2022 and near-native fluency in French AND English are required.

Pomona College is committed to increasing excellence through diversity and welcomes applications from women and members of underrepresented groups. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, all applicants will be reviewed in an equitable manner.

Application materials should include:

· A cover letter that addresses your interest in the liberal arts, small residential colleges, and Pomona College in particular, and how you envision your research and teaching interests can contribute to the department and the College;

· A current curriculum vitae;

· A writing sample in French;

· Three brief statements – one addressing teaching philosophy and experience, one addressing scholarship including your future

directions, and one addressing demonstrated ability to mentor a diverse student body;

· Two sample syllabi for potential courses in your specialty of research;

· Evidence of teaching effectiveness (such as student or peer course evaluations or reports, teaching prizes, and/or a video sample of teaching etc.);

· Three letters of recommendation. At least one of these recommenders must be a person with direct knowledge of your teaching skills;

· Academic transcripts from graduate institutions.

Please submit your application at AcademicJobsOnline.

Complete applications received by October 30, 2022 will receive full consideration.

Pomona is a highly selective private liberal arts college with an enrollment of approximately 1750 students, all undergraduates, and a student/faculty ratio of eight to one. Recognized as one of the nation's premier liberal arts colleges, Pomona offers instruction in all major fields of the fine arts, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences, and is strongly committed to the value of a residential educational community. Pomona is the founding member of the Claremont colleges, a unique collection of five small undergraduate colleges and two graduate institutions located in beautiful southern California near the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles. Students can cross-register for courses at any of the colleges and have access to a shared library system containing over 2 million volumes. Pomona students thus enjoy the advantages of personalized instruction and close faculty-student interaction in a small liberal arts college setting, combined with the intellectual and extracurricular resources typically found at much larger universities. In collaboration with the Claremont Colleges Consortium, Pomona College offers a variety of professional development, mentorship, and networking opportunities for faculty including the opportunity for entering assistant professors to apply for a fully funded leave in their fourth year at the College.